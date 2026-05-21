2026 Honda ZR-V Launching Tomorrow: Here Is All You Need To Know About Honda’s New Flagship

As part of plans to revive its Indian operations, Honda is now launching a new SUV tomorrow called the ZR-V. Sitting at the top of its lineup, the crossover aims to give buyers a taste of global Honda products while being powered by a strong-hybrid powertrain. So let’s take a look at what the ZR-V is like and what we know so far:

Exterior

The new ZR-V carries the typical ‘Honda’ design language with subtle elements and classy styling overall. Upfront, the SUV gets a sporty fascia with a hexagonal grille, slim LED headlamps and a rounded-off bumper.

In profile too, it looks well-proportioned and should appeal to conservative tastes. Here, it features 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a sharkfin antenna and gloss black cladding to add some sportiness.

The rear-end sports a roof spoiler and LED headlamps resembling those from the City, while the bumper gets a silver applique, dual exhaust tips and thick gloss black cladding too.

Interior

Inside, the sleek and classy look continues. There is an upright dashboard with a free-standing infotainment screen, mesh-like trim across the AC vents and a minimal centre console which swaps out the conventional gearshifter knob for buttons. You also get to see a digital instrument cluster and a sporty three-spoke steering wheel with gloss black inserts.

The global version of the ZR-V comes with multiple interior colour options including brown, black and grey themes, and it remains to be seen which one makes its way to India.

Features & Safety

The new ZR-V is likely to be equipped with features such as a 12-speaker Bose sound system, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, powered tailgate, head-up display (HUD), 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable front seats and a wireless smartphone charger.

Safety tech onboard could include 11 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system, 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Note: This generation of the ZR-V has previously scored 4-stars in the Euro NCAP crash tests in 2023.

Powertrain

In India, the ZR-V is expected to be offered with a single strong-hybrid powertrain option. Here are its detailed specifications, as sold abroad:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with strong hybrid Power 184 PS Torque 315 Nm Transmission e-CVT

CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Expected Price & Rivals

Being the brand’s flagship, the ZR-V is expected to be priced from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It is likely to be imported as a CBU (Completely Built-up Unit), and will go up against cars like the Jeep Meridian, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and Skoda Kodiaq.