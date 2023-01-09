7 Things To Know If You’re Planning To Come To Auto Expo 2023

Published On Jan 09, 2023 09:11 AM By Sonny

Enhance your Auto Expo experience by keeping these points in mind when planning your visit to the event

The Auto Expo, India’s biggest motoring show, is coming back in 2023. In case you were planning to attend, here’s everything you need to know about it:-

What are the dates for Auto Expo 2023?

We’ll be bringing you all the news on the latest unveilings from Auto Expo 2023 from January 11. However, the expo opens its gates to the general public from January 13 till January 18.

What are the timings for Auto Expo 2023?

The doors to the expo open at 11AM each day, but the closing time varies depending on the day. Here’s the full schedule:

Day and date Business Hours General Public Hours January 13 - Friday 11AM to 7PM January 14 - Saturday 11AM to 8PM January 15 - Sunday 11AM to 8PM January 16 - Monday 11AM to 7PM January 17 - Tuesday 11AM to 7PM January 18 - Wednesday 11AM to 6PM

Note: On all days, entry gates will be closed 1 hour ahead of closing time. Entry into the halls will be restricted 30 minutes before closing time.

Where is the Auto Expo 2023?

Just like the last few iterations of the motor show, the venue for Auto Expo 2023 is the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

The nearest airport for outstation visitors is the New Delhi International Airport which is 53km from the expo, while the distance from Gate 2 of the New Delhi railway station is 40km.

The nearest bus stop to the Expo Mart is 1.3km away, at Galgotia College of Engineering and Technology. It can also be reached via the Aqua line of the metro with the nearest stations being Knowledge Park II and Jaypee Greens Pari Chowk.

What brands will be at Auto Expo 2023?

This edition of the Auto Expo may not be as rich with brand displays as previous iterations of the motor, but you can still enjoy the showcases from the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota and MG.

Is Auto Expo 2023 free to attend?

The Auto Expo is a ticketed event and save for some exceptions, all visitors need to buy a ticket to gain entry. The organisers are selling the tickets online via a popular event website with weekend tickets priced at Rs 475 while weekday tickets from January 16 are priced from Rs 350. The tickets are most expensive on Friday, January 13, at Rs 750. Each ticket only grants you entry once to the expo, so you’ll have to buy multiple if you’re planning to attend on multiple days.

Things you are not allowed to carry in to the expo

If this is your first time attending the Auto Expo, it would be worth noting that the organisers do officially state that there is a long list of items you cannot bring to the venue. This includes any kind of food and beverage as those will be sold within the premises of the event. Furthermore, the automotive showcase is not suitable for pets and therefore they are also not allowed at the event.

While you can carry bags into the venue, do note that there is no service to stow your belongings. Only bring what you can carry with you at all times.

It’s going to be cold

Another pointer for outstation visitors unfamiliar with the winter of Delhi NCR, is to carry apparel suited to the weather. Check your preferred source of weather based information to see the forecast for the day and time you are planning to visit. Furthermore, you might experience foggy driving conditions while travelling to or from the Expo Mart, depending on the time of day.

We hope these tips can help you plan for the best possible Auto Expo experience, and you can always check our FAQs for any further doubts.