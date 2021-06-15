Audi’s First EV For India Gearing Up For Launch: Here’s What You Need To Know

Modified On Jun 15, 2021 06:45 PM By Rohit for Audi e-tron

The e-tron, which will come in both SUV and Sportback body styles, will be Audi’s ticket to the EV segment here

Unofficial bookings are open at select dealerships for Rs 10 lakh.

Audi will offer the e-tron in two broad trims: e-tron 50 and e-tron 55.

The e-tron will come with eight airbags, a digital driver’s display, and four-zone climate control.

It will be offered with two battery packs: 71kWh and 95kWh.

Expected to be priced from Rs 99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

Audi is gearing up to launch the e-tron in India, in both SUV and Sportback body styles. We now have details of the variants, colours as well as specifications. Read on to find out.

While the e-tron 50 and e-tron 55 variants will be available in the SUV style, the latter will also be offered as a Sportback. Audi’s electric vehicle will come in a total of nine exterior shades: Plasma Blue (exclusive to the Sportback variant), Glacier White, Catalunya Red, Floret Silver, Galaxy Blue, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Siam Beige, and Typhoon Grey. Even on the inside, you’ll get three options: black, beige, and brown.

Speaking of the interior, the e-tron gets ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, wireless charging, and power-adjustable front seats. It also features a digital instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a powered tailgate. Safety features include eight airbags, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

Here’s a look at the technical details of the EV:

Audi e-tron 50 Audi e-tron 55 Battery Pack 71kWh 95kWh Power 312PS 360PS (Up to 408PS in Boost) Torque 540Nm 561Nm (Up to 664Nm in Boost) Drivetrain Dual-motor AWD Dual-motor AWD Range (WLTP claimed) Up to 341km Up to 441km Top Speed 190kmph 200kmph 0-100kmph 6.8 seconds 5.7 seconds

Select Audi dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for Rs 10 lakh. Here’s a look at the expected variant-wise prices of the EV:

Variant e-tron 50 e-tron 55 e-tron 55 Sportback Expected Price (ex-showroom) Rs 99 lakh Rs 1.10 crore Rs 1.20 crore