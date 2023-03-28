Modified On Mar 28, 2023 01:48 PM By Shreyash for Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The bollywood actor has spent a lot of moolah on one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world

Shahrukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood, was recently spotted driving a white Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge, one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, worth over Rs 10 crore. The SUV was snapped by his fans as it approached his bungalow ‘Mannat’, with Shahrukh Khan’s signature 555 number plate, implying that it is the latest addition to his garage.

Here are five things you should know about Shahrukh Khan’s newest ride:

Imposing Design

The Cullinan's design has always been intimidating and forceful, and when it comes to the Black Badge, it represents the pinnacle of Rolls-Royce’s production series engineering. This version of the opulent SUV features a blacked-out finish for the pantheon grille and chrome black Spirit of Ecstasy. It also features forged 22-inch alloy wheels, which are exclusive to the Cullinan’s black badge edition.

Technical Carbon Fibre Dashboard

Inside, the Cullinan Black Badge has the three-dimensional carbon tech fiber finish on the dashboard, i.e., it has highly accurate repeating geometrical shapes that gives out a 3-D effect. This is exclusive to the Black Badge Edition of the Cullinan.

Generous Lounge Seats

The lounge seating experience maximises comfort in the back seats, with two high-definition 12-inch screens for both passengers and a fold out armrest that holds champagne glasses. Also, passengers can select their individual seat configuration and massage mode. The Rolls-Royce SUV also gets the signature Starlight headliner in black leather with 1,344 fibre optic lights that can also simulate shooting stars.

Sporty Engineering

The Black Badge represents an emphasis on dynamicism for a Rolls-Royce luxury car. For the Cullinan, the marquee states it has re-engineered the stiffness of the frame, four wheel steering and all-wheel drivetrain systems to differentiate the experience from the “standard” SUV. There have been changes to the suspension components and settings. Rolls-Royce has also worked on the brakes with a raised braking bite point and redesigned brake disc ventilation.

A More Powerful V12 Engine

The Cullinan Black Badge gets an uprated 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine with a new exhaust system. It now churns out 600PS and 900Nm, which is 29PS and 50Nm more than the standard Cullinan. It is mated to an eight speed automatic transmission which has been specifically tuned for the Black Badge version to make it more responsive to haste.

