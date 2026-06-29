2026 Renault Kwid Spotted Ahead Of Launch, Here’s What We Know!

The Renault Kwid was launched in India back in 2015 and is now gearing up for a facelift early next month. Renault has confirmed that the updated 2026 Renault Kwid will be launched on July 3rd.

The facelifted Kwid has now been spied testing on the Indian roads, ahead of its slated launch. Here’s everything we can decode from the spyshots:

Design Decoded

Front

The Renault Kwid is based on the Dacia Spring which is on sale in Europe. And so, we expect the design and features to be largely based on the Dacia Spring. According to what we see in the captured images, the Kwid will get a brand new set of Y-shaped LED DRLs up front connected by a small grille housing the Renault logo. The front fascia will include the headlamps mounted on the top half of the front bumpers. It remains to be seen if the headlamps will get upgraded to LEDs.

The lower half of the bumper includes the large black cladding, also housing the air dam. Meanwhile, the new Kwid will still get a single wiper for the windshield. Overall, compared to the current Kwid, the styling looks simpler and softer.

Side

The side profile of the Kwid remains largely unchanged with updated wheel cover designs. However, whether alloy wheels are offered as a feature remains to be seen.

The chunky cladding on the wheel arches gives the Kwid a cute SUV look. Looking at the test mule, the C-pillar may see a new black styling accent.

Rear

The rear look of the new Kwid is expected to look the most updated compared to the current Kwid on sale. The tail lamps carry the Y-shaped theme like the DRLs, albeit being bigger and also including the reverse and indicator lamps.

The rear glass will finally get a rear wiper with a wash function.

Expected Features & Safety

The Kwid has been a budget-friendly car for many who were looking for an alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Alto. However, Renault is expected to pack in an updated 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7-inch digital driver’s display.

Features like automatic climate control, push-button engine start, and wireless charging are expected as well, to make it equally modern and competitive. While the Dacia Spring EV in European markets gets connected car features, we have to wait and see if Renault brings it to India.

The Renault Kwid currently offers a safety kit that includes equipment like 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), traction control (TC), hill-hold control (HHC) and tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS). The new Kwid may get an updated reinforced chassis for better crash protection, front parking sensors and rear fog lamps, as part of the update.

Powertrain

The updated Kwid is expected to carry over the same 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox options. The current Kwid’s specifications are as follows:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 69 PS Torque 92 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

AMT - Automated Manual Transmission / MT - Manual Transmission

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The 2026 Renault Kwid will be launched on 3rd July and is expected to be priced from Rs 4.5 lakh ex-showroom, commanding an approximate premium of about Rs 20,000 over the current Renault Kwid.

The Kwid in India goes against the Maruti Suzuki Alto, S-Presso, and the newly updated Tata Tiago.

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