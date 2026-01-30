All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    7 Features India-spec 2026 Renault Duster Gets Over The International Version

    The India-spec Duster’s added features go beyond comfort, with a few convenience upgrades as well, including one that’s especially popular amongst Indian buyers

    Published On Jan 30, 2026 07:01 PM By CarDekho

    6.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster is all set to make its comeback in our market, and interestingly, the version headed to India packs in a few extra goodies over the international-spec model. While the Duster continues to focus on rugged appeal and practicality, the India-spec iteration leans a bit more towards comfort and premium features.

    Here’s a closer look at seven features the India-spec Renault Duster gets over the international version.

    Panoramic Sunroof 

    The India-spec Renault Duster comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, something that’s missing on the international version. Given how popular sunroofs have become amongst Indian buyers, this feature adds a premium touch, while also making the cabin feel more airy and spacious. Notably, the Duster sold in global markets also misses out on the option of a single-pane sunroof.

    Renault Duster Panoramic Sunroof

    Powered Tailgate

    Another convenience feature is the powered tailgate, which allows easy access to the boot at the push of a button. This makes loading luggage or groceries more convenient, while the international-spec Duster continues with a manual tailgate.

    Renault Duster

    Connected LED Tail Lamps 

    At the rear, the India-spec model features connected LED tail lamps, which enhance the SUV’s visual appeal, giving it a more modern look. The global version, in comparison, gets a Y-shaped tail-lamp layout without the connected lighting element.

    2026 Renault Duster

    10.25-inch Digital Driver's Display 

    The India-spec Duster will be offered with a larger 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, providing clearer visuals and more vehicle-related information. International-spec Duster, on the other hand, gets a smaller 7-inch digital driver's display.

    Renault Duster

    Powered and Ventilated Front-row Seats 

    Comfort gets a big boost with powered and ventilated front-row seats on the India-spec Duster. Seat ventilation, in particular, is a highly practical feature for Indian weather conditions and is not offered on the international-spec Duster. However, in some global markets, the Duster does get heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

    Renault Duster

    Ambient Lightning 

    The India-spec Duster also gets ambient lighting, which adds a subtle premium feel to the cabin. This feature is not offered on the international-spec version. That said, the global-spec Duster comes with an all-black cabin theme, while the India-spec model adds contrast with yellow stitching for a more upmarket appearance.

    Renault Duster

    Auto Dimming IRVM

    Rounding things off is an auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror (IRVM), which reduces glare from vehicles behind during night driving, improving safety and comfort. The international version misses out on this feature.

    Renault Duster

    With features like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and a larger digital driver’s display, the India-spec Duster appears well-aligned with current buyer expectations. 

    Which of these features attracted you the most? Let us know in the comments.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Renault Duster

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    7 Features India-spec 2026 Renault Duster Gets Over The International Version
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience