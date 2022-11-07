Modified On Nov 07, 2022 06:15 PM By Rohit for Toyota Innova Hycross

The spy video shows the free-floating touchscreen and an all-black cabin theme for the new MPV

Toyota to showcase the MPV on November 25 in India.

The spied model also showed the horizontally stacked AC vents and silver accents all around.

The Innova Hycross will get a multi-layered dashboard and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

Features onboard likely to include a 360-degree camera and ventilated front seats.

To get a 2-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine along with an e-CVT gearbox.

Prices expected to begin from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Barely a few weeks remain before the 2022 Toyota Innova Hycross is unveiled in India (November 25). And now that it is almost upon us, the MPV has been spotted on trials frequently, this time showing its panoramic sunroof and interior.

The Spied Stuff

As per the latest spy video, we can see the new panoramic sunroof of the Toyota Innova Hycross. Along with that, this is the first time that we get a look at its interiors. Its cabin gets a multi-layered dashboard layout along with a connected centre console and a new flat-bottom steering wheel.

The central and side AC vents have been stacked horizontally while the free-standing touchscreen is placed in the centre of the dashboard. Toyota has opted for silver accents to complement the otherwise all-black cabin of the Innova Hycross.

What We Know So Far

Previous sightings have already revealed its LED lighting, a 360-degree camera setup and a mesh-pattern for the grille. The Innova Hycross will boast of many modern touches including wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a heads-up display.

In terms of safety, the Toyota MPV will become the first model in its Indian lineup to come with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, which encompasses features such as lane keep assist (LKA), adaptive cruise control, and auto-emergency braking (AEB).

About Time For An Electrified Innova

The Innova Hycross will be powered by a 2-litre petrol engine with a battery and electric motor for a combined output of over 190PS while missing out on the diesel engine altogether. This strong-hybrid powertrain will come mated to an e-CVT gearbox. Toyota will also be offering a 170PS petrol-only engine with the Innova Hycross along with an automatic transmission option.

Adieu To Key Traits Of The Nameplate

With the Hycross suffix, the Innova nameplate is also incorporating a few more updates which haven’t really been associated with it until now. These include the usage of a monocoque platform instead of a ladder-frame chassis and a front-wheel drivetrain (FWD) thereby replacing the rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) option, which has been on offer up to the Innova Crysta (which will continue to be sold alongside the new model).

Expected Cost And Competition

We expect the new MPV’s starting price to fall in the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) ballpark. While the Toyota Innova Hycross will be positioned above the likes of the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo, it will be an affordable option to the Kia Carnival.

