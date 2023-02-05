Published On Feb 05, 2023 09:30 AM By Rohit for Tata Tiago EV

The electric hatchback has registered over 20,000 bookings already since they were opened in October 2022

Tata launched the Tiago EV in September 2022.

It offers the all-electric Tiago in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux.

It bagged 10,000+ bookings in a single day, making it the fastest booked EV.

Equipped with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh (250km) and 24kWh (315km).

Its introductory prices range from Rs 8.49 lakh to Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The carmaker leading the electric vehicle market in India is Tata, starting with the Nexon EV subcompact SUV in early 2020 and most recently with the Tiago EV compact hatchback. The introductory pricing of the latter, starting from Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), has made it more accessible than the Nexon EV, so much so that it is the first ever car purchase for some. According to Tata’s President of Passenger Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, around 25 to 30 percent of the Tiago EV’s first 20,000 bookings are from first time buyers.

Deliveries, Bookings Update And Wait Time

Tata has delivered the first batch comprising 2,000 units of the electric vehicle across 133 cities. It also revealed that the all-electric Tiago had garnered more than 10,000 bookings in a single day, making it the fastest booked electric vehicle in India. Till now, the electric car has already bagged over 20,000 bookings, with an average waiting period of two and a half months in top 20 cities across the country.

Battery Pack, Range And Electric Motor

It comes with two battery pack options: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. While the smaller unit has a MIDC-claimed range of 250km, the larger battery pack promises 315km. Both get a single electric motor making 61PS/110Nm in the former setup and 75PS/114Nm in the latter.

How Long To Juice It Up?

Tata offers it with four charging options: a 15A socket charger, 3.3kW AC charger, 7.2kW AC charger and a DC fast-charger. Here are the charging periods for both batteries:

15A Socket Charger: 6.9 hours (19.2kWh), 8.7 hours (24kWh)

3.3kW AC Charger: 5.1 hours (19.2kWh), 6.4 hours (24kWh)

7.2kW AC Charger: 2.6 hours (19.2kWh), 3.6 hours (24kWh)

DC Fast Charger: 10-80 per cent in 57 minutes for both

Variants And Price Range

The Tiago EV is sold in four trims: XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+ Lux, launched at introductory prices between Rs 8.49 lakh and Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). These prices were only for the first 20,000 bookings, and will be hiked soon. It will compete with the upcoming Citroen C3 EV , while being an affordable alternative to its sedan version, the Tigor EV . Although the Citroen EV is unlikely to match the Tiago EV's bookings share, it could also be a popular pick among first-time buyers looking for a compact electric offering.

