All the colours available in the Thar Roxx are shared with the Thar 3-door model

Prices of the Thar Roxx start from Rs 12.99 lakh and the variant-wise pricing will be revealed soon.

It has five colour options: Red, White, Black, Grey, and Bronze.

It gets an all-LED setup and features 19-inch alloy wheels.

The interiors get a dual-tone black and beige colour scheme and centre armrests for both front and rear passengers.

Safety net includes 6 airbags, TPMS and ADAS.

Gets a diesel engine (152 PS/320 Nm) and a turbo-petrol engine(162 PS/320 Nm) option.

The 5-door Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched in India at Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India) after a lot of teasers and spy shots. Up front, it has an all-LED setup, which includes LED headlights, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. This SUV is available in five colours, each sporting a blacked-out roof. Let us have a detailed look at all these colours:

Colour Options

Red

White

Black

Grey

Bronze

Features and Safety

The features list of this Thar Roxx now has a lot of comfort and convenience features on offer. It gets a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a touchscreen of the same size, a panoramic sunroof, and an automatic AC with rear vents. Other features include ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry with push-button start/stop.

On the safety front, it comes with six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera setup, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), and an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, in addition to carrying over the Thar 3-door’s colours, has also borrowed its engine options. It gets the same 2.2-litre diesel and a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both of which pack in more performance now. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine Options Turbo-petrol engine Diesel engine Power 162 PS 152 PS Torque 330 Nm 330 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain 4WD, RWD 4WD, RWD

*RWD = Rear-wheel-drive; 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

Price and Rivals

Prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx begin from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom) for the RWD petrol variant. The RWD diesel is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh. Its variant-wise prices will be revealed soon. The Mahindra Thar Roxx will directly rival the 5-door Force Gurkha while serving as a premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

