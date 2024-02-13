Modified On Feb 13, 2024 06:15 PM By Ansh for Tata Curvv

Tata’s upcoming coupe SUV shares more than just the design elements with the facelifted Harrier

Tata is all set to launch a few new models this year and one of the most anticipated ones is the Tata Curvv. This SUV, which will slot in the popular compact SUV segment, was last seen at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Expo in a near production-ready avatar and will come with a coupe styling, both petrol and diesel engine options, and loads of features. While this model is brand new, it does show some similarities with the facelifted Tata Harrier that sits a segment above, and here is a list of all of them.

Similar Design & Lighting

While the Tata Curvv differs from the Harrier in its shape and styling, the front profile has a few similarities, like the similar grille design with chrome inserts, and the familiar bumper and skid plate. Both SUVs also get 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, but the ones on the Curvv get a petal-like design.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV & Tata Tiago EV Now Up To Rs 1.2 Lakh More Affordable

Also, the Curvv’s fascia will come with the vertically placed LED headlights and the width spanning LED DRLs, as seen on the facelifted Tata Harrier. It should also get the welcome and goodbye function trick as seen on all new age Tata cars.

The Screen Setup

Tata Harrier's cabin used for reference

The Tata Harrier facelift packs a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, both individual units. On the Tata Curvv, the same screen setup will be seen. Not only will these screens have the same size, but will also share the same user interface, graphics, and functions.

Touch-based Climate Control Panel

Tata Harrier's climate control panel used for reference

One of the latest features that’s seen on newer Tata cars is the touch-based climate control panel. This panel has both physical (for temperature and fan speed) and touch-based controls and is equipped on the new Tata Harrier. The Curvv will get this feature in both its ICE and EV versions, along with the seat ventilation function for the front seats.

Sunroof

Tata Harrier's panoramic sunroof used for reference

Sunroofs have become a big factor in the car buying decision for many customers. Knowing this, carmakers have started equipping their cars with this feature. The facelifted Harrier comes with a panoramic sunroof and it will be offered on the Curvv as well.

ADAS

Tata Harrier's ADAS camera used for reference

Another important feature that the Curvv will borrow from the Harrier is ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems). This set of Level 2 ADAS features will include lane departure warning, blind spot monitoring, auto emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. Also, just like the Harrier, the Tata Curvv will also get both camera and radar based ADAS setup.

Expected Launch & Price

Tata will launch the Curvv EV in the second quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (July to September 2024), and its ICE version will come 3 to 4 months later. The Tata Curvv is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), and it will rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

Read More on : Harrier diesel