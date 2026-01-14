2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers
The Tata Punch facelift adds more tech and features while retaining its strong safety-first appeal
Tata has launched the updated Punch from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), offered across six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S. If you’re planning to buy the new Punch, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers.
2026 Tata Punch Smart
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The base Smart variant is well-equipped for the price, offering LED headlamps, keyless entry, manual airbags and drive modes. Six airbags, TPMS, ESC, and hill-hold assist give it a strong safety package as well.
No touchscreen or audio system means you will have to shell out at least Rs 20-30,000 over the price of the car.
We appreciate Tata giving LED headlamps, a proper TPMS, and keyless entry right from the base variant.
2026 Tata Punch Pure
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The Pure variant adds everyday convenience with rear power windows, rear AC vents, and a front armrest, making it more comfortable for daily use. While an infotainment system isn’t provided, Tata has added steering-mounted controls and a four-speaker setup, which can be paired to an aftermarket infotainment system.
Despite the Rs 90,000 premium over the base model, we would recommend this variant to buyers if you’re on a budget.
2026 Tata Punch Pure Plus
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
This is where the Punch starts feeling modern, thanks to the new 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a reverse camera, and better interior practicality. The downside is that exterior upgrades remain minimal, and alloy wheels are still missing, which slightly dulls its overall appeal.
The 8-inch unit offered replaces is a new display, replacing the 7-inch one seen in the previous model.
For sunroof lovers, Tata also offers a Pure Plus S variant, which gets a single-pane sunroof. Along with that, you also get roof rails, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers as well as rear and co-driver collapse grab handles.
2026 Tata Punch Adventure
Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Pure Plus and not the Pure Plus S.
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The Adventure variant adds plenty of safety features that are generally found in higher-spec variants such as a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor.
Overall, the Adventure trim makes for a promising mid-spec variant with a good balance of comfort and convenience features.
With the Adventure variant, you also get an Adventure S sub-trim, which adds a sunroof, roof rails, and co-driver side grab handles.
2026 Tata Punch Accomplished
Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Adventure and not the Adventure S.
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
This variant balances style and comfort well, adding LED DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and features like cooled glovebox and rear adjustable headrests.
If you are okay with not having a sunroof, then this variant would make sense.
2026 Tata Punch Accomplished Plus S
Exterior
Interior
Comfort and Convenience
Infotainment
Safety
The most loaded Punch variant packs a sunroof, diamond-cut alloys, connected car tech, wireless charging, premium interior touches and a fully digital driver display for a top-spec experience. Overall, the features list of the top-spec Punch is respectable at the price it is being offered at.
Pick this if you want the full-blown top-spec experience.
Tata offers the Punch with three engine options and it must be noted that not all of them are available with variants. This detailed variant-wise engine combination explainer will give you all the details.
Rivals
The Tata Punch puts up a stronger fight against rivals like the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis. With the addition of the turbo engine and new features, it even takes on SUVs like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.
If you want to check out the differences between the old and new Punch, head over to this story.
