5 Reasons Why We Think The PMV Ease-E Will Be The Most Affordable EV In India

Modified On Nov 15, 2022 06:54 PM By Tarun

Preorders are already underway for a token amount of Rs 2,000

PMV Electric, a Mumbai-based startup, is going to reveal its first electric vehicle, the Ease-E. It’s a city-focused EV which will be the most affordable electric ‘car’ on sale. The launch is slated for November 16 and here are five reasons why we think it will be a sub-Rs 5 lakh electric four-wheeler:

It’s not even a car!

The Ease-E is not a car but a quadricycle, just like the Bajaj Qute. That way, it is not subject to the same scrutiny and standards as a car which allows for those tiny proportions as a city runabout EV. The very small hood, a full upright stance, and all four wheels pushed at the ends are some of its ‘quadricycle’ highlights.

Also Read: Electric Cars In India

It’s even smaller than a Tata Nano

Specs Ease-E Nano Length 2915mm 3099mm Width 1157mm 1495mm Height 1600mm 1652mm Wheelbase 2080mm 2230mm Weight 575kgs 745 kgs

The Ease-E is almost 200mm shorter in length and 350mm narrower than the Nano. Since the steering wheel is installed in the middle of the centre console, it’s just a two-seater - one in the front and one in the back. However, it still gets front and rear doors for ease of getting in and out.

(Renault Twizy EV for reference)

This two-seat layout for a city-use micro-EV is not a first either. Perhaps the most well-known global electric quadricycle would be the Renault Twizzy.

Gets A limited driving range

The specifications of the PMV Ease-E are yet to be revealed, but it will get a small battery pack. It claims to offer a range of 160 kilometres with a top speed of 70kmph. The electric quadricycle can be juiced up in under four hours from a household outlet. It doesn’t need a wallbox charger, or more likely, its electric architecture may not be capable of supporting those charging speeds.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars In India

Not big on safety features

Since it’s a quadricycle, the Ease-E doesn’t need to comply with the standard safety rules that all new cars have to. The details will be revealed at launch, but we’re not expecting it to even be equipped with dual airbags, ABS, and for that matter, even crumple zones. However, it does get a rear parking camera and front disc brakes.

But it gets several premium features

While it’s only an electric quadricycle, it doesn’t compromise on features. The Ease-E gets LED headlamps, a Bluetooth enabled audio system, AC, a LCD instrument cluster, OTA upgrades, steering-mounted controls, power windows, keyless entry, remote parking assist, and cruise control. You can also access several remote functions like unlocking/locking, windows, AC, lights and horn operation.

On these parameters, we’re expecting the PMV Ease-E to be priced between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s likely to be aimed at fleet operators for last-mile connectivity, especially in gated areas. It might be offered for private buyers too, but the usage as a personal vehicle seems limited by its size and range.