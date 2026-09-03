2026 Kia Sorento Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect From The Diesel And Hybrid 7-Seater SUV!

Talks of the Kia Sorento’s arrival are finally coming to an end with its launch slated for tomorrow. Kia is bringing its big guns, taking on the 7-seater SUV segment rivals like the Mahindra XUV 7XO. With its manufacturing having started over two weeks ago, we have also spotted many units in dealer stockyards.

Let’s explore the features we expect in Kia’s new flagship SUV:

Exterior

The Kia Sorento is no doubt a handsome-looking SUV. The bold front end includes Kia’s ‘Tiger Nose Grille’ with the vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. It also includes the large L-shaped LED DRLs, which give the Sorento its distinct look as well.

The traditionally designed front end also includes the sculpted bumper, which houses small air curtains on the corners. Down below, the fog lamps are hidden within the lower air dam. Below this, the faux silver skid plate finishes the front look.

Moving to the side, the Sorento carries a confident SUV silhouette. Despite the tastefully designed character lines which run across the Sorento’s length, we find a few chrome accents around the car. We find chrome on the window surrounds, door cladding and on the front door extending to the fender. The large dual-tone alloy wheels fill the wheel arches well and complement the overall proportions.

The rear end of the Sorento also carries the butch design thanks to the sculpted tailgate design and the square-shaped LED tail lamps. There is a sculpted character line running across the width of the Sorento, which bears the Kia logo in the centre. On the bottom of the tailgate, you will find the Name and drivetrain badging on either side. Like the front, the rear end has a faux silver skid plate at the bottom of the bumper, with the reverse lamps down there as well.

Interior

The interior of the Sorento, in typical Kia fashion, is packed with features, including a dual-screen setup on the dashboard. The interior will be finished generously in leatherette and with premium-quality plastics. The dual-tone interiors are tastefully executed. The colours will change depending on the variants and engine options. However, the Sorento has the typical high-set SUV seating position and generous amounts of window space.

The seating configuration options for the Sorento are not yet confirmed. However, we do expect 6- and 7-seater options.

The seating space in the Sorento won’t leave you wanting for more. There are also enough storage spaces to accommodate bottles, phones and other knick-knacks.

Features And Safety

The Sorento will, expectedly, pack in a generous amount of features, being a flagship Kia. This means it will include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The driver also gets a 12.3-inch digital display.

The Sorento is also packed with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, connected car technology, powered and ventilated front seats and keyless entry with engine push-button start.

The safety kit will include ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill-hold control, Level-2 ADAS, electronic parking brake (EPB) and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

The Kia Sorento will be available with two powertrain options: a hybrid powertrain with an expected 1.6-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with an 8-speed automatic gearbox option. Interestingly, both powertrains will be equipped with all-wheel-drive (AWD).

Expected powertrain details are as follows:

Engine 2.2-litre Diesel 1.6-litre Turbo-Petrol Hybrid Power 202 PS 238 PS (combined) Torque 441 Nm 380 Nm (combined) Transmission 8-speed DCT eCVT Drivetrain FWD / AWD FWD / AWD

DCT - Dual-Clutch Transmission (Automatic), eCVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic) / AWD - All-Wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Kia Sorento is expected to launch at Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Since it is manufactured in India, Kia is expected to price the Sorento aggressively.

Rivals of the Sorento include the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Jeep Meridian, Tata Safari and the Mahindra XUV 7XO on the lower end.

CarDekho Says…

The arrival of the Sorento will most likely shake the ground of the premium end of the SUV segment. The recent launch of the Hector Tomahawk PHEV was an aggressive approach to the SUV space with a plug-in hybrid. With the arrival of another strong hybrid in the space, this will put the other petrol and diesel options on the back foot, especially since Kia is generally known for good build quality and reliability.

For people looking for an upgrade over the Seltos, shopping in the Rs 25-50 lakh price bracket, the Sorento could be among the top picks for powertrain, features and value for money. And with the Sorento, this adds to the ecosystem of Kia cars from the Sonet in the entry-level segment to the Sorento in the 7-seater SUV segment.

What do you think about the Kia Sorento? Let us know in the comments below.