All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs ICE: Here’s What’s Different And What Remains The Same

    The EV version retains the silhouette but boasts EV-specific design elements to set itself apart

    Published On Jun 30, 2026 08:18 PM By Yashein

    10.8K Views
    • Write a comment

    Tata Sierra EV Vs Sierra ICE

    After launching the Sierra ICE in 2025, Tata has launched the Sierra EV, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV version sets itself apart with tweaked styling, a slightly different interior, and different powertrain options. 

    Those who have shortlisted the Sierra but want to know about the differences and similarities between the ICE and EV versions, here’s a detailed look at both iterations, comparing them in detail to simplify your buying decision: 

    Price 

    Here are the prices for Sierra EV and Sierra ICE:

    Model

    Tata Sierra EV 

    Tata Sierra

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh

    Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh 

    Exterior: Same Sierra DNA With EV-Specific Touches

    The biggest similarity between the Sierra EV and the ICE version is their overall design language. Tata has retained the iconic boxy SUV silhouette that makes the Sierra so popular. 

    At the front, the Sierra EV gets a few EV-specific styling updates compared to the ICE version. The biggest change is the blanked-off grille area, which features a body-coloured panel with the Tata logo positioned at the centre. This replaces the conventional grille design seen on the ICE model.

    Tata Sierra EV Front
    Tata Sierra ICE Front

    The connected LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, and vertically positioned LED fog lamps are largely similar to the ICE Sierra. At the same time, the overall bumper design and silver skid plate continue to give the SUV a rugged appearance. The tweaks make the fascia look more minimal and clean. 

    In profile, both versions get the same boxy silhouette and iconic Alpine window-inspired rear quarter glass design. The squared wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, and overall silhouette are carried over from the ICE version, helping maintain the Sierra’s distinctive identity.

    Tata Sierra EV Side
    Tata Sierra ICE Side

    Being an EV, the Sierra EV gets the ‘Tata.ev’ badging on the front doors and aerodynamically designed dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels. These wheels look almost similar to the ICE Sierra’s units but are designed to improve efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. Overall, the profile looks very similar to the ICE version. 

    At the rear, both ICE and EV versions get the flat tailgate design and familiar SUV styling. You get connected LED taillights, chunky black bumper cladding, and a silver skid plate, all of which are also seen on the ICE version.

    Tata Sierra EV Rear
    Tata Sierra ICE Rear

    Overall, Tata has followed a familiar approach with the Sierra EV. You get to see the modern SUV appeal of the ICE while adding subtle EV-specific elements instead of creating a completely different-looking model. For more detailed images of the Sierra EV, head out to our detailed image gallery.

    Interior: Familiar Layout With A More Premium EV Feel

    Inside, the Sierra EV closely mirrors the ICE Sierra’s cabin layout, but with a few subtle changes. Both versions feature a premium dashboard design dominated by three large screens, including a digital driver’s display, central touchscreen infotainment system, and a co-passenger display.

    Tata Sierra EV Interior
    Tata Sierra ICE Interior

    The Sierra EV’s cabin, however, gets a lighter ivory-themed interior with dual-tone upholstery, giving it a more premium and airy feel. The dashboard design appears almost identical to the ICE model, but the displays on the EV feature slimmer bezels, creating a cleaner and more futuristic appearance.

    Tata Sierra EV Front Driver Seat
    Tata Sierra ICE Front Seats

    You get a similar two-spoke steering wheel just like the Sierra ICE with the Tata logo.

     Tata Sierra EV Steering Wheel

    Both versions offer a spacious cabin with premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof and rear window sunshades, in addition to several touchpoints with soft-touch padding. The overall cabin experience remains familiar. 

    Tata Sierra EV Panoramic Sunroof

    Features: A Similar Affair

    Feature

    Tata Sierra EV

    Tata Sierra 

    Auto LED Headlamps

    LED foglamps

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    19-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Ambient Lighting

    Infotainment Setup

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    12.3-inch touchscreen

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    10.25-inch display 

    10.25-inch display 

    Head-up Display 

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos

    12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar

    Auto-dimming IRVM

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control

    Dual-zone

    Dual-zone

    Keyless entry 

    Ventilated front seats

    Powered seats

    Yes (6-way Driver & 4-way Co-Driver)

    Yes (only driver side)

    Sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Panoramic sunroof

    Front and rear centre Armrest

    Front seats with extendable underthigh support

    Boss mode

    ✅(Powered)

    ✅(manual)

    Paddle Shifter

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    ✅ (Automatic only)

    Powered tailgate 

    -

    Multi-drive Modes

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-degree Camera

    ✅ (540-Degree Camera)

    ESC (electronic stability control)

    Rain Sensing Wipers

    Front and rear sensors 

    Rear defogger

    TPMS  (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    ADAS

    As seen above, both Sierra ICE and EV get a similar set of features, covering everything that you would want and expect at this price point. To know more about the features avaialble in Sierra EV, check our variant wise features article

    Powertrain Options

    Let's take look at the powertrain specifications of the Sierra: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Transmission

    6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT*

    6-speed AT

    6-speed Manual, 6-speed AT

    Power

    106 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

    *DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    Here’s a quick look at the powertrain specifications of the Sierra EV: 

    Battery 

    63 kWh

    75 kWh

    75 kWh

    No of electric motor(s)

    1

    1

    2

    Claimed range 

    565 km

    665 km

    624 km

    Drivetrain 

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

    All-wheel-drive (AWD)

    Power

    238 PS

    209 PS

    209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor)

    Torque 

    315 Nm

    315 Nm

    504 Nm (combined front and rear)

    As seen above, you get multiple powertrain options with both ICE and EV versions. The ICE Sierra gets petrol and diesel options, while the EV comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. Overall, the EV makes much more output, and also delivers a respectable claimed range of above 600 km. To know more about variant-wise powertrain options, checkout our article which explains this in detail.

    Would you pick the ICE or the EV version of the Sierra? Let us know in the comments section below.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs ICE: Here’s What’s Different And What Remains The Same
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    AI Expert

    Simplify your car search

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2026 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience