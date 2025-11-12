3M’s New Graphene Coating Launched In India, Prices Start From Rs 33,000

The new Graphene coating is available at select 3M Car Care outlets across India and serves as an alternative to the traditional ceramic coatings

3M India has introduced its new Graphene Shield Coating, priced from Rs 33,000. The final cost may vary depending on the size and type of car. The coating is designed to provide long-lasting paint protection while maintaining a deep, mirror-like gloss on the vehicle’s surface. Customers can also choose between one-year and two-year warranty options for added peace of mind. Here’s everything you should know about it:

What Is Graphene Coating?

A Graphene coating is an advanced, ultra-thin protective layer applied to your car’s paint surface. It is infused with graphene, which is a highly durable and conductive material that helps create a smooth finish over the vehicle’s paint surface. It also creates a long-lasting barrier over the paint, protecting your vehicle from scratches, chemical stains, and UV rays..

The coating also repels water and dirt, preventing water spots and keeping the surface cleaner for a longer period. A simple example to prove the advantages of graphene coating is to pour water on top of the body and watch it flow down smoothly without leaving any droplets behind. In simple terms, it will help you keep your car looking newer, shinier, and easier to clean even after extended use.

Before the coating is applied, the car’s surface is cleaned and polished to remove swirl marks, scratches, and stains. Two layers of the coating are then applied, followed by a drying period to let it bond with the paint. Once cured, the surface is wiped with a microfiber cloth to give it a glossy, showroom-like finish that is resistant to water and environmental damage.

It offers an option for car owners who want to preserve the appearance of their vehicles for longer.

What Other Services Are Offered By 3M?

In addition to car coatings, 3M India offers a wide range of automotive and car care services. These include detailing treatments, anti-rust solutions, restoration, and interior cleaning services. The company also provides industrial, home, and personal safety products as well.