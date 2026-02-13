2026 MG Majestor Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

The newly revealed 2026 MG Majestor is essentially an updated version of the carmaker’s Gloster full-size SUV. The Majestor enters the full-size SUV segment with an updated exterior design and a more premium interior with new features. MG has opened bookings for the SUV, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in May.

The Majestor is available in two broad trims: Sharp and Savvy. So if you’re planning to buy the new Majestor, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers:

MG Majestor: Exterior

Features Variants Sharp Savvy LED DRLs and Dual projector LED headlamps ✅ ✅ Connected tail lamps ✅ ✅ Rear fog lamps ✅ ✅ 19-inch alloy wheels ✅ ✅ ORVM with MG logo projection ✅ ✅ Roof rails ✅ ✅ Dual exhaust tips ✅ ✅ Piano black finish on the outside door handles ✅ ✅ Front and rear mudflaps ✅ ✅

As you can see, the exterior of the Majestor includes all the design elements from the base variant.

Highlights of the design include the new grille, black finishes across the exterior, and fresher styling on the 19-inch alloy wheels.

MG Majestor: Interior, Comfort, and Convenience

Features Variants Sharp Savvy Leather seats and soft-touch materials on the dashboard ✅ ✅ Front and rear illuminated scuff plates ✅ ✅ Carbon fibre inserts on door trims ✅ ✅ Ambient lighting (64 colours) ✅ ✅ Interior reading lamp (all rows) ✅(Bulb) ✅(LED) Panoramic sunroof ❌ ✅ Instrument cluster 12.3-inch Fully digital 12.3-inch Fully digital Powered driver and co-driver seat ✅ ✅ Ventilated seats ❌ ✅ Massage function for front seats ❌ ✅ Audio system 8 speakers 12 speakers (JBL) Captain seats for the second row ❌ ✅(2WD only) Powered tailgate with kick gesture ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ✅ ✅ Wireless chargers (2) ✅ ✅ Cruise control ✅ ✅(Adaptive) Climate control 3-zone 3-zone Air purifier ✅ ✅ USB charging ports (1 Type C & 3 Type A) ✅ ✅ 220 V Power outlet ❌ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅

The Majestor’s Sharp variant comes with all essential and some premium features. You get leather seats and high-end soft-touch material right from the base variant.

Captain seats can only be had with the top-spec variant. You get a 7-seater layout with the base variant.

Over the Sharp variant, the Savvy gets a better sound system, massaging and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and even adaptive cruise control.

The Sharp variant’s top features include powered seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless phone chargers, and a three-zone climate control.

MG Majestor: Infotainment

Features Variants Sharp Savvy Touchscreen infotainment system 12.3-inch display 12.3-inch display Smartphone connectivity Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Wireless Android auto and Apple CarPlay Bluetooth connectivity ✅ ✅ Connected car tech features ✅ ✅

You get the same 12.3-inch display irrespective of the variant.

Smartphone connectivity and connected car features are also offered as standard.

Interesting fact: MG’s smaller cars, like the Windsor EV and Hector, both get larger screens (around 15 inches) when compared to the Majestor, which is the larger SUV.

MG Majestor: Safety

Features Variants Sharp Savvy Airbags 6 6 ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ TPMS ✅ ✅ 360-degree camera ✅ ✅ Rain-sensing wipers ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ Rear defoggers and rear wiper ✅ ✅ Driver fatigue warning system ✅ ✅ Electronic parking brake with auto hold ✅ ✅ ADAS ❌ ✅

You get 6 airbags, TPMS, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX anchorages, and even an electronic parking brake as standard features.

The top-spec variant introduces a plethora of ADAS features, thereby adding a layer of safety.

Interestingly, you also get the driver fatigue warning system with the entry-level variant as well.

Advantage over key rivals: Both Fortuner and Kodiaq don’t get ADAS features, giving the Majestor a clear edge over its key rivals.

MG Majestor Powertrain

The engine and transmission specifications of the MG Majestor are as follows:

Engine 2-litre twin-turbo diesel Power (PS) 215 PS Torque (Nm) 478 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT Drivetrain RWD*/ 4WD**

*RWD- Rear-wheel-drive **4WD: Four-wheel-drive

^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

CarDekho Says

The Majestor’s Sharp variant covers all the essentials and some feel-good features, offering a premium cabin with leather upholstery, powered seats, ambient lighting, dual wireless chargers, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a comprehensive safety package as standard. It doesn’t feel like a base variant in the traditional sense.

The Savvy trim, however, is where the Majestor feels truly flagship. With additions like a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and massaging front seats, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, adaptive cruise control, ADAS, and captain seats (2WD), it delivers a more indulgent and tech-loaded experience. If you want the full suite of comfort, convenience, and advanced safety features, the Savvy is the one to go for.

Rivals

The Majestor competes with the likes of the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner Legender, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming Volkswagen Tayron R-Line. Prices for the SUV are expected to begin from Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Note: All images used are of Savvy variant