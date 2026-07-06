2026 Tata Sierra EV Empowered Vs Empowered A: Should You Upgrade To The Top-Spec Variant? Let’s Find Out

Tata Motors has launched the Sierra EV in India, bringing back the iconic Sierra nameplate in an all-electric avatar with retro-inspired styling and a feature-packed cabin. The electric SUV is available in five variants: Pure, Pure S, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered A, with the top-spec trim also offering Tata’s new quad-wheel drive system for enhanced capacity.

The Empowered A variant sits at the top of the Sierra EV variant line-up. At the additional price, it brings a few extra features that are set to appeal to the younger crowd. So, should you stick with the very well-loaded Empowered, or stretch your budget for the Empowered A? Let’s take a closer look:

Exterior

Front

In the fascia, both variants feature a body-coloured trim spanning the width of the SUV, housing a full-width connected LED DRL and bi-LED booster headlamps positioned right below it, along with vertically stacked LED fog lights. They also get welcome and goodbye lighting animations and dynamic swiping turn indicators, adding a premium touch to the overall experience. The muscular bumper is finished with glossy black inserts and glossy black body cladding, along with a faux silver skid plate and lower air dam, further enhancing the SUV's road presence.

Since the Empowered A does not add any additional design elements over the Empowered trim, both variants offer an identical premium appearance from the outside.

Side

From the side, both the Empowered and Empowered A variants look very similar to each other with their boxy silhouette and design elements like a squared-off rear window, a blacked-out rear pillar, roof rails and ORVMs, flush door handles, puddle lamps, and glossy black body cladding.

Both variants also get aero-optimised alloy wheels; however, there is a difference in their design and size. The Empowered variant gets 18-inch alloys, while the Empowered A trim offers sportier and larger 19-inch rims, which suit the overall side profile of the Sierra EV much better.

Rear

At the rear, there is nothing much to differentiate between the two variants in comparison here. Both the Empowered and Empowered A variants sport LED taillights, rear fog lights, a flat tailgate design with ‘Sierra.ev’ lettering, an integrated spoiler, and a shark fin antenna.

The rear bumper also has a muscular appeal with the gloss black body cladding and a faux silver skid plate.

Colour Options

Speaking of the colour options offered, both the Empowered and Empowered A variants have 6 shades in common: Andaman Adventure, Bengal Rouge, Rishikesh Rapids, Pristine White, Coorg Clouds, and Pure Grey. The Empowered A gets an additional exclusive shade of Nainital Nocturne. To know more about the colour options, you can read this story.

Interior

The Empowered and Empowered A variants of the Sierra EV feature an identical premium cabin with a minimalistic design and a dual-tone grey and white theme. Both trims get leatherette seat upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads, an adjustable front armrest, a dual-tone leatherette wrapped white and glossy black steering wheel with illuminated Tata logo, and a floating centre console, while the dashboard is dominated by a triple screen setup. The dashboard also houses a soundbar for the 12-speaker JBL Black sound system, which is placed in a panel below the AC vents.

The rear seat experience is enhanced by a good amount of knee room and under-thigh support, boss mode, rear window sunshades, rear armrest with cupholders, adjustable rear centre headrest, front seat back pockets, 60:40 rear seats with 2-stage recline, and 2 rear USB charging ports (15W for multimedia plus 65W for charging).

Detailed In Images: If you would like to have a closer look at the Tata Sierra EV’s design and interior, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Empowered variant of the Sierra EV comes equipped with features like a triple screen layout with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch passenger entertainment screen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12-speaker JBL Black sound system with soundbar and Dolby Atmos, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, 6-way electrically adjustable driver seat, thigh support extender, powered tailgate with gesture control, ambient lighting, 8-way adjustable sun visor, boss mode, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, drift mode, drive modes and terrain modes, air purifier with AQI display, NFC card access, bi-LED booster headlamps, and wireless phone charger.

The Empowered A variant also offers all the above-mentioned features but additionally adds a 4-way powered co-driver seat, a heads-up display with multicolour guidelines, and cabin sterilization using an ioniser system.

If you further opt for the AWD drivetrain version on the Empowered A variant, you can get additional features like a dual motor setup, boost mode, 6 off-road-specific terrain modes, and off-road assist.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, you can read this story.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Empowered variant is equipped with 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, ABS with EBD, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold (EPB), an acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS), electronic stability program (ESP), traction control, hill hold control (HHC), hill descent control (HDC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear fog lights, rear wiper and defogger, rollover mitigation, vehicle dynamic and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The Empowered A builds on the Empowered variants list by offering a Level-2+ ADAS suite, auto-park assist with over 16 features, a 540-degree camera with transparent mode, a blind spot view monitor, adaptive front and rear turn cameras, and dynamic steering torque.

2026 Tata Sierra EV Empowered Vs Empowered A: Battery Specifications

The Tata Sierra is available with a total of two battery pack options, which include a 63 kWh unit and a larger 75 kWh unit. Both battery packs are available with the Empowered variant; however, the Empowered A variant is exclusively available with the 75 kWh battery pack. If you’re buying the Empowered A variant, you can also opt for the AWD drivetrain with a dual-motor setup delivering a massive 504 Nm of torque. Both batteries also support vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging, along with 110 kW DC fast charging capability, which enables the battery pack to get charged from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes.

Here are the detailed battery specifications of the new Sierra EV:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh AWD No of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km 624 Km Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (rear motor), 140 PS (front motor) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain distribution of the Sierra EV, check out this report.

Price & Rivals

Variants 63 kWh 75 kWh (RWD) 75 kWh (AWD) Empowered Rs 22.79 lakh Rs 23.79 lakh N.A. Empowered A N.A. Rs 24.79 lakh Rs 25.99 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India.

The new Sierra EV starts at a price of Rs 18.79 lakh for the base Pure trim, while the variants in comparison here are the higher variants. The Empowered variant range starts at Rs 22.79 lakh, and can be had in two battery pack options, while the Empowered A is priced at Rs 24.79 lakh and is exclusively available with the larger 75 kWh battery pack. Interested buyers can also pay a premium of Rs 1.2 lakh over the Empowered A to opt for the AWD version with a dual-motor setup.

The Tata Sierra EV rivals compact electric SUVs like the Mahindra BE 6, Hyundai Creta Electric, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, VinFast VF7, Maruti e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella.

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Sierra EV variants.

CarDekho Says…

The Empowered variant of the Tata Sierra EV already feels like a fully loaded package, offering the same exterior styling, interior theme, and premium cabin experience as the top-spec Empowered A. It is also the more flexible option, being available with both the 63 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs, making it an appealing choice for buyers who want a feature-rich Sierra EV without stretching their budget.

For an additional Rs 1 lakh, the Empowered A justifies its premium with a host of advanced technology and safety features, including a Level-2+ ADAS suite, auto-park assist, a 540-degree camera with transparent mode, a blind spot monitor, adaptive turn cameras, and a heads-up display, along with a powered co-driver seat. If these convenience and safety technologies matter to you, the price premium is reasonable. And for those seeking the ultimate Sierra EV experience, the Empowered A can also be had with Tata's quad-wheel drive (QWD) system for an additional Rs 1.2 lakh.

In conclusion, if you want a fully loaded Sierra EV without stretching your budget too much, the Empowered variant is more than sufficient. But if advanced safety tech and the option of AWD are priorities, the Empowered A is worth the extra premium.