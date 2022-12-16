Modified On Dec 16, 2022 07:35 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

Of the eight models on the list, only two SUVs are readily available to be driven home, although only in some cities

With the trend of SUVs riding high, chances are you might be eyeing one from the sub-four-metre segment this December. Although one model of the subcompact SUV lot is no longer on sale (we're talking about you Toyota Urban Cruiser), there’s still as many as eight models to pick from, including the Hyundai Venue N Line.

In this story, let’s check out the wait times on all subcompact SUVs this year-end:

City Maruti Brezza Kia Sonet Tata Nexon Hyundai Venue/ Venue N Line Renault Kiger Mahindra XUV300 Nissan Magnite New Delhi 6 months 2-3 months 3-4 months 3-4 months/ 4-5 months 1-2 months 3.5 months 1 month Bengaluru 3-4 months 2-3 months 3 months 3 months/ 2.5-3.5 months 0.5-1 month 3-4 months 1 month Mumbai 4 months 3 months 2-3 months 3 months 1 month 3 months 0.5-1 month Hyderabad 1.5 months 3 months 3 months 2.5-3 months 1-1.5 months 2.5-4.5 months No waiting Pune 3 months 2 months 2-2.5 months 4 months 0.5 month 4-4.5 months 0.5-1 month Chennai 3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months 3-4 months/ 4 months 1-1.5 months 4-5 months 0.5 month Jaipur 3-4 months 3 months 2-3 months 3-4 months/ 4 months 1 month 2-3 months 1-1.5 months Ahmedabad 3 months 2.5 months 2-3 months 4-5 months/ 2 months 1 month 3 months 1-2 months Gurugram 4 months 3 months 2-3 months 6 months/ 2.5-3 months 1 month 3 months 1-1.5 months Lucknow 4.5 months 3 months 3-4 months 2-3 months/ 2 months 1-1.5 months 5 months 2 months Kolkata 4 months 3 months 2 months 3-4 months/ 4 months No waiting 3-4 months 2 months Thane 3-4 months 2-3 months 4-5 months 4 months No waiting 3-4 months 2 months Surat 4 months 2.5 months 2 months 4-5 months/ 4 months 0.5-1 month 3 months 2 months Ghaziabad 3 months 3 months 3 months 2.5-3 months/ 3-4 months No waiting 3 months 2 months Chandigarh 3 months 2.5-3 months 2.5-3 months 2 months/ 2-3 months 1 month 4 months 2 months Coimbatore 4 months 3 months 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 1 month 3 months 2 months Patna 4 months 3 months 3-4 months 3-4 months/ 4 months 0.5 month 2-3 months 2 months Faridabad 3.5 months 3 months 2.5 months 2.5-3 months 1-2 months 4-5 months 2 months Indore 3-4 months 3 months 2.5 months 2 months 0.5 month 2-4.5 months 1.5-2 months Noida 3-4 months 2-3 months 3-4 months 4 months 1-1.5 months 2.5-4.5 months 1-2 months

Takeaways

Maruti and Hyundai’s popular sub-four-metre SUVs, the Brezza and Venue, are enduring the highest wait time of the lot of up to six months in New Delhi and Gurugram, respectively.

The Venue N Line, on the other hand, also witnesses almost a similar wait time as the regular Venue, with its maximum period going up to five months in New Delhi.

Tata’s subcompact SUV, the Nexon, comes with an average wait time of two and a half to three months.

The Renault Kiger is the only SUV in its space which is more readily available. Its maximum wait time stretches to up to two months in New Delhi and Faridabad.

Its cousin, the Nissan Magnite, is also immediately available for delivery in Hyderabad while witnessing the highest waiting period of two months in multiple cities such as Lucknow, Surat and Chandigarh.

The Kia Sonet’s average waiting period extends to around three months. That said, it can be driven home in two months in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane and Noida.

For buyers looking to pick the Mahindra XUV300, it has the least wait time of two months in Jaipur, Patna and Indore. That said, prospects located in Chennai and Faridabad will have to wait the longest, which is up to five months.

