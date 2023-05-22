Altroz Is The Latest Car To Join Tata’s CNG Range

Published On May 22, 2023 01:44 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

The Altroz CNG’s prices range from Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

Tata Altroz CNG

  • Bookings have been open since April; some units have already arrived at dealerships.

  • Is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine (73.5PS/103Nm), mated to a 5-speed MT.

  • Highlights include a twin-cylinder CNG setup, 210 litres of boot space and a sunroof.

After a flurry of teasers in recent weeks, the Tata Altroz CNG has finally been launched. It debuted in January at Auto Expo 2023 with the bookings opened back in April, while some units had already reached a few dealerships across the country. It is offered in six variants: XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S), and XZ+ O (S).

