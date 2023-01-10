Modified On Jan 10, 2023 10:50 AM By Ansh for Tata New Safari

The carmaker is offering cash, exchange and corporate discounts on both MY22 and MY23 models mentioned in this list

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 75,000 are available on the MY22 Harrier.

Buyers can also avail of benefits of up to Rs 75,000 on the MY22 Safari.

MY22 Tata Tigor is carrying savings of up to Rs 50,000.

MY23 Nexon only gets a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

January is a month that’s familiar with both price updates and discounts being initiated by various carmakers. While we have already covered the purchase benefits being offered by carmakers such as Maruti and Honda, Tata has now jumped onto the bandwagon as well.

The Indian carmaker is offering cash, exchange and corporate benefits on both MY22 and MY23 versions of a few of its internal combustion engine (ICE) models this month, details of which are mentioned below:

Note: Offers mentioned in the tables below are on models manufactured in 2022 and 2023. Even if MY22 models are bought in 2023, they have a lower resale value than MY23 units.

Tiago

Offers MY23 MY22 Amount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 45,000

Cash discount and exchange bonus are the same for all MY23 variants.

MY23 CNG variants get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000, while the petrol variants get only up to Rs 3,000.

MY22 CNG variants get a cash discount of Rs 30,000 and the petrol variants get Rs 25,000. The petrol variants also get a lower corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Tata Tiago is priced between Rs 5.45 lakh and Rs 7.90 lakh.

Tigor

Offers MY23 MY22 Amount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,000 Up to Rs 5,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 50,000

The MY23 Tigor units get the same discounts as the MY23 Tiago.

MY23 CNG variants get a corporate discount of up to Rs 5,000 while the petrol variants only get up to Rs 3,000.

The MY22 offers in the table above are applicable to the subcompact sedan’s CNG variants.

MY22 petrol variants get a cash discount of up to Rs 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000.

Prices for the Tigor range from Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh.

Altroz

Offers MY23 MY22 Amount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 23,000 Up to Rs 38,000

The MY23 offers mentioned in the table above are for the diesel variants of the Altroz. Petrol variants, barring the DCT trims (Rs 10,000), do not get a cash discount.

The MY22 offers mentioned in the table above are for the Altroz' diesel variants.

The MY22 Altroz petrol variants except DCT get a cash discount of Rs 10,000. The same discount for the DCT variants stands up to Rs 20,000.

The Altroz has a price range between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 10.25 lakh.

Harrier

Offers MY23 MY22 Amount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

All variants of both the MY22 and MY23 Tata Harrier are carrying these discounts.

Tata has priced its SUV from Rs 14.80 lakh to Rs 22.35 lakh.

Safari

Offers MY23 MY22 Amount Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 40,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 10,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 45,000 Up to Rs 75,000

The MY22 and MY23 versions of both the Safari and Harrier share the same total discounts.

Safari has a price range between Rs 15.45 lakh and Rs 23.76 lakh.

Nexon

Offers MY23 Amount Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000

There are no cash or exchange benefits on the Nexon.

It only comes with a corporate discount of up to Rs 3,000

These discounts are only on the petrol variants.

No discounts are available on the MY22 models.

Prices for the Nexon range from Rs 7.70 lakh to Rs 14.18 lakh.

These are all the offers available on Tata’s lineup this month. More offers from other carmakers will come out soon, so watch this space.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Note: These offers may differ depending on your location and the variant chosen. We recommend you contact the Tata dealership nearest to you to get more information.

