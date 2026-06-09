2026 Tata Tiago On-road Prices Explained: Here’s How Much It Will Actually Cost You To Bring One Home

Tata Motors recently updated the Tiago hatchback, further strengthening its appeal among budget-conscious buyers. With its attractive pricing, modern features, practical cabin and multiple powertrain options, the Tiago continues to be one of the most value-for-money hatchbacks available today.

Most prices that you see are the ex-showroom price displayed in advertisements or in news articles, and that is not the final amount you will pay. Before driving home your new Tiago, there are several additional costs to account for, which can significantly affect the final purchase price and may even affect your decision.

To help you understand the complete ownership cost, here's a detailed breakdown of the Tata Tiago's on-road pricing.

How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

The ex-showroom price is only the base cost of the vehicle. Buyers also need to pay several mandatory charges and a few optional charges before the car can be registered and delivered.

These include:

Insurance premium

Road tax (varies depending on the state)

Registration charges

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

Accessories (optional)

Extended warranty (optional)

Since the Tata Tiago is priced well below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), buyers do not have to pay the 1 percent TCS charge.

Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Delhi

Charges Tiago Smart Tiago Creative CNG Ex-showroom Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Insurance Rs 27,668 Rs 37,342 Registration Rs 26,171 Rs 67,720 On-road price Rs 5,23,839 Rs 9,60,062

In the national capital, the Tiago costs between Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices.

Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Mumbai

Charges Tiago Smart Tiago Creative CNG Ex-showroom Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Insurance Rs 28,196 Rs 38,043 Road Tax and registration Rs 55,728 Rs 72,762 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road price Rs 5,54,524 Rs 9,66,405

On-road prices for the Tiago in Mumbai range from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh. The variant-wise on-road calculator can be found here.

Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Chennai

Charges Tiago Smart Tiago Creative CNG Ex-showroom Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Insurance Rs 37,875 Rs 55,128 Road Tax and registration Rs 60,299 Rs 1,15,049 On-road price Rs 5,68,174 Rs 10,25,177

In Chennai, prices range from Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise on-road prices in Chennai.

Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Bengaluru

Charges Tiago Smart Tiago Creative CNG Ex-showroom Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Insurance Rs 41,314 Rs 62,447 Road Tax and registration Rs 71,483 Rs 1,36,528 FASTag Rs 550 Rs 550 On-road price Rs 5,83,347 10,54,525

In Bangalore, the Tiago ICE is priced from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing.

Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Kolkata

Charges Tiago Smart Tiago Creative CNG Ex-showroom Rs 4.7 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh Insurance Rs 32,412 Rs 44,344 Road Tax and registration Rs 28,829 Rs 50,004 On-road price Rs 5,31,241 Rs 9,49,348

The Tiago ICE prices range from Rs 5.31 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh in Kolkata. Here’s the variant-wise on-road pricing.

Tata Tiago Overview

The Tata Tiago is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrain options and is available in multiple variants to suit different budgets and requirements. Despite being one of the most affordable hatchbacks in its segment, the Tiago packs in a generous list of modern features.

Top features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone chargers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and automatic headlights.

Safety is another strong point of the Tiago. The hatchback comes equipped with six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It is also the only hatchback in its segment to come with a 360-degree camera.

Here’s a look at its powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 86 PS 86 PS/ 75 PS (CNG) Torque 113 Nm 113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Tata Tiago Rivals

The Tata Tiago remains one of the most affordable premium hatchbacks in India. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as an alternative to entry-level compact SUVs for budget-focused buyers.

Before finalising your purchase, it is always advisable to check the latest price and the best discounts that are available at a particular time. It is also important to check out multiple dealerships and try to get the best quote possible.