Published On Jan 15, 2023 12:01 PM By Ansh for MG MG 5 EV

Everything from mid-size plug-in hybrid SUVs to full-size electric MPVs is on the list of considerations

While a motor show is usually the stage for debuting concepts and future models, MG brought a lineup of production-ready electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker then stated that all of these models, sold in different global markets, are being evaluated for the Indian market. Here’s a rundown of each of them, starting with the EVs:

MG4 EV

The MG4 is one of the newest products based on the carmaker’s new modular platform. The mean-looking electric hatchback comes with two battery pack options: 51kWh and 64kWh for a range of up to 350km and 450km, respectively. They are used to power an electric motor driving the rear wheels

MG5 EV

MG5, the first-of-its-kind electric estate was also present at the motor show. It is one of the less likely candidates as the estate shape is not a popular one in the Indian market. The 61.1kWh battery pack is good for a range of up to 525km.

Marvel R

The most impressive MG electric SUV on display was the Marvel R. Internationally, it comes with the choice of an all-wheel-drive version featuring a tri-motor setup that makes 288PS and 665Nm. The Marvel R has a top speed of 200kmph and offers a range of up to 402km (WLTP).

Mifa 9

MG’s full-size electric MPV, the Mifa 9, is bigger than the Kia Carnival. It is sold by one of MG’s sister brands in China, under the SAIC automotive group, with a 90kWh battery pack. The Mifa 9 is available in three variants and offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 595km.

eHS

One of the top MG cars being evaluated for the Indian market is the eHS. The mid-size plug-in hybrid SUV would be the first of its kind in India if launched. Internationally, the eHS comes with a 1.5 turbo-petrol engine that makes 162PS and 250Nm. It also gets a 16.6kWh battery pack that gives the eHS an electric-only range of 52km.

eMG6

The eMG6 is a sporty sedan, also powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It can do the nought to 100kmph spring in six seconds and gets advanced driver assistance system features as well.

eRX5

The MG eRX5 is another mid-size electric SUV contender in the carmaker’s global lineup. It also packs ADAS tech and a plush interior packaged into distinctive exterior styling.

Euniq 7

And finally, the Euniq 7, MG’s production-ready hydrogen-based fuel cell electric vehicle, was the last showcase from MG at the Auto Expo 2023. It uses MG’s third-gen fuel cell technology, PROME P390, and gets a 6.4kg hydrogen tank. This tank can be refuelled in just three minutes and the fuel cell-powered MPV claims a range of 605km.

Also Read: Facelifted MG Hector And Hector Plus Launched At Auto Expo 2023

Which of the above-stated MG models would you like to see in India? Let us know in the comment section.

Check out more Auto Expo 2023 content here