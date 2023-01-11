Modified On Jan 11, 2023 01:57 PM By Sonny

The upcoming three-row electric SUV will promise at least 480km of range

The Concept EV9 is one of the star attractions at Kia’s stall at the Auto Expo 2023. Based on the same E-GMP platform as the EV6, it is a three-row SUV offering with immense presence thanks to its imposing design.

EV9 Design

The EV9 previews the futuristic design language for large SUVs from Kia with an electrified version of the tiger face front fascia. The headlamps are housed in a vertical stack at each end of the closed panel grille that can create a cloud like pattern. Its key LED light signature from the DRLs are on the outer edge of the front profile.

In profile, the Concept EV9 is imposingly boxy in shape but the smooth surfaces and cameras in place of ORVMs help improve its aerodynamic profile. The concept rides on large 22-inch wheels, also featuring a special aero-optimised design.

Around the back, Kia’s large electric SUV concept has a relatively conventional design with large uninterrupted surfaces, a chunky bumper and a prominent skid plate design for additional rugged appeal. Unlike most EVs and concepts, the taillights do not span the width of the tailgate, instead are placed along the vertical outer edges of the rear profile.

EV9 Interior

The Concept EV9 has a fairly roomy cabin thanks to the large glass surface area in terms of the windowlines and the panoramic sunroof. Its dashboard has a relatively minimalist design and houses a curved 27-inch ultrawide display integrating the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

The flat floor allows for a highly configurable seating layout with each seat being able to rotate the other way entirely.

EV9 Powertrain

Kia has not specified the technical specifications of the production model that will be derived from the Concept EV9. However, it has promised that the EV will offer at least 483km of range, combined with a fast charging capability of up to 350kW. It is expected to feature a dual-motor setup for all-wheel-drive.

EV9 Launch

The Concept EV9 is expected to make its production-spec global premiere soon, however, it is not likely to come to India at all. Instead, Kia is working on an India-centric EV to be launched in 2025