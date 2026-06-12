2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Is It Worth Upgrading To The One Below Top Variant? Let’s Find Out

The Tata Tiago is one of India’s most preferred entry-level hatchbacks, and Tata has just made the package even better by giving it a much-awaited facelift that brings an updated exterior styling, a fresh interior, and an upgraded feature list, while continuing with the same petrol and CNG engine options. The Tata Tiago facelift is now offered in six trims: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Pure Plus A, Creative, and Creative Plus.

The Pure Plus A variant sits at the middle of the Tiago variant lineup, and is one of the most value-for-money variants as it offers multiple features and all the essential kit required for daily usage. The Creative variant, on the other hand, sits just one variant below the top-spec variant and builds on the equipment list with more value-added features that make the car feel more upmarket and modern. The Creative variant also acts as the top-end version for the CNG versions. So, should you stick with the very well-loaded Pure Plus A, or stretch your budget a little for the more equipped Creative? Let’s take a closer look:

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Price

Variant Manual AMT Petrol CNG Petrol CNG Tata Tiago Pure Plus A Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 8.05 lakh Tata Tiago Creative Rs 7 lakh Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 8.55 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The Pure Plus A and Creative variants of the Tiago facelift are offered across the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, along with the option of a CNG powertrain. As seen in the table above, there is a price difference of around Rs 50,000 across all iterations. The price gap between the variants is not very high, and one must surely wonder what extra they get for this price and whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, since the Pure Plus A variant already offers a good set of features and is one of the most value-for-money options in the Tiago lineup. Let’s see what extra the Creative variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Tiago variants.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Exterior

Tata has given the facelifted Tiago a new exterior styling which looks a lot different and funkier than before. Both variants in comparison here look very identical, but they differ in terms of overall aesthetics. Since the Creative variant is close to the top-end, it does offer a few more aesthetic tweaks as compared to the Pure Plus A variant.

Front

Starting with the front, the 2026 Tiago sports a redesigned bumper and a new front fascia featuring a new black grille and a bigger air intake grille. The Pure Plus A variant offers simplistic halogen-based headlights, but they come with a follow-me-home feature. The Creative variant leaps here by offering LED DRLs and LED headlights, making the car feel more upmarket and premium.

Side

From the side, both variants offer a similar silhouette design compared to the outgoing model. They come equipped with Cosmo Grain textured wheel arch cladding, a chrome line on door handles, a shark fin antenna, and side turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs. The only difference here is that the Pure Plus A variant offers 14-inch hyperstyle wheels while the Creative variant rides on 15-inch diamond cut alloy wheels (only for the petrol versions).

Rear

At the rear, there is nothing to differentiate the two variants; both are fairly identical. Both variants sport an updated rear bumper and a simplistic tailgate design with the Tiago lettering. The two variants feature LED taillights with a connected Halo LED lightbar and a rear wiper with washer to contribute to a more modern and sophisticated rear design.

The Tata Tiago facelift is offered in 6 colour options, all of which are available with the Pure Plus A and Creative variants. To know more about the variant-wise colour options, you can read this story.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Interior

Inside the Tiago facelift, both variants in comparison here feature the new dashboard design with a black and grey cabin theme with fabric seat upholstery. Both variants are neck-to-neck in terms of equipment, and there is not much to differentiate except for a few additions in the Creative variant. Let's have a detailed look at them.

The Pure Plus A and Creative variants of the Tiago both house the new dashboard design, which also integrates a fabric trim on the upper portion, improving the overall premium feel factor. The front seats come with a premium fabric with under thigh support, which makes them comfortable, while the driver’s seat gets height adjustment for added convenience. Both variants also come loaded with a front armrest and rear AC vents. Satin chrome-finished inner door handles are standard across all variants.

The dashboard of the Pure Plus A variant houses an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, next to which is a free-standing digital instrument cluster screen. The lower centre end houses controls for the fully automatic air conditioning. Tata’s two-spoke steering wheel can also be seen on both variants.

The Creative variant also offers all of this equipment, but it makes the deal better with a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a cooled glove box, and magazine pockets behind the front seats.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Features

The Pure Plus A variant comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and both the Pure Plus A and Creative variants feature a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth (BYOD), cruise control, steering-mounted controls, 4 speakers, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlights, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel, rain-sensing wipers, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, a rotary gear knob (AMT only), paddle shifters (AMT only), a co-driver side vanity mirror, keyless entry and push-button start, and a 65W fast Type-C USB charger port in the front.

The Creative variant additionally offers a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen and one-touch down operation for the driver-side window.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Safety

Both the Pure Plus A and Creative variants come equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control, hill hold control, HD reverse camera and rear parking sensors, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, electronically adjustable ORVMs, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), rear wiper with washer and a defogger, speed-sensitive auto door locking, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and seat belt reminder for all seats.

The Creative variant builds on this list by further offering a 360-degree HD camera with multiple 3D/2D views, a blind view monitor and auto-fold ORVMs. These features make the car feel more upmarket and modern.

2026 Tata Tiago Facelift Pure Plus A Vs Creative: Powertrain

The 2026 Tata Tiago is powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and is also available with a factory-fitted CNG. Buyers can choose from either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox in both powertrains. Both the Pure Plus A and Creative variants in comparison here are available with the mentioned options. Here’s a closer look at their specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre NA petrol 1.2-litre NA petrol with CNG Power (PS) 86 PS 75.5 PS Torque (Nm) 113 Nm 96.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / AMT 5-speed MT / AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

CarDekho Says…

The Pure Plus A variant of the new Tata Tiago has a lot of features on offer and covers mostly everything that you would require in an entry-level hatchback of this price. For buyers who have already stretched their budget from the lower variants, the Pure Plus A is one of the most value-for-money variants without having to compromise a lot on features.

But with an additional cost of Rs 50,000, you can get the Creative variant, which adds a few modern features to the package, which does justify its value. Features like a larger touchscreen and a 360-degree camera might not be very helpful to all, but it does increase the convenience of everyday usability, while exterior highlights like LED DRLs and headlights and alloy wheels make the car feel more modern and appealing.

If you’re in search of a budget-friendly car for everyday drivability which gets the basics right and also offers a lot of features, the Pure Plus A variant of the Tiago is a good variant for you. But by slightly stretching your budget, you can get the Creative variant with all the latest modern-day equipment and better exterior highlights. But if you’re fine and okay to live without them, the Pure Plus A still might be the best variant for you to buy.