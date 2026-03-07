All
    5 Hidden Facts About The New Renault Duster That You Didn't Know

    This is the reason that the Duster took so long to make a comeback in India!

    Published On Mar 07, 2026 11:01 AM By Bikramjit

    5.2K Views
    Renault Duster

    The new 2026 Renault Duster promises rugged design and strong road presence, but there’s a surprising amount of clever engineering that most people won’t notice at first glance. It is also one of the reasons why the Duster took so long to make its way back to our shores.

    From a platform designed especially for India to some interesting tech inside the engine, here are some lesser-known facts about the new Duster that make it more interesting than you might think:

    Does Not Use Renault’s Global Platform

    The international-spec Renault Duster uses the CMF-B platform, but the new Duster headed for India actually sits on the RGMP platform. This is because it’s built keeping Indian conditions in mind. The platform focuses on durability, flexibility and the ability to support multiple body styles and powertrains.

    Renault Duster

    This RGMP architecture can support vehicles ranging from sub-4 metre cars all the way up to 4.7 metres, including compact SUVs, mid-size SUVs, MPVs and even a sedan. It can also accommodate a 5, 6 or 7-seat layout.

    Ready For Every Powertrain And Norms

    The new Duster can support:

    • Petrol (ICE)

    • EV

    • CNG

    • Flex fuel

    It can also work with 2WD, 4WD or even an electric AWD setup (e-4WD). That means Renault has plenty of room to adapt the SUV for future regulations and technologies. The Turbo 160 petrol engine uses dual injection, meaning fuel is injected twice during the combustion cycle for better efficiency and performance. The engine is also claimed to be prepared for future BS7 emission norms.

    Renault Duster

    Built With Safety In Focus

    Renault claims the new Duster is targeting a 5-star safety rating. Its body structure uses 57 percent advanced high-strength steel, helping improve structural strength in the event of a crash. The SUV will come with 12 ADAS features, but what’s interesting is that they’ve been tuned specifically for Indian driving conditions, where traffic patterns and road markings can vary significantly.

    Wind Tunnel Testing With IIT Kanpur

    To reduce wind noise at highway speeds, the Duster’s body was tested in a wind tunnel with help from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. The goal was to ensure a quieter cabin during long drives.

    Better Driving Capabilities

    The Duster has been tuned to feel confident and planted at higher speeds. A rear stabiliser bar helps keep the rear axle steady, reducing body roll and preventing the rear from feeling loose during quick direction changes. It uses low-steel brake pads, which help deliver a stronger initial bite when you press the pedal while also improving heat dissipation during repeated braking. The electric power steering uses a 100A BLDC motor, allowing the steering to remain light in the city yet stable at highway speeds.

    Renault Duster

    About The Renault Duster

    The Renault Duster combines rugged SUV styling with modern design and technology. It features slim LED DRLs, a prominent ‘DUSTER’ grille, 18-inch alloys, tall roof rails, and a contemporary rear with a connected LED light bar. 

    2026 Renault Duster Exterior

    Inside, the cabin has a layered black dashboard with dual digital screens, leatherette seats, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats, and a panoramic sunroof. Top features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver display, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, and a powered tailgate. Safety is well covered with six airbags, ESC, 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, parking sensors, and a Level-2 ADAS suite.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Under the hood, it packs in three engine options:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo petrol

    1.3-litre turbo petrol with mild-hybrid

    1.8-litre turbo-petrol strong hybrid

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    160 PS (expected)

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    TBA

    Transmission

    6-speed manual

    6-speed manual, 6-speed DCT*

    8-speed DHT^

    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, ^DHT- Dedicated Hybrid Transmission

    TBA - To Be Announced

    Launch Timeline, Expected Price And Rivals

    The Renault Duster will be launched on March 17. We expect it to be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It’ll have a long list of rivals, including the likes of Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, MG Astor and the upcoming Skoda Kushaq facelift alongside its cousin, the Nissan Tekton.

    Did you know about these aspects of the new Renault Duster? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments.

