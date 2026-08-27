2026 Kia Sorento To Undercut Skoda Kodiaq? Here’s Our Guesstimate

There have been many rumours over the years about the Sorento’s India debut, and now Kia is finally launching the SUV next week. And while the price reveal is officially slated for September 4, sources suggest a more aggressive price than initially anticipated!. Let’s take a look at what we know so far about the SUV:

2026 Kia Sorento: Expected Pricing

Initially, we had expected Kia to bring the Sorento as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down kit) to India and price it in the range of Rs 35 lakh to Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom). However, sources suggest Kia has heavily localised the SUV, which is expected to bring its starting price to between Rs 28 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

What this also means is that instead of rivalling SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq, Honda ZR-V and Volkswagen Tayron, it may be posed as an alternative to competitors like the Mahindra XUV 7XO, Jeep Meridian and the Tata Safari, which pull in a lot more volume. This would also place it as a reachable upgrade for existing Kia Seltos and Sonet owners.

About The 2026 Kia Sorento

Kia has already revealed the upcoming Sorento in a series of video teasers and images, and the car looks very similar to the version sold abroad. Up front, there is a prominent ‘tiger-nose’ grille, LED headlamps with DRLs and a silver skid plate.

Towards the side, you have large dual-tone alloy wheels with a sharp look, conventional pull-type door handles, black roof rails and a chrome insert on the front door for added drama.

The rear-end remains simple, but smart with split LED taillamps, a chrome insert on the lower bumper and a large roof spoiler.

The teasers also showcase matte black paint on the SUV, hinting at an X-Line variant available at launch.

The SUV will feature dual 12.3-inch displays for the touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display. Other features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats and a wireless charger could also be offered. Notably, it will also get a roof-mounted camera feed in the interior rear view mirror like the Tata Safari, a feature initially seen in Land Rover SUVs.

From the teaser, we can also see that it will be offered with 6- and 7-seater layouts, with the former getting captain seats for second row passengers.

Expect safety technology such as a Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), multiple airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hill hold assist (HHA), electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera as well.

Powertrains

Under the hood, Kia will offer turbo-petrol hybrid and diesel engine options, from its global version. Here are its expected specifications:

Engine 1.6-litre turbo-petrol with strong hybrid 2.2-litre diesel Power 238 PS (combined) 202 PS Torque 380 Nm (combined) 441 Nm Transmission eCVT 8-speed DCT Drivetrain AWD FWD

*AWD- All-wheel Drive, FWD- Front-wheel Drive, DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Rivals

The Kia Sorento will straddle segments. On one hand, it will go up against premium SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, Jeep Meridian and Honda ZR-V, while if these price estimates are correct, lower variants may also rival cars like the Mahindra XUV 7XO and Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

After the blockbuster success of the Seltos last year, Kia is attempting its best foot forward for the Sorento, aiming to grab a massive chunk of the premium SUV segment, which so far has had only a few rivals over the years. However, with new reports hinting at much higher localisation levels, it becomes an even more important product for Kia at demonstrating its hybrid technology before it makes way to lower offerings. It will also be critical in ensuring a proper upgrade option for Seltos owners, to keep them within the Kia ecosystem.

What is your guess about the Sorento’s prices? Let us know in the comments below!