7 Features India-spec 2026 Renault Duster Gets Over The International Version

The Renault Duster is all set to make its comeback in our market, and interestingly, the version headed to India packs in a few extra goodies over the international-spec model. While the Duster continues to focus on rugged appeal and practicality, the India-spec iteration leans a bit more towards comfort and premium features.

Here’s a closer look at seven features the India-spec Renault Duster gets over the international version.

Panoramic Sunroof

The India-spec Renault Duster comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, something that’s missing on the international version. Given how popular sunroofs have become amongst Indian buyers, this feature adds a premium touch, while also making the cabin feel more airy and spacious. Notably, the Duster sold in global markets also misses out on the option of a single-pane sunroof.

Powered Tailgate

Another convenience feature is the powered tailgate, which allows easy access to the boot at the push of a button. This makes loading luggage or groceries more convenient, while the international-spec Duster continues with a manual tailgate.

Connected LED Tail Lamps

At the rear, the India-spec model features connected LED tail lamps, which enhance the SUV’s visual appeal, giving it a more modern look. The global version, in comparison, gets a Y-shaped tail-lamp layout without the connected lighting element.

10.25-inch Digital Driver's Display

The India-spec Duster will be offered with a larger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, providing clearer visuals and more vehicle-related information. International-spec Duster, on the other hand, gets a smaller 7-inch digital driver's display.

Powered and Ventilated Front-row Seats

Comfort gets a big boost with powered and ventilated front-row seats on the India-spec Duster. Seat ventilation, in particular, is a highly practical feature for Indian weather conditions and is not offered on the international-spec Duster. However, in some global markets, the Duster does get heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Ambient Lightning

The India-spec Duster also gets ambient lighting, which adds a subtle premium feel to the cabin. This feature is not offered on the international-spec version. That said, the global-spec Duster comes with an all-black cabin theme, while the India-spec model adds contrast with yellow stitching for a more upmarket appearance.

Auto Dimming IRVM

Rounding things off is an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), which reduces glare from vehicles behind during night driving, improving safety and comfort. The international version misses out on this feature.

With features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a larger digital driver’s display, the India-spec Duster appears well-aligned with current buyer expectations.

Which of these features attracted you the most? Let us know in the comments.