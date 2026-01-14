2026 Tata Punch Facelift Variant-wise Features Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

The Tata Punch facelift adds more tech and features while retaining its strong safety-first appeal

Tata has launched the updated Punch from Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom), offered across six variants: Smart, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished Plus S. If you’re planning to buy the new Punch, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers.

2026 Tata Punch Smart

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED headlamps

15-inch steel wheels

Incandescent bulbs for tail lamps

Black door handles 2-spoke steering wheel

Black / grey dashboard

Black fabric seats Manual AC

Keyless entry

Drive modes

Follow-me-home headlamps

Front power window

Central locking Semi-digital cluster 6 airbags Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ESC

Hill hold assist

ISOFIX child seat mounts

3-point seatbelts with reminders for all seats

Front adjustable headrest

The base Smart variant is well-equipped for the price, offering LED headlamps, keyless entry, manual airbags and drive modes. Six airbags, TPMS, ESC, and hill-hold assist give it a strong safety package as well.

No touchscreen or audio system means you will have to shell out at least Rs 20-30,000 over the price of the car.

We appreciate Tata giving LED headlamps, a proper TPMS, and keyless entry right from the base variant.

2026 Tata Punch Pure

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety No addition Grey fabric upholstery

Illuminated two-spoke steering wheel Day/night IRVM

Rear Power Windows

Fast 15W C-type front charger

Electrically adjustable ORVM

Rear AC vents

Anti-glare IRVM

Front centre armrest

Fixed rear grab handles 4 speakers

Steering-mounted controls Rear defogger

The Pure variant adds everyday convenience with rear power windows, rear AC vents, and a front armrest, making it more comfortable for daily use. While an infotainment system isn’t provided, Tata has added steering-mounted controls and a four-speaker setup, which can be paired to an aftermarket infotainment system.

Despite the Rs 90,000 premium over the base model, we would recommend this variant to buyers if you’re on a budget.

2026 Tata Punch Pure Plus

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Shark fin antenna

Wheel cover

Body-coloured door handles Dual-tone dark grey / light grey seats Cruise control

Dual tone horn

65w USB Type-C fast charger

15w USB Type-C rear charger

Height-adjustable driver Seat

Vanity mirror for the co-driver 8-Inch Touchscreen Infotainment

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Reverse parking camera

Spare wheel

This is where the Punch starts feeling modern, thanks to the new 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, a reverse camera, and better interior practicality. The downside is that exterior upgrades remain minimal, and alloy wheels are still missing, which slightly dulls its overall appeal.

The 8-inch unit offered replaces is a new display, replacing the 7-inch one seen in the previous model.

For sunroof lovers, Tata also offers a Pure Plus S variant, which gets a single-pane sunroof. Along with that, you also get roof rails, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers as well as rear and co-driver collapse grab handles.

2026 Tata Punch Adventure

Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Pure Plus and not the Pure Plus S.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 15-inch stylised steel wheels with covers No addition Auto AC

Push-button start-stop

Auto-fold ORVM

Air purifier No addition Auto Headlamps

Rear Wiper And Washer

360-Degree Camera

Blind View Monitor

Auto headlamps

Rain-Sensing Wipers

Rear wiper and washer

The Adventure variant adds plenty of safety features that are generally found in higher-spec variants such as a 360-degree camera and a blind view monitor.

Overall, the Adventure trim makes for a promising mid-spec variant with a good balance of comfort and convenience features.

With the Adventure variant, you also get an Adventure S sub-trim, which adds a sunroof, roof rails, and co-driver side grab handles.

2026 Tata Punch Accomplished

Do note that this variant gets the following additions over the Adventure and not the Adventure S.

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED DRLs and LED Taillamps

16-Inch Alloy Wheels

Spoiler Black / white dashboard

Black / grey seat upholstery

Touchscreen Panel For Ac Control

Silver finish on door handles Cooled globebox

Extended Underthigh Support seats

Ambient lighting

Parcel tray

Rear adjustable headrest

Front seat back pockets 10.25-inch infotainment system

4-inch semi-digital cluster (coloured) Hill-descent control

This variant balances style and comfort well, adding LED DRLs, alloy wheels, ambient lighting, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and features like cooled glovebox and rear adjustable headrests.

If you are okay with not having a sunroof, then this variant would make sense.

2026 Tata Punch Accomplished Plus S

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED fog lamps with cornering

16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Roof rails Leather wrapped steering wheel and gear knob Wireless Phone Charger

Auto-Dimming IRVM

Single-Pane Electric Sunroof

Express cool

1 touch up and down for the driver's window

Auto-dimming IRVM

Rear armrest

Puddle lamp

Co-driver collapsable grab handles

Paddle shifters (automatic only) 7-Inch Digital Driver’s Display

Connected Car Tech

4 tweeters No addition

The most loaded Punch variant packs a sunroof, diamond-cut alloys, connected car tech, wireless charging, premium interior touches and a fully digital driver display for a top-spec experience. Overall, the features list of the top-spec Punch is respectable at the price it is being offered at.

Pick this if you want the full-blown top-spec experience.

Tata offers the Punch with three engine options and it must be noted that not all of them are available with variants. This detailed variant-wise engine combination explainer will give you all the details.

Rivals

The Tata Punch puts up a stronger fight against rivals like the Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 and Maruti Ignis. With the addition of the turbo engine and new features, it even takes on SUVs like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Taisor, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger.

If you want to check out the differences between the old and new Punch, head over to this story.