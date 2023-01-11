Modified On Jan 11, 2023 06:30 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz Racer

The Altroz Racer borrows the 120PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the the six-speed manual gearbox from the Nexon

No revisions have been made to the ride and handling setup of the hatchback.

Equipment on board consists of a sunroof and a larger touchscreen.

It also features some cosmetic tweaks such as a dual-tone exterior and blacked alloys.

The Altroz already gets a 110PS, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a five-speed MT.

Launch expected by November 2023, with a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata has showcased an array of concepts ranging from new and upcoming cars to its soon-to-be introduced advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) tech at Auto Expo 2023. On the sidelines of these unveilings, the carmaker also revealed the Altroz Racer, a sportier iteration of the premium hatchback.

Gets A More Powerful Engine

The major distinction between the standard Altroz and Altroz Racer is under the hood. While the former can be had with a 110PS/140Nm turbo-petrol engine with a five-speed MT, the latter has been gifted the Nexon’s 120PS/170Nm turbocharged unit, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed AMT. No alterations have been made to the ride and handling setup of the premium hatchback to accommodate the increase in performance.

What Else?

Mechanical upgrades aside, the Altroz Racer also comes with visual and cosmetic improvements such as a dual-tone exterior, contrasting white stripes on the roof and hood, black alloy wheels and an all-black cabin theme with red highlights. The Altroz Racer also gets a revised upholstery with sporty details and the ‘Racer’ insignia embossed on the headrests. Its equipment list includes a sunroof and a larger touchscreen system.

Launch, Price And Competition

Tata is expected to launch the Altroz Racer by November 2023, at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). The Altroz Racer’s direct rival will only be the Hyundai i20 N Line.