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    2026 Tata Tiago On-road Prices Explained: Here’s How Much It Will Actually Cost You To Bring One Home

    The Tata Tiago is among India's most affordable hatchbacks, but its final on-road price can vary considerably depending on the variant and where you buy it.

    Published On Jun 09, 2026 05:03 PM By Yashein

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    Tata Tiago On Road Prices

    Tata Motors recently updated the Tiago hatchback, further strengthening its appeal among budget-conscious buyers. With its attractive pricing, modern features, practical cabin and multiple powertrain options, the Tiago continues to be one of the most value-for-money hatchbacks available today.

    Most prices that you see are the ex-showroom price displayed in advertisements or in news articles, and that is not the final amount you will pay. Before driving home your new Tiago, there are several additional costs to account for, which can significantly affect the final purchase price and may even affect your decision.

    To help you understand the complete ownership cost, here's a detailed breakdown of the Tata Tiago's on-road pricing.

    How Is The On-road Price Calculated?

    The ex-showroom price is only the base cost of the vehicle. Buyers also need to pay several mandatory charges and a few optional charges before the car can be registered and delivered.

    These include:

    • Insurance premium

    • Road tax (varies depending on the state)

    • Registration charges

    • FASTag charges

    • TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom)

    • Accessories (optional)

    • Extended warranty (optional)

    Since the Tata Tiago is priced well below Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom), buyers do not have to pay the 1 percent TCS charge.

    Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Delhi 

    Charges 

    Tiago Smart

    Tiago Creative CNG

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 4.7 lakh 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 27,668

    Rs 37,342

    Registration 

    Rs 26,171

    Rs 67,720

    On-road price

    Rs 5,23,839

    Rs 9,60,062

    In the national capital, the Tiago costs between Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices.  

    Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Mumbai 

    Charges 

    Tiago Smart

    Tiago Creative CNG

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 4.7 lakh 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    Insurance

    Rs 28,196

    Rs 38,043

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 55,728

    Rs 72,762

    FASTag 

    Rs 600

    Rs 600

    On-road price

    Rs 5,54,524

    Rs 9,66,405

    On-road prices for the Tiago in Mumbai range from Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh. The variant-wise on-road calculator can be found here. 

    Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Chennai 

    Charges 

    Tiago Smart

    Tiago Creative CNG

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 4.7 lakh 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 37,875

    Rs 55,128

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 60,299

    Rs 1,15,049

    On-road price

    Rs 5,68,174

    Rs 10,25,177

    In Chennai, prices range from Rs 5.68 lakh to Rs 10.25 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise on-road prices in Chennai. 

    Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Bengaluru 

    Charges 

    Tiago Smart

    Tiago Creative CNG 

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 4.7 lakh 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 41,314

    Rs 62,447

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 71,483

    Rs 1,36,528

    FASTag 

    Rs 550

    Rs 550

    On-road price

    Rs 5,83,347

    10,54,525

    In Bangalore, the Tiago ICE is priced from Rs 5.83 lakh to Rs 10.55 lakh. Here’s a look at the variant-wise pricing. 

    Tata Tiago Facelift On-road Price Kolkata

    Charges 

    Tiago Smart

    Tiago Creative CNG

    Ex-showroom 

    Rs 4.7 lakh 

    Rs 8.55 lakh 

    Insurance 

    Rs 32,412

    Rs 44,344

    Road Tax and registration 

    Rs 28,829

    Rs 50,004

    On-road price

    Rs 5,31,241

    Rs 9,49,348

    The Tiago ICE prices range from Rs 5.31 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh in Kolkata. Here’s the variant-wise on-road pricing

    Tata Tiago Overview

    The Tata Tiago is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrain options and is available in multiple variants to suit different budgets and requirements. Despite being one of the most affordable hatchbacks in its segment, the Tiago packs in a generous list of modern features.

    Tata Tiago Front

    Top features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument cluster, dual wireless phone chargers, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start/stop, and automatic headlights.

    Tata Tiago Interior

    Safety is another strong point of the Tiago. The hatchback comes equipped with six airbags as standard, along with Electronic Stability Control (ESC), ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages. It is also the only hatchback in its segment to come with a 360-degree camera. 

    Here’s a look at its powertrain specifications: 

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG

    Power 

    86 PS

    86 PS/ 75 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    113 Nm

    113 Nm/ 95 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    Tata Tiago Rivals

    The Tata Tiago remains one of the most affordable premium hatchbacks in India. It rivals the Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Maruti Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, while also serving as an alternative to entry-level compact SUVs for budget-focused buyers.

    Before finalising your purchase, it is always advisable to check the latest price and the best discounts that are available at a particular time. It is also important to check out multiple dealerships and try to get the best quote possible.

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    2026 Tata Tiago On-road Prices Explained: Here’s How Much It Will Actually Cost You To Bring One Home
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
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