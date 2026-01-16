All
    2026 MG Majestor Set To Be Unveiled On February 12; Here’s What To Expect From MG’s New Flagship SUV

    Modified On Jan 16, 2026 05:39 PM By Bikramjit

    1.7K Views
    • Write a comment

    Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq will soon have another competitor!

    MG Majestor

    MG Motor India’s lineup is about to see a new model as the MG Majestor’s unveiling has been locked in for February 12. This will be the carmaker’s flagship offering, probably sitting over the MG Gloster which could be sold alongside. While likely sharing a similar three-row seating, a similar powertrain and a complementary set of features, the Majestor will dial up things a notch above what you’ve seen with the Gloster till now. Know more about what to expect from this majestic MG SUV:

    Design

    MG Majestor

    • The front bumper gets a prominent skid plate with vertical detailing.

    • From the side, it rides on 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and uses thick black body cladding along the lower sections, with blacked-out door handles, roof rails, and window pillars for contrast.

    • At the rear, the Majestor gets horizontally oriented LED taillamps connected by a light bar.

    • The rear bumper mirrors the front with a silver-finished skid plate, while dual exhaust outlets are clearly visible.

    MG Majestor

    Note: The Majestor has noticeable visual tweaks that set it apart from the existing MG Gloster. 

    Interior & Features

    • The dashboard, based on spy shots, will have a layered design, including dual digital screens for the infotainment system and driver’s display (that will be a size larger than the Gloster’s).

    • It will come with a three-row cabin layout with probably both 6- and 7-seater layouts. 

    • It is also expected to get a complementary feature set with the Gloster, with amenities like a wireless phone charger, ventilated and powered front seats, auto AC and a branded audio system.

    • To add a more premium appeal to the Majestor over the Gloster, it can also feature rear seat ventilation, an extra wireless charger, and additional speakers.

    • Other thoughtful additions should be the rear AC vents, rear sunshades and of course a panoramic sunroof.

    • On the safety front, the MG Majestor is expected to come with a comprehensive package, including multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite.

    Powertrain

    MG is yet to confirm the engine and transmission options available with the Majestor. We believe it can share the same powertrain setup as the Gloster.

    The Gloster’s specifications are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre diesel

    2-litre twin-turbo-diesel

    Drivetrain*

    RWD 

    4WD

    Power

    161 PS

    216 PS

    Torque

    373 Nm

    478 Nm

    Transmission

    8-speed AT^

    8-speed AT

    *RWD: Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD: Four-wheel-drive

    ^AT- torque converter automatic transmission

    Expected Price & Rivals

    The MG Majestor is expected to be priced from around Rs 46 lakh (ex-showroom). It will stand up against the Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Fortuner Legender and the Skoda Kodiaq.

    Was this article helpful ?

    1 out of 1 found this helpful

    Write your Comment on MG Majestor

