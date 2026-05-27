2026 Tata Tiago EV Launch Tomorrow. Here’s Everything That You Need To Know!

Tata Motors is prepared to launch the updated 2026 iteration of the Tiago EV tomorrow. Ahead of the launch, the carmaker had revealed the styling and interior through some teasers, which gives us a clear idea of what the manufacturer has to offer. With expectations reaching high, the upcoming facelift is projected to introduce a more contemporary aesthetic to the vehicle and bring more modern and significantly updated cabin and features to the entry-level EV.

Exterior

The front end has undergone the most significant transformation. A body-colored, closed-off grille now distinguishes the Tiago EV from its ICE sibling, providing it with a more streamlined and clean aesthetic. Slimmer headlamp units with integrated LED DRLs and a redesigned bumper with sharper detailing elements make the hatchback look more modern and appealing than before. Both the ICE and EV versions retain the same silhouette, but the EV gets a redesigned aero-style wheel setup, gloss black ORVMs (Outside Rear View Mirror), a shark fin antenna and the Tata.ev branding on the doors.Coming to the rear, Tata has introduced a new connected LED tail lamp chunked up by a gloss-black strip across the tailgate. The rear bumper is also redesigned and gives a fresh look from the rear overall.

Interior and Expected Features

The Updated Tiago EV would get a noticeably updated dashboard layout that looks more premium and contemporary compared to the previous model. The cabin has the dual-tone theme but now features premium textured inserts and better upholstery. The most important update could be the introduction of dual free-standing displays. These include a larger touchscreen infotainment system and a fully digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel is also updated and now gets a two-spoke steering wheel layout featuring an illuminated Tata.ev logo in the centre

Expected Features List:

360-degree camera

Rear AC vents

Rear charging ports

Wireless phone charger

Automatic climate control

Six-speaker audio system

Illuminated Tata.ev steering wheel logo

Redesigned centre console layout

The inclusion of a 360-degree camera is a significant highlight, as it could position the Tiago EV among India's most budget-friendly electric vehicles to provide this technology within its segment.

Powertrain

The current 2026 Tata Tiago EV. The lineup would continue with :

Battery Pack 19.2 kWh (Medium Range) 24 kWh (Long Range) Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 223 km 293 km No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Power 62 PS 75 PS Torque 110 Nm 114 Nm

While the updated Tiago EV will get significant updates to its styling and features, we also expect Tata to update the battery packs, as seen on the Punch EV, which could add more range to the hatchback, making it more efficient for daily runabouts.

Expected Price and Rivals

The updated 2026 Tiago EV, arriving tomorrow with a refreshed aesthetic and a host of modern features, is expected to carry an entry-level price tag of approximately Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Tiago EV will continue to rival the MG Comet EV and the Citroen eC3.

Boasting a more contemporary aesthetic, a significantly updated cabin, and the introduction of premium tech like a 360-degree camera and rear AC vents, the updated Tata Tiago EV is poised to enhance its presence in the affordable electric hatchback space upon its debut tomorrow.