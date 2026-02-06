2026 Renault Duster vs Maruti Grand Vitara/Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key Specifications Compared

The compact SUV segment is one of the most popular spaces of a new car buyer today, given the presence of stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, and even the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. With the third-generation Renault Duster now set to make a comeback soon, we decided to check out how it compares with the Grand Vitara and Hyryder offerings, at least on paper:

Dimensions

Dimensions 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Difference Length 4,346 mm 4,345 mm/ 4,365 mm + 1 mm/ (- 19 mm) Width 1,815 mm 1,795 mm + 20 mm Height 1,703 mm 1,645 mm + 58 mm Wheelbase 2,657 mm 2,600 mm + 57 mm Boot Space 518 litres 373 litres + 145 litres

While the Duster is bigger than the Grand Vitara in all departments, it is slightly smaller in length compared to the Hyryder. That said, it still measures more in all aspects over the Toyota SUV.

An area where the new Renault Duster takes a huge leap over its Maruti-Toyota counterparts is the luggage storage capacity, leading by a whopping 145 litres. It should help pack in more bags for your frequent weekend trips.

You can also check out how the Duster stands up compared to other compact SUVs in terms of dimensions in our separate story in detail.

Powertrains

Specifications 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Engine 1-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol Engine 1.8-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre naturally aspirated (N/A) petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech 1.5-litre petrol engine with strong-hybrid tech 1.5-litre petrol+CNG option Power 100 PS 163 PS T.B.A. 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 160 Nm 280 Nm T.B.A. 139 Nm 141 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT 8-speed DHT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT e-CVT 5-speed MT Drivetrain^ FWD FWD FWD FWD, AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*DCT - dual-clutch automatic transmission, DHT - dedicated hybrid transmission, e-CVT - electronically continuously variable transmission, AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drivetrain, AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

All three offerings here come with a petrol-only engine lineup.

All three carmakers are providing a strong-hybrid setup with their respective SUVs. However, if you want to get the strong-hybrid variant of the Duster home, it will take slightly longer than the other two engine options.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder also come with an AWD setup, although only with the mild-hybrid engine and AT combo. Both these SUVs also get a factory-fitted CNG kit that is available with a manual gearbox only.

One key difference between the Renault and Maruti-Toyota offerings is that the former comes with two turbo-petrol engines, but the other two SUVs get a naturally aspirated powertrain only.

Features

Features 2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Auto-Led Projector Headlights With LED DRLs ✅ ✅ Front LED Fog Lamps ✅ ❌ Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels 18-inches 17-inches Orvm-Mounted Led Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Dynamic Turn Indicators ✅ ❌ Roof Rails ✅ ✅ Connected LED Tail Lights ✅ ✅ (Grand Vitara only) Sharkfin Antenna ✅ ✅ Rear LED Fog Lamps ✅ ❌ Rear Spoiler ✅ ✅ Dual-Tone Cabin Theme ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅ Adjustable Headrests For All Passengers ✅ ✅ Front Centre Armrest With Storage ✅ ✅ Rear Fold-Out Armrest With Cup Holders ✅ ✅ Rear Window Sunshades ❌ ✅ Digital Driver’s Display 10.25-inches 7-inches Touchscreen Infotainment System 10.1-inches 9-inches Wireless Apple Carplay And Android Auto ✅ ✅ Auto Climate Control ✅ (dual-zone) ✅ Rear AC Vents ✅ ✅ Panoramic Sunroof ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ (multi-colour) ✅ Power-Adjustable Front Seats ✅ ✅ (8-way for driver-side only) Ventilated Front Seats ✅ ✅ Heads-up Display ❌ ✅ Wireless Smartphone Charger ✅ ✅ 1-Touch Up/Down Power Windows For All Doors ✅ ❌ Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ✅ Cruise Control ✅ (adaptive as part of ADAS suite) ✅ Powered Tailgate ✅ ❌ Sound System 6-speaker Arkamys Tuned 6-speaker Connected Car Tech ✅ ✅ Google Built-In ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 360-Degree Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (rear only) Level-2 ADAS* ✅ ❌ Electronic Stability Control (Esc) ✅ ✅ Electronic Parking Brake ✅ ✅ 3-Point Seatbelts For All Passengers ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅ ISOFIX Child Seat Anchorages ✅ ✅ Rear Disc Brakes ✅ ✅

All three SUVs, here, come well-loaded and pack more than just the essentials, including a big touchscreen infotainment unit, ventilated front seats and six airbags (as standard).

That said, the Duster does have some unique touches in the form of larger 18-inch alloy wheels, a powered tailgate, a bigger 10.25-inch all-digital driver’s display, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit and even Level-2 ADAS.

The Grand Vitara and Hyryder come with a couple of distinct features over the Renault SUV such as a heads-up display and rear window sunshades.

Common safety features include a 360-degree camera, TPMS, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.

Price And Rivals

2026 Renault Duster Maruti Grand Vitara/ Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price Range (ex-showroom pan-India) Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected) Rs 10.77 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh/ Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

We are expecting the Duster to be priced quite aggressively and hence it is expected to be priced to undercut both the Grand Vitara and Hyryder offerings at the entry-level variant. Apart from rivalling one another, the trio also goes up against the likes of the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.

Verdict

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder SUVs have been on sale since 2022 and have already made a mark for themselves in the compact segment. While they are relatively lacking some more premium features compared to few of their rivals, their lower service costs and maintenance usually makes up for the lost ground. The Duster, earlier known for its driveability and robust nature, will have to face a fierce fight from two established nameplates.

The only way to find out which one of the three is better is to put them through a detailed comparison test. Therefore, we request you to stay tuned to CarDekho to find out more details about how the new Duster performs in our first drive review and our comparison report.