2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO: What To Expect

One of the most popular Mahindra SUVs of recent times is set to get its first major refresh, and it looks like Mahindra’s placing its bets high (in a good way) this time too!

It was back in 2021 that the Mahindra XUV700 was introduced in our market as a spiritual successor to the popular Mahindra XUV500. No doubt, the XUV700 with its macho design, well-appointed cabin, powerful engine options and long distance cruising abilities made it an instant hit.

And to keep the flag flying high, the carmaker has been working on a major midlife refresh for the 3-row SUV – which is set to be called the Mahindra XUV 7XO. Ahead of its debut, we tell you what all you can expect from the updated Mahindra SUV:

A New Identity And A New Top-spec Variant

Firstly, the SUV – as mentioned earlier – is set to get a name change and will be called the XUV 7XO instead of the XUV700. It is in accordance with the carmaker’s latest trend of naming its internal combustion engine (ICE) models as prevalent with the XUV 3XO (called XUV300 before). Do note that this will be just a midlife refresh and NOT a generation change for the Mahindra SUV as some over the internet may assume it to be.

Another fresh detail that surfaced online recently was that Mahindra will offer the 3-row SUV in a new top-spec AX9 L variant as seen in one of its latest spy shots.

How Different Will It Look?

While the 2026 Mahindra SUV has the same silhouette as its predecessor, it will get some cosmetic changes inside and out to set it apart over the former. Based on previous spy shots and latest teasers, Mahindra will offer the XUV 7XO with new twin-pod headlights, a fresh grille design, and updated internal lighting elements for the tail lights, as seen on the XEV 9S. A couple of earlier teaser videos also suggest that the SUV could be introduced in new colour options over the XUV700’s existing shades. You can check out our detailed story on the colour choices available on the XUV 7XO to help you decide the right pick.

Cabin And Features

Based on the latest spy images and teasers, the XUV 7XO will get a multi-coloured cabin theme, a fresh 2-spoke steering wheel as the XEV 9S and XEV 9e, and a triple-screen setup. Another keenly observed feature from one of the teasers was the presence of ambient lighting across the door panels and dashboard.

Amenities on board will include triple 12.3-inch screens, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. We also wouldn’t discount rear-seat ventilation, which is offered in the XEV 9S. Also, to improve practicality, the rear bench could finally be offered with a sliding function.

Its safety net is expected to pack ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a 540-degree camera, up to seven airbags (six as standard), Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and an electronic parking brake. In fact, we have also covered all the features we believe the XUV 7XO could get over the XUV700.

Engine And Gearbox

One department of the XUV700 that is unlikely to be tinkered with for the XUV 7XO is that of the powertrains on offer. The technical specification of each engine-gearbox combo is as follows:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power 200 PS Up to 185 PS Torque 380 Nm Up to 450 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT* Drivetrain^ FWD FWD, AWD

*AT - torque converter automatic transmission

^FWD - front-wheel-drivetrain, AWD - all-wheel-drivetrain

The XUV 7XO also has an all-electric equivalent called the XEV 9S, which was launched recently. We have also compared the design details of the XEV 9S and the current-spec XUV700 to help you get a clear picture.

Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Mahindra XUV 7XO to have a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on January 5, 2026. It will continue to take on the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and Hyundai Alcazar as well as its similarly priced sibling, the Mahindra Scorpio N.