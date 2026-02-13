All
    2026 MG Majestor Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

    The top-sec Savvy variant also gets an additional drivetrain option, in addition to the extra features

    Published On Feb 13, 2026 07:48 PM By Yashein

    2.4K Views
    MG Majestor

    The newly revealed 2026 MG Majestor is essentially an updated version of the carmaker’s Gloster full-size SUV. The Majestor enters the full-size SUV segment with an updated exterior design and a more premium interior with new features. MG has opened bookings for the SUV, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in May.  

    The Majestor is available in two broad trims: Sharp and Savvy. So if you’re planning to buy the new Majestor, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers:

    MG Majestor: Exterior

    Features

    Variants

    Sharp

    Savvy

    LED DRLs and Dual projector LED headlamps 

    Connected tail lamps

    Rear fog lamps

    19-inch alloy wheels

    ORVM with MG logo projection

    Roof rails

    Dual exhaust tips

    Piano black finish on the outside door handles

    Front and rear mudflaps

    • As you can see, the exterior of the Majestor includes all the design elements from the base variant. 

    • Highlights of the design include the new grille, black finishes across the exterior, and fresher styling on the 19-inch alloy wheels. 

    MG Majestor

    MG Majestor: Interior, Comfort, and Convenience 

    Features

    Variants

    Sharp

    Savvy

    Leather seats and soft-touch materials on the dashboard

    Front and rear illuminated scuff plates

    Carbon fibre inserts on door trims 

    Ambient lighting (64 colours)

    Interior reading lamp (all rows)

    ✅(Bulb)

    ✅(LED)

    Panoramic sunroof

    Instrument cluster 

    12.3-inch Fully digital

    12.3-inch Fully digital 

    Powered driver and co-driver seat

    Ventilated seats

    Massage function for front seats 

    Audio system

    8 speakers 

    12 speakers (JBL)

    Captain seats for the second row 

    ✅(2WD only)

    Powered tailgate with kick gesture

    Paddle shifters

    Wireless chargers (2) 

    Cruise control 

    ✅(Adaptive)

    Climate control

    3-zone 

    3-zone

    Air purifier

    USB charging ports (1 Type C & 3 Type A)

    220 V Power outlet 

    Tilt and telescopic steering wheel 

    • The Majestor’s Sharp variant comes with all essential and some premium features. You get leather seats and high-end soft-touch material right from the base variant. 

    • Captain seats can only be had with the top-spec variant. You get a 7-seater layout with the base variant.

    MG Majestor

    • Over the Sharp variant, the Savvy gets a better sound system, massaging and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and even adaptive cruise control. 

    • The Sharp variant’s top features include powered seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless phone chargers, and a three-zone climate control. 

    MG Majestor

    Head over to our unveiling report to check other details and specifications of the Majestor. 

    MG Majestor: Infotainment 

    Features

    Variants

    Sharp

    Savvy

    Touchscreen infotainment system

    12.3-inch display

    12.3-inch display

    Smartphone connectivity

    Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    Wireless Android auto and Apple CarPlay

    Bluetooth connectivity

    Connected car tech features

    • You get the same 12.3-inch display irrespective of the variant. 

    MG Majestor

    • Smartphone connectivity and connected car features are also offered as standard. 

    Interesting fact: 

    MG’s smaller cars, like the Windsor EV and Hector, both get larger screens (around 15 inches) when compared to the Majestor, which is the larger SUV. 

    MG Majestor: Safety 

    Features

    Variants

    Sharp

    Savvy

    Airbags

    6

    6

    ABS with EBD

    TPMS

    360-degree camera

    Rain-sensing wipers

    ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Rear defoggers and rear wiper 

    Driver fatigue warning system

    Electronic parking brake with auto hold

    ADAS

    • You get 6 airbags, TPMS, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX anchorages, and even an electronic parking brake as standard features. 

    MG Majestor

    • The top-spec variant introduces a plethora of ADAS features, thereby adding a layer of safety.

    • Interestingly, you also get the driver fatigue warning system with the entry-level variant as well.

    Advantage over key rivals: 

    Both Fortuner and Kodiaq don’t get ADAS features, giving the Majestor a clear edge over its key rivals. 

    MG Majestor Powertrain 

    The engine and transmission specifications of the MG Majestor are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre twin-turbo diesel

    Power (PS)

    215 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    478 Nm

    Transmission

    8-speed AT

    Drivetrain

    RWD*/ 4WD**

    *RWD- Rear-wheel-drive **4WD: Four-wheel-drive

    ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    MG Majestor

    CarDekho Says

    The Majestor’s Sharp variant covers all the essentials and some feel-good features, offering a premium cabin with leather upholstery, powered seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a comprehensive safety package as standard. It doesn’t feel like a base variant in the traditional sense.

    MG Majestor

    The Savvy trim, however, is where the Majestor feels truly flagship. With additions like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging front seats, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, adaptive cruise control, ADAS, and captain seats (2WD), it delivers a more indulgent and tech-loaded experience. If you want the full suite of comfort, convenience, and advanced safety features, the Savvy is the one to go for. 

    Rivals

    The Majestor competes with the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. Prices for the SUV are expected to begin from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

    If you are interested in the Majestor, then here’s a look at all of its booking details, including its booking amount, official website process, delivery timeline, and specifications.

    Note: All images used are of Savvy variant

    We need your city to customize your experience