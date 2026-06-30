2026 Tata Sierra EV Vs ICE: Here’s What’s Different And What Remains The Same

After launching the Sierra ICE in 2025, Tata has launched the Sierra EV, with prices starting at Rs 18.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV version sets itself apart with tweaked styling, a slightly different interior, and different powertrain options.

Those who have shortlisted the Sierra but want to know about the differences and similarities between the ICE and EV versions, here’s a detailed look at both iterations, comparing them in detail to simplify your buying decision:

Price

Here are the prices for Sierra EV and Sierra ICE:

Model Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra Price (ex-showroom) Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 21.29 lakh

Exterior: Same Sierra DNA With EV-Specific Touches

The biggest similarity between the Sierra EV and the ICE version is their overall design language. Tata has retained the iconic boxy SUV silhouette that makes the Sierra so popular.

At the front, the Sierra EV gets a few EV-specific styling updates compared to the ICE version. The biggest change is the blanked-off grille area, which features a body-coloured panel with the Tata logo positioned at the centre. This replaces the conventional grille design seen on the ICE model.

The connected LED DRLs, rectangular LED headlamps, and vertically positioned LED fog lamps are largely similar to the ICE Sierra. At the same time, the overall bumper design and silver skid plate continue to give the SUV a rugged appearance. The tweaks make the fascia look more minimal and clean.

In profile, both versions get the same boxy silhouette and iconic Alpine window-inspired rear quarter glass design. The squared wheel arches, blacked-out pillars, and overall silhouette are carried over from the ICE version, helping maintain the Sierra’s distinctive identity.

Being an EV, the Sierra EV gets the ‘Tata.ev’ badging on the front doors and aerodynamically designed dual-tone 19-inch alloy wheels. These wheels look almost similar to the ICE Sierra’s units but are designed to improve efficiency by reducing aerodynamic drag. Overall, the profile looks very similar to the ICE version.

At the rear, both ICE and EV versions get the flat tailgate design and familiar SUV styling. You get connected LED taillights, chunky black bumper cladding, and a silver skid plate, all of which are also seen on the ICE version.

Overall, Tata has followed a familiar approach with the Sierra EV. You get to see the modern SUV appeal of the ICE while adding subtle EV-specific elements instead of creating a completely different-looking model. For more detailed images of the Sierra EV, head out to our detailed image gallery.

Interior: Familiar Layout With A More Premium EV Feel

Inside, the Sierra EV closely mirrors the ICE Sierra’s cabin layout, but with a few subtle changes. Both versions feature a premium dashboard design dominated by three large screens, including a digital driver’s display, central touchscreen infotainment system, and a co-passenger display.

The Sierra EV’s cabin, however, gets a lighter ivory-themed interior with dual-tone upholstery, giving it a more premium and airy feel. The dashboard design appears almost identical to the ICE model, but the displays on the EV feature slimmer bezels, creating a cleaner and more futuristic appearance.

You get a similar two-spoke steering wheel just like the Sierra ICE with the Tata logo.

Both versions offer a spacious cabin with premium touches such as a panoramic sunroof and rear window sunshades, in addition to several touchpoints with soft-touch padding. The overall cabin experience remains familiar.

Features: A Similar Affair

Feature Tata Sierra EV Tata Sierra Auto LED Headlamps ✅ ✅ LED foglamps ✅ ✅ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 19-inch alloy wheels 19-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ✅ Infotainment Setup 12.3-inch touchscreen 12.3-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 10.25-inch display 10.25-inch display Head-up Display ✅ ✅ Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ✅ Sound system 12-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos 12-speaker JBL sound system with a sound bar Auto-dimming IRVM ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ ✅ Climate Control Dual-zone Dual-zone Keyless entry ✅ ✅ Ventilated front seats ✅ ✅ Powered seats Yes (6-way Driver & 4-way Co-Driver) Yes (only driver side) Sunroof Panoramic sunroof Panoramic sunroof Front and rear centre Armrest ✅ ✅ Front seats with extendable underthigh support ✅ ✅ Boss mode ✅(Powered) ✅(manual) Paddle Shifter ✅ (Automatic only) ✅ (Automatic only) Powered tailgate ✅ - Multi-drive Modes ✅ ✅ Cooled Glovebox ✅ ✅ Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Airbags 6 6 360-degree Camera ✅ (540-Degree Camera) ✅ ESC (electronic stability control) ✅ ✅ Rain Sensing Wipers ✅ ✅ Front and rear sensors ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) ✅ ✅ ADAS ✅ ✅

As seen above, both Sierra ICE and EV get a similar set of features, covering everything that you would want and expect at this price point. To know more about the features avaialble in Sierra EV, check our variant wise features article.

Powertrain Options

Let's take look at the powertrain specifications of the Sierra:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed Manual, 7-speed DCT* 6-speed AT 6-speed Manual, 6-speed AT Power 106 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm (MT), 280 Nm (AT)

*DCT- dual clutch automatic transmission, AT- torque converter automatic transmission

Here’s a quick look at the powertrain specifications of the Sierra EV:

Battery 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed range 565 km 665 km 624 km Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm (combined front and rear)

As seen above, you get multiple powertrain options with both ICE and EV versions. The ICE Sierra gets petrol and diesel options, while the EV comes with 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery pack options. Overall, the EV makes much more output, and also delivers a respectable claimed range of above 600 km. To know more about variant-wise powertrain options, checkout our article which explains this in detail.

Would you pick the ICE or the EV version of the Sierra? Let us know in the comments section below.