2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: Feature-loaded Or Trusted Brand, What’s Your Pick?

The Tata Sierra EV was launched earlier this week, with a long list of features, a good list of safety equipment on offer and multiple powertrain options. It is amongst one of the contenders in this segment, which even gets an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain as an option, which could be quite helpful in off-road situations.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella has been in the market for a while, and it brings a premium cabin and sharper styling. With the Ebella being offered in only a single fully loaded variant, let's have a closer look at how both electric SUVs compare against each other:

Price

Model Tata Sierra EV Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 26 lakh Rs 23.60 lakh

The Tata Sierra EV has a considerably lower starting point at Rs 18.79 lakh, which undercuts the Urban Cruiser Ebella by Rs 4.81 lakh.

The Ebella is now available in a single top-spec variant priced at Rs 23.60 lakh.

While the Sierra EV has a lower starting price, the top-spec model costs Rs 26 lakh, which is Rs 2.4 lakh higher than the Ebella.

BaaS Option:One advantage of the Ebella is that it can also be opted with the BaaS (Battery-as-a-service) option, which brings down the starting price to Rs 15.25 lakh with Rs 4.99 per km.

Now, let’s have a look at how both SUVs compare in terms of dimensions:

Dimensions

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Toyota Ebella Difference Length 4340 mm 4285 mm +55 mm Width 1841 mm 1800 mm +41 mm Height 1750 mm 1640 mm +110 mm Wheelbase 2730 mm 2700 mm +30 mm Boot Space 622 litres - -

The Tata Sierra EV is taller, wider, and longer than the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

The Ebella has a smaller footprint compared to the Sierra EV, which might help in city use and slotting in tight parking spaces.

The Tata Sierra EV, being taller than the Ebella, will have good road presence as well.

To know more about how big the Tata Sierra EV actually is, here’s our article, which shows a detailed image gallery.

Now, let's have a look at the colour palette offered by both cars:

Colour Options

Tata Sierra EV Toyota Ebella Pristine White Sporting Red** Pure Grey Cafe White** Coorg Clouds Enticing Silver** Bengal Rouge Gaming Grey Andaman Adventure Bluish Black Rishikesh Rapids (NEW) Land Breeze Green*** Nainital Nocturne* -

*Reserved for Empowered A QWD only, **Available in Dual-tone with black roof, ***Only in Dual-tone with black roof

The Tata Sierra EV is offered in 7 different shades with a few vibrant colour choices as well.

The Ebella is offered in 6 colour options, where the Land Breeze Green is offered with only dual-tone paint, whereas others can be had with monotone or dual-tone shades.

The Tata Sierra EV has some unique colours like the Rishikesh Rapids (which is a new colour introduced in the Tata lineup), Bengal Rouge, and Nainital Nocturne, which make the SUV stand out in the crowd.

The Tata Sierra EV’s Nainital Nocturne is available only in AWD configuration.

Features & Safety

Features Tata Sierra EV Toyota Ebella Auto-LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED Fog lamps ✅ ❌ LED Tail lamps ✅(Connected) ✅ Wheels 19-inch Alloy Wheels 18-inch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 10.1-inch touchscreen Wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch 10.25-inch Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound System 12-Speaker JBL Black with Dolby Atmos 10-speaker JBL Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Auto-Dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Adaptive Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Automatic Climate Control ✅(Dual-zone) ✅ Keyless Entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated Seats ✅(Front) ✅(Front) Power Adjustable Seats ✅(6-way Driver, 4-way Co-Driver) ✅(10-way Driver) Panoramic Sunroof ✅ Glass roof (fixed) Front And Rear Centre Armrest ✅ Only Front Paddle Shifters ✅ ❌ Drive Modes ✅ ❌ Cooled Glove Box ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 7 Surround View Camera ✅(540-degree) ✅(360-degree) ESC (Electronic Stability Control) ✅ ✅ Rain-Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅(Front and rear) ✅(Front and rear) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) ✅(Level 2) ✅ AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System) ✅ ✅

The Sierra EV is loaded with all the bells and whistles in terms of features and safety equipment, but the Urban Cruiser Ebella is not far behind either.

Both electric SUVs have all-LED lighting for the front and rear, ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and more.

The Sierra EV gets both front seats powered with 6-way adjustable for the driver and 4-way adjustable for the co-driver.

The Sierra EV’s panoramic sunroof is one of the largest in the segment, which extends to the back of the rear seats, whereas in the Ebella, you get a fixed glass roof.

Both electric SUVs get a premium JBL surround sound system, but the Sierra EV goes one up with 12 speakers as compared to a 10-speaker setup.

The Sierra EV and Ebella are very well-equipped with safety features like Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alert System), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and front and rear parking sensors.

The Ebella gets a 360-degree camera setup whose quality is not the best when compared with the 540-degree camera of the Sierra EV, which includes an additional camera placed underneath to tackle off-road situations.

Additionally, the Ebella has 7 airbags as compared to 6 airbags present in the Tata Sierra EV.

Powertrains

Parameter Tata Sierra EV Toyota Ebella Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh 61 kWh Drivetrain RWD RWD AWD FWD Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) 174 PS Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm 193 Nm Range (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2) 565 kms 665 kms 624 kms 543 kms

*RWD- Rear-Wheel Drive, AWD- All-Wheel Drive, FWD- Front-Wheel Drive

The Sierra EV is available with 2 battery packs, which are 63 kWh and 75 kWh, respectively.

The Ebella is offered only with a single 61 kWh battery pack.

The Sierra EV is offered with RWD and AWD drivetrains, whereas the Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered only as a FWD.

While the base battery packs are similar in capacity, the Sierra EV still has massive power and torque differences. It is worth noting that Ebella’s 49 kWh battery pack is not on sale yet.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella has a similar range when compared to the base 63 kWh battery pack of the Sierra EV. The Sierra EV still has the bigger hand in terms of maximum range with the 75 kWh battery pack, i.e, up to 665 kms.

Other Cars To Consider:

Tata Curvv EV: Sold through the same showrooms, the Curvv EV is more affordable, brings snazzy coupe-like styling, and offers large boot space too. It also features a premium interior and a long features list, making it a unique alternative in this segment.

Hyundai Creta Electric: An incredibly well-rounded package, the Hyundai Creta Electric makes for a practical option with its conventional styling, well-equipped nature, excellent ride quality, and impressive real-life efficiency figures.

MG Windsor EV: Offers a roomy cabin experience and a large tablet-like touchscreen infotainment; the Windsor EV is a suitable option for chauffeur-driven buyers, while being significantly more affordable and family-friendly than the ZS EV.

Maruti e Vitara: Ebella’s brother from another mother could be considered the ‘safe’ option in this segment. The e Vitara packs in a decent feature list, a competitive BaaS scheme, and long range, along with the wide after-sales network.

Vinfast VF6: The smallest offering of the latest electric carmaker in India, the VinFast VF6 offers city-friendly proportions, long range, sleek styling, a well-equipped cabin, and competitive pricing

Mahindra BE 6: An enthusiast-favourite, the BE 6 gets futuristic looks, thrilling performance figures, massive battery packs, and a tech-laden cabin with a driver-focused theme. It also offers plenty of tech onboard with every feature you can think of.

Vinfast VF7: For those who want a similar package to the VF6, VinFast also offers the VF7 with larger dimensions, resulting in a more spacious cabin and better road presence. It is also the only other car in the compact SUV space, besides the Sierra EV, to offer a dual-motor AWD setup.