The Elevate will be unveiled in June with the launch expected by August

The Honda Elevate will soon enter the Indian compact SUV segment. Honda will be taking the covers off the SUV, which will first enter the Indian market, in June. These are the five things that you should know about the upcoming Hyundai Creta rival:

A Fresh Design From The Ground-up

Previous sightings of the SUV’s test mules and its teaser image have already hinted at a big grille, LED headlights with LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. The Elevate will feature muscular wheel arches, roof rails and connected LED taillights as well. Its name-revealing teaser image also suggests that the SUV will sport the “Elevate” badge on its tailgate.

Premium On The Inside

If the City is anything to go by, the Elevate SUV’s cabin is expected to offer a premium feel as well. We could see a combination of two-three colours throughout the interiors and for the upholstery as well, with quality materials at all touch points.

No Dearth Of Features

We expect Honda to offer its compact SUV with premium features like wireless phone charging, a single-pane sunroof, a bigger touchscreen than the City’s, ventilated front seats, and digital driver’s display.

In terms of safety, the Elevate could get a 360-degree camera, up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Will Go The “Petrol-only” Route

Honda is likely to provide the Elevate SUV with the City’s 1.5-litre petrol engine (121PS and 145Nm) with 6-speed manual and CVT options. The City Hybrid’s 126PS strong-hybrid powertrain is also expected to be on offer. There is no diesel option expected, like all other new compact SUVs in the market.

How Much Would It Cost?

The Honda Elevate could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards while its launch is expected to happen by August. It will go up against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, Citroen C3 Aircross, Skoda Kushaq, Toyota Hyryder, and Volkswagen Taigun.