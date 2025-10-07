Abhishek Sharma’s New Haval H9 SUV In 10 Images

The model presented to Abhishek Sharma is a left-hand drive unit as it was given to him in Dubai where the big cricketing tournament was held recently

We recently brought to you that the Indian Cricket Team’s left-handed opener, Abhishek Sharma, was handed over the keys to a brand new Haval H9 SUV. The car was awarded to him for his stellar performance in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, where India beat Pakistan to lift the trophy in the final. We have now detailed the big 7-seater SUV in some images for you to take a closer look at it:

Exterior

Front

The big SUV has an imposing fascia thanks to its massive grille with chrome slats that feature the ‘Haval’ moniker and the front camera right below it. The grille is flanked by square housings for the all-LED headlights. Haval has equipped the H9 with projector units and circular LED DRLs (that also work as turn indicators), which is reminiscent of what we have seen on the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

Further below, you get small fog lamps neatly tucked at the corners and a grey finished insert in the central portion of the slim and tough looking bumper. The H9 SUV is also fitted with front parking sensors, which are located in the front bumper.

Side

It’s from the side profile that you can make out the typical boxy appearance and the humongous stance (measuring over 4.9 metres long) of the MG Gloster-rivalling SUV. The H9 has large and square-ish window panels, blacked-out B- and C-pillars, black roof rails, body coloured door handles, and electrically deployable side steps for easier ingress and egress. Haval has fitted the H9 SUV with 19-inch silver-finished alloy wheels. However, even the 19-inch units seem small for an SUV of this size.

You can also notice the ORVM-mounted turn indicators and side cameras, thereby hinting at the provision of a 360-degree setup (with transparent hood function). The SUV’s ground clearance stands at 224 mm.

Rear

The Haval H9’s rear is hugely inspired by that of the Land Rover Defender, thanks to its upright design, square-shaped LED tail lights and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel-like storage unit. It has a sideway opening bootlid and there’s the branding of ‘H9’ and ‘GWM’ (Great Wall Motors), which is the parent company of Haval.

Haval offers the UAE-spec H9 in four colour options: Black, White, Grey, and Green.

Also Check Out: Nissan Confirms Its Hyundai Creta Challenger Will Be Called Nissan Tekton, Exterior Design Revealed

Interior

The UAE-spec Haval H9 is available with a choice of two interior cabin themes: an all-black theme and a tan / black, depending on the variant chosen. It has a chunky 3-spoke steering wheel with controls for audio and infotainment. There’s a front and rear centre armrest (in the second row), as well as a sliding and reclining function for the middle row seats to access the third row.

Haval offers the H9 in a 3-row, 7-seat layout in international markets and it has perforated faux leather upholstery. While the third row gets a 50:50 flat-folding option, you can fold down the second row seats in a 60:40 ratio for added practicality. With both the second and third rows folded down flat, the H9 has up to 1,598 litres of space on offer.

Features

One of the key points about the Haval H9 SUV is its set of equipment. The H9 is decked up with multiple premium amenities such as a 14.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a 10-speaker audio system, a panoramic sunroof, and ventilated front seats with massage function. It also comes with a 6-way power adjustable driver seat with 3-level memory function, a 4-way powered co-driver seat, a 50 W wireless phone charger, and tri-zone climate control with rear AC vents.

In terms of occupant safety, Haval offers the H9 with six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold function, and multiple Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and pedestrian and cyclist detection.

Also Read: 10 Most Affordable Cars In 2025 That Come With Ventilated Front Seats In India

Powertrain Details

The UAE-spec Haval H9 is offered with the following engine, gearbox and drivetrain configurations:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 214 PS Torque 380 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT* Drivetrain 4WD^

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

^4WD - 4-wheel-drive

Haval has even provided the SUV with seven drive modes as well as a terrain control system.

When its off-road specifications are considered, the big 3-row SUV comes with an 800 mm water wading capacity, while also offering front and rear differential locking systems.

India Launch And Rivals

The Haval H9’s India launch has not been officially confirmed for now. If it does go on sale in our market, the SUV will be a bigger alternative to full-size SUVs such as the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and MG Gloster.

If you plan to buy the MG Gloster, its prices have been reduced by up to Rs 3.04 lakh following the revision in the GST rates. Alternatively, for those planning to buy the Toyota Fortuner, prices of the big Toyota SUV have been cut by nearly Rs 3.5 lakh.