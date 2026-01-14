All
    2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

    Modified On Jan 14, 2026 06:21 PM By Yashein

    14.3K Views
    The Tata Punch facelift adds more tech and features while retaining its strong safety-first appeal

    Tata Punch Facelift

    Tata has launched the updated Punch from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), offered across six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S. If you’re planning to buy the new Punch, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers.

    2026 Tata Punch Smart 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED headlamps

    • 15-inch steel wheels 

    • Incandescent bulbs for tail lamps

    • Black door handles 

    • 2-spoke steering wheel

    • Black / grey dashboard

    • Black fabric seats 

    • Manual AC

    • Keyless entry

    • Drive modes

    • Follow-me-home headlamps

    • Front power window 

    • Central locking

    • Central locking

    • Semi-digital cluster

    • 6 airbags

    • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    • ESC

    • Hill hold assist

    • ISOFIX child seat mounts

    • 3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats

    • Front adjustable headrest

    The base Smart variant is well-equipped for the price, offering LED headlamps, keyless entry, manual airbags and drive modes. Six airbags, TPMS, ESC, and hill-hold assist give it a strong safety package as well.

    Tata Punch Facelift Smart 

    No touchscreen or audio system means you will have to shell out at least Rs 20-30,000 over the price of the car. 

    We appreciate Tata giving LED headlamps, a proper TPMS, and keyless entry right from the base variant. 

    2026 Tata Punch Pure 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • No addition

    • Grey fabric upholstery

    • Illuminated two-spoke steering wheel 

    • Day/night IRVM

    • Rear Power Windows

    • Fast 15W C-type front charger

    • Electrically adjustable ORVM

    • Rear AC vents

    • Anti-glare IRVM

    • Front centre armrest

    • Fixed rear grab handles

    • 4 speakers

    • Steering-mounted controls

    • Rear defogger

    The Pure variant adds everyday convenience with rear power windows, rear AC vents, and a front armrest, making it more comfortable for daily use. While an infotainment system isn’t provided, Tata has added steering-mounted controls and a four-speaker setup, which can be paired to an aftermarket infotainment system.

    Tata Punch Facelift Pure 

    Despite the Rs 90,000 premium over the base model, we would recommend this variant to buyers if you’re on a budget.

    2026 Tata Punch Pure Plus  

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • Shark fin antenna

    • Wheel cover 

    • Body-coloured door handles

    • Dual-tone dark grey / light grey seats

    • Cruise control 

    • Dual tone horn 

    • 65w USB Type-C fast charger

    • 15w USB Type-C rear charger

    • Height-adjustable driver Seat

    • Vanity mirror for the co-driver

    • 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

    • Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    • Reverse parking camera

    • Spare wheel 

    This is where the Punch starts feeling modern, thanks to the new 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a reverse camera, and better interior practicality. The downside is that exterior upgrades remain minimal, and alloy wheels are still missing, which slightly dulls its overall appeal.

    Tata Punch Facelift Pure Plus 

    The 8-inch unit offered replaces is a new display, replacing the 7-inch one seen in the previous model. 

    For sunroof lovers, Tata also offers a Pure Plus S variant, which gets a single-pane sunroof. Along with that, you also get roof rails, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers as well as rear and co-driver collapse grab handles.  

    2026 Tata Punch Adventure

    Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Pure Plus and not the Pure Plus S. 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • 15-inch stylised steel wheels with covers

    • No addition

    • Auto AC

    • Push-button start-stop

    • Auto-fold ORVM

    • Air purifier

    • No addition

    • Auto Headlamps

    • Rear Wiper And Washer

    • 360-Degree Camera

    • Blind View Monitor

    • Auto headlamps 

    • Rain-Sensing Wipers

    • Rear wiper and washer

    The Adventure variant adds plenty of safety features that are generally found in higher-spec variants such as a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor. 

    Tata Punch Facelift Adventure 

    Overall, the Adventure trim makes for a promising mid-spec variant with a good balance of comfort and convenience features. 

    With the Adventure variant, you also get an Adventure S sub-trim, which adds a sunroof, roof rails, and co-driver side grab handles. 

    2026 Tata Punch Accomplished 

    Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Adventure and not the Adventure S. 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED DRLs and LED Taillamps

    • 16-Inch Alloy Wheels

    • Spoiler 

    • Black / white dashboard 

    • Black / grey seat upholstery

    • Touchscreen Panel For Ac Control

    • Silver finish on door handles

    • Cooled globebox

    • Extended Underthigh Support seats

    • Ambient lighting 

    • Parcel tray

    • Rear adjustable headrest

    • Front seat back pockets

    • 10.25-inch infotainment system 

    • 4-inch semi-digital cluster (coloured)

    • Hill-descent control 

    This variant balances style and comfort well, adding LED DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and features like cooled glovebox and rear adjustable headrests. 

    Tata Punch Facelift  

    If you are okay with not having a sunroof, then this variant would make sense. 

    2026 Tata Punch Accomplished Plus S 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED fog lamps with cornering 

    • 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    • Roof rails

    • Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob 

    • Wireless Phone Charger

    • Auto-Dimming IRVM

    • Single-Pane Electric Sunroof

    • Express cool 

    • 1 touch up and down for the driver's window

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Rear armrest

    • Puddle lamp

    • Co-driver collapsable grab handles 

    • Paddle shifters (automatic only)

    • 7-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

    • Connected Car Tech

    • 4 tweeters

    • No addition

    The most loaded Punch variant packs a sunroof, diamond-cut alloys, connected car tech, wireless charging, premium interior touches and a fully digital driver display for a top-spec experience. Overall, the features list of the top-spec Punch is respectable at the price it is being offered at. 

    Tata Punch Facelift 

    Pick this if you want the full-blown top-spec experience. 

    Tata offers the Punch with three engine options and it must be noted that not all of them are available with variants. This detailed variant-wise engine combination explainer will give you all the details

    Rivals

    The Tata Punch puts up a stronger fight against rivals like the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis. With the addition of the turbo engine and new features, it even takes on SUVs like the Maruti FronxToyota TaisorNissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger

    If you want to check out the differences between the old and new Punch, head over to this story.

