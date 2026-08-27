2026 MG Hector Tomahawk EV Launched With V2H Technology: What’s So Interesting About it?

If you’re familiar with the world of EVs, you would know about terms like V2L (Vehicle-to-load), or even V2V (Vehicle-to-vehicle) energy transmission that have been touted as party tricks, but can be useful in certain scenarios. However, MG has now added one more feature to the list called V2H or Vehicle-to-home transmission in its latest eSUV, the Hector Tomahawk EV. But what is it? And how does it work? Let’s find out:

V2H Technology: What Is It?

While many mass market EVs like the Mahindra BE 6 and Tata Harrier EV offer Vehicle-to-load and Vehicle-to-vehicle functions, the Hector Tomahawk EV goes a step beyond. As the name suggests, V2H can quite literally power your home during electricity cuts, unlike V2L which can only supply enough current to power small appliances like laptops and coffee machines.

How Does It Work?

While MG has not specified exactly how the system in the Hector Tomahawk EV works, generally the technology uses the EV’s bidirectional charger to send power back to your home. Now, you might know that your household appliances run on AC current, and your EV would supply DC current.

However, for this use, an inverter is present in your compatible EV itself, or with the charger externally, so there is no cause to worry.

Should You Buy It?

If you are on the fence to buy an EV, and live in an area with frequent power outages, it might be worth considering this feature to be useful. However, we would suggest not making a decision on this basis alone, as there is only a limited amount of power that your car may be able to supply at a time. Instead, you should explore options on getting a solar energy setup, which will also add close to zero running costs for your EV as a bonus.

What do you think about V2H? Is it a feature on your consideration list for an EV? Let us know in the comments below!