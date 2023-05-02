Published On May 02, 2023 08:00 AM By Rohit for Citroen C3

The C3 Aircross stands apart from its hatchback counterpart majorly in terms of design along with a couple of changes in powertrain, seating configuration, dimensions and features as well

The compact SUV segment in India is set to get another contender soon in the form of the Citroen C3 Aircross. Being a stretched-out version of the C3 hatchback, it certainly has many similarities with the latter. That said, Citroen has ensured both stand apart in their own ways by giving the C3 Aircross some differences. Let’s see what are they:

A Revised Styling

Until now, Citroen had two cars in India – the C3 and C5 Aircross – at two separate ends of the price spectrum. The C3 Aircross, which will sit in the middle of the two in its lineup, seems to have borrowed design cues from both the models. While it does have the C3-like split LED DRL setup, the SUV has been given a bigger and wider grille. Its lower half of the front bumper is reminiscent of the C5 Aircross’s.

It’s from the sides that you can notice the major difference between the hatchback and SUV, thanks to the latter’s longer wheelbase. At the back, the C3 Aircross gets similarly designed C-shape taillights as seen on the C3 but they now sport a connected element. The C3 Aircross also comes with dual-tone roof options.

Interior And Features

While the C3 hatchback gets a black cabin theme with an orange insert in the dashboard, Citroen is offering the C3 Aircross with a black and beige interior with a brown trim on the dashboard.

While its features list is almost identical to that of the C3 hatchback, the C3 Aircross does get a 7-inch fully digital driver’s display. Shared features include a 10.2-inch touchscreen, manual AC, dual airbags and a reversing camera.

Extra Row Of Seats

The C3 Aircross’s major difference over the C3 is the option of a seven-seater layout, having the third row of seats. Like the Renault Triber, the Citroen SUV also gets removable third row seats in its 7-seater guise. The carmaker will also be offering the SUV in a 5-seater version.

Longer Footprint

Given that the C3 Aircross is a compact SUV having an option of three rows, it is bigger than the C3 hatchback. The most significant difference between the dimensions of the two cars is the additional length on offer with the SUV (around 300mm+) while its wheelbase is longer by 100mm as well compared to that of the C3.

One Change In Powertrain

Citroen offers the C3 hatchback with two petrol engines: 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (82PS/115Nm) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110PS/190Nm). While the former gets a 5-speed MT, the latter comes with a 6-speed MT.

The SUV, on the other hand, will likely get just the turbo-petrol unit from the C3 with the same manual gearbox. Like the hatchback, the C3 Aircross is expected to get an automatic transmission option later as well.

