2026 Renault Duster To Debut Tomorrow: Here Are The Top 5 Things You Should Know

The Renault Duster nameplate is set to make a comeback in India in its third-generation avatar, following a hiatus since 2022

The model that made the compact SUV segment popular in India is now on its way back. It’s none other than the Renault Duster nameplate, which will make a comeback in India, now in its third-generation avatar, following a brief hiatus since 2022. With Renault set to take its wraps off tomorrow, we thought of quickly running you through the top five most important details about the 2026 Duster that you should know:

2026 Renault Duster: Exterior

Renault already offers the new Duster in quite a few international markets, and so we have some idea about how it looks. In some countries, it’s also sold under the ‘Dacia’ brand, which is part of the larger Renault Group.

While the overall silhouette will be similar to the international-spec model, there are some design differences. Previous teasers have revealed slim LED DRLs and connected LED tail lamps. It is also expected to get chunky front and rear bumpers to give it a macho look. The side profile should boast large alloy wheels (likely 17- or 18-inches) and thick body cladding for a butch stance.

We have also explained how the International-spec SUV has evolved compared to the last version on our shores.

2026 Renault Duster: Interior

Although we don’t have any official update on how the cabin of the India-spec Duster will look like, based on the international-spec offering, we do expect Renault to give it some useful touches to give it a premium look and feel. These could include soft-touch materials on the dashboard and door pads as well as leatherette seat upholstery.

It is, however, likely to share some elements with the global-spec model, including the 3-spoke steering wheel, dual digital display setup, and some features as well.

2026 Renault Duster: Features

In terms of equipment, we expect Renault to provide the India-spec third-gen Duster with a big central touchscreen infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, a full-digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a panoramic sunroof.

Its safety net could comprise multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and possibly even Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

2026 Renault Duster: Engine And Transmission

Although the engine and gearbox options are yet to be confirmed for the India-spec Renault Duster, it is available in a range of powertrain setups overseas, details of which are as follows:

Specification 1-litre Petrol+LPG 1.3-litre Turbo-petrol with mild-hybrid tech 1.6-litre Petrol with strong-hybrid tech Power 100 PS 130 PS 145 PS Torque 170 Nm 230 Nm 205 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT e-CVT Drivetrain^ FWD AWD FWD

^FWD - front-wheel-drive, AWD - all-wheel-drive

There are reports suggesting that Renault could offer the new Duster with the same 1-litre turbo-petrol engine from the Kiger and a 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine.

2026 Renault Duster: Expected Price And Rivals

The 2026 Renault Duster is expected to have a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the likes of the Maruti Victoris, Tata Sierra, Hyundai Creta, Toyota Hyryder, and Honda Elevate.