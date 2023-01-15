  • English
Auto Expo 2023: Keep An Eye Out For These MG EVs And Hybrids Being Evaluated For India

Published On Jan 15, 2023 12:01 PM

Everything from mid-size plug-in hybrid SUVs to full-size electric MPVs is on the list of considerations

While a motor show is usually the stage for debuting concepts and future models, MG brought a lineup of production-ready electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker then stated that all of these models, sold in different global markets, are being evaluated for the Indian market. Here’s a rundown of each of them, starting with the EVs:

MG4 EV

MG 4 EV

The MG4 is one of the newest products based on the carmaker’s new modular platform. The mean-looking electric hatchback comes with two battery pack options: 51kWh and 64kWh for a range of up to 350km and 450km, respectively. They are used to power an electric motor driving the rear wheels

MG5 EV

MG 5 EV

MG5, the first-of-its-kind electric estate was also present at the motor show. It is one of the less likely candidates as the estate shape is not a popular one in the Indian market. The 61.1kWh battery pack is good for a range of up to 525km. 

Marvel R

MG Marvel R

The most impressive MG electric SUV on display was the Marvel R. Internationally, it comes with the choice of an all-wheel-drive version featuring a tri-motor setup that makes 288PS and 665Nm. The Marvel R has a top speed of 200kmph and offers a range of up to 402km (WLTP).

Mifa 9

MG Mifa 9

MG’s full-size electric MPV, the Mifa 9, is bigger than the Kia Carnival. It is sold by one of MG’s sister brands in China, under the SAIC automotive group, with a 90kWh battery pack. The Mifa 9 is available in three variants and offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 595km. 

eHS

MG eHS

One of the top MG cars being evaluated for the Indian market is the eHS. The mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV would be the first of its kind in India if launched. Internationally, the eHS comes with a 1.5 turbo-petrol engine that makes 162PS and 250Nm. It also gets a 16.6kWh battery pack that gives the eHS an electric-only range of 52km. 

eMG6

MG eMG6

The eMG6 is a sporty sedan, also powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It can do the nought to 100kmph spring in six seconds and gets advanced driver assistance system features as well.

eRX5

MG eRX5

The MG eRX5 is another mid-size electric SUV contender in the carmaker’s global lineup. It also packs ADAS tech and a plush interior packaged into distinctive exterior styling. 

Euniq 7

MG Euniq 7

And finally, the Euniq 7, MG’s production-ready hydrogen-based fuel cell electric vehicle, was the last showcase from MG at the Auto Expo 2023. It uses MG’s third-gen fuel cell technology, PROME P390, and gets a 6.4kg hydrogen tank. This tank can be refuelled in just three minutes and the fuel cell-powered MPV claims a range of 605km. 

Which of the above-stated MG models would you like to see in India? Let us know in the comment section.

