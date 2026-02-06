All
    2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key Specifications Compared

    The new Duster, upon its return, will face fierce competition from two established rivals, who also offer a USP in their powertrain department

    Published On Feb 06, 2026 05:01 PM By Rohit

    2.5K Views
    Duster vs Grand Vitara vs Hyryder

    The compact SUV segment is one of the most popular spaces of a new car buyer today, given the presence of stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and even the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the third-generation Renault Duster now set to make a comeback soon, we decided to check out how it compares with the Grand Vitara and Hyryder offerings, at least on paper:

    Dimensions

    Dimensions

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Difference

    Length

    4,346 mm

    4,345 mm/ 4,365 mm

    + 1 mm/ (- 19 mm)

    Width

    1,815 mm

    1,795 mm

    + 20 mm

    Height

    1,703 mm

    1,645 mm

    + 58 mm

    Wheelbase

    2,657 mm

    2,600 mm

    + 57 mm

    Boot Space

    518 litres

    373 litres

    + 145 litres
    • While the Duster is bigger than the Grand Vitara in all departments, it is slightly smaller in length compared to the Hyryder. That said, it still measures more in all aspects over the Toyota SUV.

    2026 Renault Duster

    Powertrains

    Specifications

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Engine

    1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

    1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 

    1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech

    1.5-litre petrol+CNG option

    Power

    100 PS

    163 PS

    T.B.A.

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    160 Nm

    280 Nm

    T.B.A.

    139 Nm

    141 Nm

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission*

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

    8-speed DHT

    5-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    e-CVT

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain^

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD

    FWD, AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, e-CVT - electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

    ^FWD - front-wheel-drivetrain, AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

    • All three offerings here come with a petrol-only engine lineup.

    • All three carmakers are providing a strong-hybrid setup with their respective SUVs. However, if you want to get the strong-hybrid variant of the Duster home, it will take slightly longer than the other two engine options.

    • The Grand Vitara and Hyryder also come with an AWD setup, although only with the mild-hybrid engine and AT combo. Both these SUVs also get a factory-fitted CNG kit that is available with a manual gearbox only.

    • One key difference between the Renault and Maruti-Toyota offerings is that the former comes with two turbo-petrol engines, but the other two SUVs get a naturally aspirated powertrain only.

    Features

    Features

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs

    Front LED Fog Lamps

    Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels

    18-inches

    17-inches

    Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators

    Dynamic Turn Indicators

    Roof Rails

    Connected LED Tail Lights

    ✅ (Grand Vitara only)

    Sharkfin Antenna

    Rear LED Fog Lamps

    Rear Spoiler

    Dual-Tone Cabin Theme

    Leatherette Upholstery

    Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers

    Front Centre Armrest With Storage

    Rear Fold-Out Armrest With Cup Holders

    Rear Window Sunshades

    Digital Driver’s Display

    10.25-inches

    7-inches

    Touchscreen Infotainment System

    10.1-inches

    9-inches

    Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto

    Auto Climate Control

    ✅ (dual-zone)

    Rear AC Vents

    Panoramic Sunroof

    Ambient Lighting

    ✅ (multi-colour)

    Power-Adjustable Front Seats

    ✅ (8-way for driver-side only)

    Ventilated Front Seats

    Heads-up Display

    Wireless Smartphone Charger

    1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors

    Push-Button Start/Stop

    Cruise Control

    ✅ (adaptive as part of ADAS suite)

    Powered Tailgate

    Sound System

    6-speaker Arkamys Tuned

    6-speaker

    Connected Car Tech

    Google Built-In

    Airbags

    6

    6

    360-Degree Camera

    Parking Sensors

    ✅ (front and rear)

    ✅ (rear only)

    Level-2 ADAS*

    Electronic Stability Control (Esc)

    Electronic Parking Brake

    3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers

    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

    ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages

    Rear Disc Brakes

    *ADAS - advanced driver assistance systems

    • All three SUVs, here, come well-loaded and pack more than just the essentials, including a big touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats and six airbags (as standard).

    2026 Renault Duster

    • That said, the Duster does have some unique touches in the form of larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, a bigger 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and even Level-2 ADAS.

    Toyota Hyryder

    • The Grand Vitara and Hyryder come with a couple of distinct features over the Renault SUV such as a heads-up display and rear window sunshades.

    • Common safety features include a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.

    Price And Rivals

     

    2026 Renault Duster

    Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India)

    Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected)

    Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh/ Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

    We are expecting the Duster to be priced quite aggressively and hence it is expected to be priced to undercut both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder offerings at the entry-level variant. Apart from rivalling one another, the trio also goes up against the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.

    Verdict

    The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder SUVs have been on sale since 2022 and have already made a mark for themselves in the compact segment. While they are relatively lacking some more premium features compared to few of their rivals, their lower service costs and maintenance usually makes up for the lost ground. The Duster, earlier known for its driveability and robust nature, will have to face a fierce fight from two established nameplates.

    2026 Renault Duster 

    The only way to find out which one of the three is better is to put them through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.

