The Long Range (LR) variant of the Tata Punch EV comes with a 35 kWh battery pack offering a claimed range of 421 km. Here’s how much it can run in real-world conditions

The Tata Punch EV entered the market in January 2024 as the latest addition to the automaker’s EV lineup. The all-electric Punch is offered with two battery pack options: 25 kWh and 35 kWh. We recently had the long-range (LR) variant of the Punch EV with us and tested how far it can run on a single charge in real-world conditions.

Before getting into details, let’s have a look at the specifications of the Tata Punch EV LR:

Battery Pack 35 kWh Power 122 PS Torque 190 Nm Claimed Range 421 km

Real-world Range Test

In our latest ‘Drive To Death’ test, we evaluated the Punch EV in mixed road conditions, including city, highway, and ghat sections. We started with a 100 percent charge on the Punch EV, with the regen level set to 3. Due to the heat outside, we conducted the entire test with the AC running. The distance to empty shown on the multi-information display (MID) at this stage was 233 km.

Under the stated conditions, the Tata Punch EV delivered a real-world driving range of 258.6 km when we stopped with 1 percent charge remaining. This is around 162 km less than the claimed driving range, which is reasonable considering the driving conditions. The Punch EV even returned 25 km of extra driving range than what was claimed by the MID when the state of charge was 100 percent. The car returned a higher driving range most likely due to the regen level being set at 3, and some part of our driving was downhill, in return, which would have increased the driving range.

What Happens When You Get Close To Zero?

Until the battery percentage dropped to 10 percent, the Punch EV drove normally with all modes functioning and the AC running effectively. However, after 10 percent, the limited performance mode was activated, capping the speed at 55 kmph and causing a significant drop in acceleration. Below 10 percent, the MID also stopped displaying the driving range, and Sport mode could no longer be engaged. When the state of charge (SOC) dropped to 5 percent, the AC stopped working. Nevertheless, we made it to the charging station when the car was down to just 1 percent.

Price Range & Rivals

The long range variant of the Tata Punch EV is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the Citroen eC3, while being a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV. The Punch EV can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV400.

