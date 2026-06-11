2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS Booking Date Revealed: This Is When Bookings Start!

The Skoda Kodiaq RS is not far from launching in India anymore. Since its unveiling in India last year, Skoda India has now announced the booking date of the Kodiaq’s much-awaited RS variant. Skoda’s RS legacy in India has been much loved among enthusiasts since the launch of the Octavia RS in 2004.

Since then, subsequent Octavia RS variants have been launched in the country but in limited numbers. However, this year, Skoda is also launching the Kodiaq RS alongside the existing Octavia RS. Here’s everything you need to know about it:

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS: Where And How To Book

The new Kodiaq RS is set to launch next month. However, Skoda plans to open bookings for their sporty SUV earlier. The carmaker has now announced that official bookings for the performance-oriented version of the SUV will open on it’s website from June 22. You can also contact your nearest Skoda dealer to get assistance and further details for the bookings and delivery timelines regarding the same.

Hurry up! If you are interested in the Kodiaq RS, you may have to grab a booking immediately as the Kodiaq RS is expected to be a limited import to India.

2026 Skoda Kodiaq RS: Overview

The current second generation of the Kodiaq RS features sharp looks and an imposing sporty stance. The Kodiaq RS can be immediately recognised by the proud RS badge on the front grille. And unlike the regular Kodiaq which gets chrome accents on the front grille, window line and chrome badges, the RS gets all of these elements in black and further more black elements on the ORVMS, and roof rails to emphasize the sporty ethos of the RS.

The side profile of the Kodiaq RS shares the same silhouette of the regular Kodiaq but gets the RS black out treatments and sportier 20-inch alloy wheels with red-brake calipers. The rear of the Kodiaq RS also comes with dual exhausts and gloss black Skoda branding on the boot-lid.

Features

The Kodiaq RS, despite being the sportier sibling to the regular Kodiaq, will still pack in some decent number of creature comforts and features. It is expected to come with a 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 12-way powered front seats, three-zone climate control, heated ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors), an auto-dimming IRVM and drive and traction modes. Unique to the RS will be sporty bucket seats with RS branding and a black interior with red accents.

Powertrain

The Kodiaq RS is expected to share the powertrain with its cousin, the Octavia RS. Being related to each other under the skin, the performance is expected to be in the same ballpark as the Octavia RS. Here are its specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 265 PS Torque 400 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The Skoda Kodiaq RS is expected to launch at an ex-showroom price of Rs 60 lakh in India.

The Kodiaq RS will not have direct rivals, but it can be considered as the sportier version of the Kodiaq and an alternative to the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.