The Sigma variant is very basic but can be spruced up with some aftermarket accessories

The Maruti Fronx went on sale recently, priced from Rs 7.46 lakh to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The hatchback crossover comes in five broad variants - Sigma, Delta, Delta+, Zeta, and Alpha. You can choose between naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engines, the latter available from the Delta+ variant. The base variant usually appeals to those on a very strict budget with plans to add some aftermarket accessories later on. If any prospective Fronx buyer is thinking of the same, here’s a detailed look at the base-spec Sigma variant:

Up front, the Fronx gets halogen projector headlamps, instead of the LED headlamps. The skid plate, chrome detailing on the grille, and sleek turn indicators are the same as seen on the top-end variant. Even the LED DRLs are missing here, which, along with the LED headlamps, are available from the mid-spec Delta+ variant.

The base variant gets 16-inch steel wheels with covers. A good highlight here is that all the variants get the same wheel size.

The body cladding and roof rails are standard for all the variants. However, the base Sigma grade misses out on body-coloured ORVM, mirror-mounted turn indicators and UV-cut glass.

The dual-tone black and brown interior theme with brushed silver elements is standard for all the variants, which makes even the base variant look a bit premium. However, in terms of equipment, it’s pretty basic. The steering wheel doesn’t get any controls since there is no infotainment system or a TFT multi-information display, but the analogue instrument cluster is the same as that of the top-end Alpha variant. Even the fabric seats are standard for all the variants.

In place of the higher variants’ infotainment unit, the base variant only has a large plastic housing sticking up from the dash with a small recess. This allows you the opportunity to fit an aftermarket touchscreen system. Even the USB charging sockets are missing, while you still get a 12V socket. However, automatic AC is available from the base variant itself with the same control panel with an upmarket feel.

The Fronx Sigma variant gets keyless entry but the push button start-stop is limited to the top-end Alpha and Zeta variants. Traction control and automatic idle start-stop system is standard, which can be switched off as per convenience.

There’s no storage space at the back of the front seats. It does get two cubby holes at the end of the centre console and a 12V socket. This enables the rear passengers to dock their phones while putting on charge. Meanwhile, rear AC vents are offered from the one-below-top Zeta variant.

The Sigma variant only gets the 90PS 1.2-litre petrol engine with a five-speed manual transmission. The same engine can be opted for with a five-speed AMT on the Delta and Delta+ variants. The other engine on option is a 100PS 1-litre turbo-petrol unit, which gets the choice of a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed AT.

The Fronx has no direct rivals but contends against premium hatchbacks and subcompact SUVs, positioned between the Baleno and Brezza within Maruti’s own lineup.

