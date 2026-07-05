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    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Feature-loaded Or Trusted Brand, What’s Your Pick?

    The Urban Cruiser Ebella honestly feels quite meek on paper when compared to its segment contenders.

    Published On Jul 05, 2026 05:03 PM By Ninad

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    Tata Sierra EV Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    The Tata Sierra EV was launched earlier this week, with a long list of features, a good list of safety equipment on offer and multiple powertrain options. It is amongst one of the contenders in this segment, which even gets an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain as an option, which could be quite helpful in off-road situations. 

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has been in the market for a while, and it brings a premium cabin and sharper styling. With the Ebella being offered in only a single fully loaded variant, let's have a closer look at how both electric SUVs compare against each other: 

    Price

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    Price (ex-showroom) 

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh

    Rs 23.60 lakh 

    • The Tata Sierra EV has a considerably lower starting point at Rs 18.79 lakh, which undercuts the Urban Cruiser Ebella by Rs 4.81 lakh.

    Tata Sierra EV

    • The Ebella is now available in a single top-spec variant priced at Rs 23.60 lakh. 

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

    • While the Sierra EV has a lower starting price, the top-spec model costs Rs 26 lakh, which is Rs 2.4 lakh higher than the Ebella.

    BaaS Option:One advantage of the Ebella is that it can also be opted with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) option, which brings down the starting price to Rs 15.25 lakh with Rs 4.99 per km.

    Now, let’s have a look at how both SUVs compare in terms of dimensions:

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Toyota Ebella

    Difference

    Length

    4340 mm

    4285 mm

    +55 mm

    Width

    1841 mm

    1800 mm

    +41 mm

    Height

    1750 mm

    1640 mm

    +110 mm

    Wheelbase

    2730 mm

    2700 mm

    +30 mm

    Boot Space

    622 litres

    -

    -

    • The Tata Sierra EV is taller, wider, and longer than the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

    Tata Sierra EV Front
    Toyota Ebella Front

    • The Ebella has a smaller footprint compared to the Sierra EV, which might help in city use and slotting in tight parking spaces.

    Tata Sierra EV Side
    Toyota Ebella Side

    • The Tata Sierra EV, being taller than the Ebella, will have good road presence as well.

    To know more about how big the Tata Sierra EV actually is, here’s our article, which shows a detailed image gallery

     

    Now, let's have a look at the colour palette offered by both cars:

    Colour Options

    Tata Sierra EV

    Toyota Ebella

    Pristine White

    Sporting Red**

    Pure Grey

    Cafe White**

    Coorg Clouds

    Enticing Silver**

    Bengal Rouge

    Gaming Grey

    Andaman Adventure

    Bluish Black

    Rishikesh Rapids (NEW)

    Land Breeze Green***

    Nainital Nocturne*

    -

    *Reserved for Empowered A QWD only, **Available in Dual-tone with black roof, ***Only in Dual-tone with black roof

    • The Tata Sierra EV is offered in 7 different shades with a few vibrant colour choices as well. 

    • The Ebella is offered in 6 colour options, where the Land Breeze Green is offered with only dual-tone paint, whereas others can be had with monotone or dual-tone shades. 

    • The Tata Sierra EV has some unique colours like the Rishikesh Rapids (which is a new colour introduced in the Tata lineup), Bengal Rouge, and Nainital Nocturne, which make the SUV stand out in the crowd. 

    Tata Sierra EV Rishikesh Rapids

    • The Tata Sierra EV’s Nainital Nocturne is available only in AWD configuration. 

    Features & Safety

    Features

    Tata Sierra EV

    Toyota Ebella

    Auto-LED Headlamps

    LED Fog lamps

    LED Tail lamps

    ✅(Connected)

    Wheels

    19-inch Alloy Wheels

    18-inch Alloy Wheels

    Roof Rails

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    10.1-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch

    10.25-inch

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound System

    12-Speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos

    10-speaker JBL

    Powered Tailgate

    Auto-Dimming IRVM

    Adaptive Cruise Control

    Automatic Climate Control

    ✅(Dual-zone)

    Keyless Entry

    Ventilated Seats

    ✅(Front)

    ✅(Front)

    Power Adjustable Seats

    ✅(6-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver)

    ✅(10-way Driver)

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Glass roof (fixed)

    Front And Rear Centre Armrest

    Only Front

    Paddle Shifters

    Drive Modes

    Cooled Glove Box

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags 

    6

    7

    Surround View Camera

    ✅(540-degree)

    ✅(360-degree)

    ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

    Rain-Sensing Wipers

    Parking Sensors

    ✅(Front and rear)

    ✅(Front and rear)

    Rear Defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System)

    ✅(Level 2)

    AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System)

    • The Sierra EV is loaded with all the bells and whistles in terms of features and safety equipment, but the Urban Cruiser Ebella is not far behind either. 

    Tata Sierra EV Interior
    Toyota Ebella Interior

    • Both electric SUVs have all-LED lighting for the front and rear, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and more.

    Toyota Ebella Ventilated Seats

    • The Sierra EV gets both front seats powered with 6-way adjustable for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the co-driver.

    Tata Sierra EV Powered Seats

    • The Sierra EV’s panoramic sunroof is one of the largest in the segment, which extends to the back of the rear seats, whereas in the Ebella, you get a fixed glass roof. 

    Tata Sierra EV Panoramic Sunroof
    Toyota Ebella

    • Both electric SUVs get a premium JBL surround sound system, but the Sierra EV goes one up with 12 speakers as compared to a 10-speaker setup.

    • The Sierra EV and Ebella are very well-equipped with safety features like Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

    Tata Sierra EV ADAS Sensor

    • The Ebella gets a 360-degree camera setup whose quality is not the best when compared with the 540-degree camera of the Sierra EV, which includes an additional camera placed underneath to tackle off-road situations.

    Tata Sierra EV 540-degree camera
    Toyota Ebella 360-degree camera

    • Additionally, the Ebella has 7 airbags as compared to 6 airbags present in the Tata Sierra EV. 

    Powertrains

    Parameter

    Tata Sierra EV

    Toyota Ebella

    Battery

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    61 kWh

    Drivetrain

    RWD

    RWD

    AWD

    FWD

    Power (PS)

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    174 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm 

    193 Nm

    Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2)

    565 kms

    665 kms

    624 kms

    543 kms

    *RWD- Rear-Wheel Drive, AWD- All-Wheel Drive, FWD- Front-Wheel Drive

    • The Sierra EV is available with 2 battery packs, which are 63 kWh and 75 kWh, respectively.

    Tata Sierra EV Charge Port

    • The Ebella is offered only with a single 61 kWh battery pack. 

    Toyota Ebella Charge port

    • The Sierra EV is offered with RWD and AWD drivetrains, whereas the Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered only as a FWD. 

    Tata Sierra EV QWD Logo

    • While the base battery packs are similar in capacity, the Sierra EV still has massive power and torque differences. It is worth noting that Ebella’s 49 kWh battery pack is not on sale yet.

    • The Urban Cruiser Ebella has a similar range when compared to the base 63 kWh battery pack of the Sierra EV. The Sierra EV still has the bigger hand in terms of maximum range with the 75 kWh battery pack, i.e, up to 665 kms.

    Other Cars To Consider: 

    Tata Curvv EV: Sold through the same showrooms, the Curvv EV is more affordable, brings snazzy coupe-like styling, and offers large boot space too. It also features a premium interior and a long features list, making it a unique alternative in this segment. 

    Hyundai Creta Electric: An incredibly well-rounded package, the Hyundai Creta Electric makes for a practical option with its conventional styling, well-equipped nature, excellent ride quality, and impressive real-life efficiency figures.

    MG Windsor EV: Offers a roomy cabin experience and a large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment; the Windsor EV is a suitable option for chauffeur-driven buyers, while being significantly more affordable and family-friendly than the ZS EV.

    Maruti e Vitara: Ebella’s brother from another mother could be considered the ‘safe’ option in this segment. The e Vitara packs in a decent feature list, a competitive BaaS scheme, and long range, along with the wide after-sales network. 

    Vinfast VF6: The smallest offering of the latest electric carmaker in India, the VinFast VF6 offers city-friendly proportions, long range, sleek styling, a well-equipped cabin, and competitive pricing

    Mahindra BE 6: An enthusiast-favourite, the BE 6 gets futuristic looks, thrilling performance figures, massive battery packs, and a tech-laden cabin with a driver-focused theme. It also offers plenty of tech onboard with every feature you can think of.

    Vinfast VF7: For those who want a similar package to the VF6, VinFast also offers the VF7 with larger dimensions, resulting in a more spacious cabin and better road presence. It is also the only other car in the compact SUV space, besides the Sierra EV, to offer a dual-motor AWD setup.

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