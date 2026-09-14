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    2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha Variant Explained: Does It Make Sense To Go For The One Below The Top Model Of Maruti’s Updated Premium Hatchback?

    The 1-below-top Alpha variant remains nearly identical to the fully loaded Alpha (O) trim inside and out, but for the ADAS suite in the Alpha (O)

    Rohit
    Rohit
    Published On Sep 14, 2026 11:19 IST
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    Published OnSep 14, 2026 10:01 IST
    Last Updated OnSep 14, 2026 11:19 IST
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    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    The facelifted second-generation Maruti Baleno was launched recently, and it is available in five broad variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha(O). While we have already explained the fully loaded Alpha Optional variant in detail, in this story, we are taking a look at how the new Baleno’s second-to-top Alpha variant looks inside and out.

    Exterior

    Front

    Maruti has given the 1-below-top Alpha variant the same design as the fully loaded Alpha (O). It gets the same all-LED projector headlights with 3-piece LED DRLs (as the pre-facelift model), the same LED fog lamps, and even the same 3-slat grille.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    The only difference is the absence of the triangular-ish element in the grille that is actually the radar for the Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the fully loaded Alpha (O) variant.

    Side

    All design details in profile remain the same on the Alpha variant as observed on the Alpha (O).

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    These include chrome-finished door handles, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a chrome window beltline, ORVMs with turn indicators, a chrome insert on the front fender, and a sharkfin antenna.

    Rear

    The rear of the Alpha variant has the same appearance as the top-spec Alpha (O). It has the identical C-shaped LED tail lights stretching up to the tailgate, the ‘Baleno’ badge on the left side of the tailgate, and a chrome bar positioned right below the rear windshield.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    Given that it is one of the higher-spec variants, it also comes with a rear wiper with washer and defogger. Rear parking sensors, which are available from the base-spec Sigma variant, are present on the Alpha variant as well.

    Colour Options

    Maruti is offering the facelifted Baleno Alpha variant in the same exterior paint shades as the Alpha (O). There are seven colourways on offer: Enigmatic Teal (new), Opulent Red, Bluish Black, Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Grandeur Grey, and Splendid Silver. We have already covered the variant-wise availability of all colours on offer with the new Baleno to help you pick it in your preferred shade.

    Interior And Features

    The 2026 Maruti Baleno Alpha gets the same tri-tone finish inside the cabin, featuring dark grey, black and blue elements as noticed on the Alpha (O) variant. Maruti has provided the Alpha variant with black and blue leatherette seat upholstery, adjustable headrests for all passengers, and 3-point seatbelts for all occupants as well.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    It also sports a flat-bottom steering wheel, the free-floating touchscreen infotainment system, and a coloured MiD in the instrument cluster, all of which are prevalent in the range-topping variant.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    In terms of features, the Baleno Alpha comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats (first-in-segment), automatic climate control, and a 6-speaker (4 speakers + 2 tweeters) Clarion sound system as well.

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    Occupant safety is taken care of by six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and hill-hold assist. It misses out on the Level-2 ADAS features, which are reserved for the top-spec Alpha (O) variant. The complete variant-wise features on offer with the Baleno are covered in a separate detailed story to help you opt for the right variant based on your needs.

    Powertrain Option

    With the midlife update, the premium hatchback now comes with the same Z12E 1.2-litre, 3–cylinder petrol engine as the new Swift. The technical specifications of the powertrain are given in the table below:

    Specification

    2026 Maruti Baleno

    Engine

    1.2-litre, 3-cylinder

    Power

    83 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    MT - Manual Transmission / AMT - Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Maruti Baleno Facelift Alpha

    The same engine can also be had with an optional CNG kit, wherein it produces 70 PS and 102 Nm, and comes with only the manual gearbox. However, if CNG is your preferred powertrain option, it is available with two mid-spec variants only.

    Price And Rivals

    Maruti has priced the new Baleno between Rs 5.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). The Alpha MT and AMT variants, however, cost Rs 9.10 lakh and Rs 9.60 lakh, respectively.

    It takes on the Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20, while also serving as an alternative to similarly priced offerings such as the Tata Punch, Hyundai Exter, Citroen C3 X, and Maruti Fronx.

    CarDekho Says…

    The 1-below-top Alpha variant of the facelifted Maruti Baleno packs all the equipment that the updated hatchback has to offer, save for the ADAS suite. Add to it the option of both manual and AMT choices, and the Alpha variant only becomes a sweeter deal. The only drawback is the unavailability of a CNG kit on this trim, which is available on two lower-spec variants.

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    Rohit
    Rohit
    Rohit Shah is a Content Writer with the CarDekho Group and an automotive journalist with nearly seven years of experience covering the automotive industry. He holds a Bachelor\'s degree in Business Management (International Business) and a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management. Over the course of his career, Rohit has authored more than 2,500 articles for CarDekho, covering topics ranging from new car launches to the latest developments in the Indian and global automotive industries. His interest in cars began in childhood when he started collecting scale models, and he unwinds by taking a car out for a spin. When he\'s not talking or writing about cars, you can find him watching new movies and series or learning new languages.Read more

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