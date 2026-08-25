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    2026 Audi Q3 Unveiled In India, Let’s Take A Close Look At Audi’s Entry-level SUV For India In 18 Images

    Chunky but sleek; the new Q3 may be setting design benchmarks for its segment!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Aug 25, 2026 16:13 IST
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    Published OnAug 25, 2026 14:46 IST
    Last Updated OnAug 25, 2026 16:13 IST
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    Audi Q3

    Audi has finally revealed its upcoming third-generation Q3 luxury SUV, and it comes with plenty to offer in terms of design, interior, and a long list of features. As we await its price announcement, which is expected to be revealed early next month, here is the SUV and its details in this set of 18 real-life images:

    Design

    • The design language of the new Q3 is quite a departure from the current version, with busier proportions, a distinct chunkiness and modern lighting elements.

    • Up front, it gets a massive black grille and a silver skid plate that boosts its road presence.

    Audi Q3

    • Above it are sleek LED DRLs with triangular detailing, just like other recent Audis. 

    • A large LED headlamp cluster is positioned much lower than before, and you also have a muscular bonnet.

    Audi Q3

    • Its side profile takes a more conventional crossover stance, with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, pull-type door handles, silver roof rails, and a prominent chrome accent running along the window line.

    • There is no plastic cladding here, which gives it a sporty look.

    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3

    • At the rear, you get to see a pair of connected LED taillamps with interesting detailing. 

    • The Audi logo at the rear is illuminated, which looks very cool in the dark.

    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3

    • You also get a sporty rear bumper with a sculpted look and a silver skid plate.

    Audi Q3

    Dimensions:

    Length: 4351 mm, Width: 1859 mm, Height: 1623 mm, Wheelbase: 2681 mm

    Interior

    • Inside, the interior looks futuristic with a layered look to the dashboard and a dual-screen setup.

    Audi Q3

    • The steering wheel is a new unit with sharper lines, touch-based controls and the flatter Audi logo.

    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3

    • The centre console features swathes of piano black trim, and two cupholders courtesy of the gear shifter, which has been moved to a steering column-mounted stalk.

    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3

    • It gets a dual-tone light brown and black cabin theme, which, along with the panoramic sunroof, lends a bright and airy feel to the interior.

    Audi Q3

    Features & Safety

    • The new Audi Q3 will be equipped with features like a three-zone climate control, 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate, 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable and heated front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, Sonos sound system, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB Type-C fast charging ports.

    Audi Q3
    Audi Q3

    • Its list of safety features includes multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and front and rear view cameras.

    Powertrains

    Under the hood, the new Q3 is likely to be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the current car, with a ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drive system as standard. Here are its expected specifications:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol TFSI

    Power

    204 PS

    Torque

    320 Nm

    Transmission

    7-speed DSG

    Drivetrain

    AWD

    DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission, AWD- All-wheel drive

    Audi Q3

    Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

    The new Q3’s prices will be announced early next month. It is expected to be priced from Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Audi’s entry-level luxury SUV competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the recently-launched BMW X1 LWB and the Mini Countryman C.

    CarDekho Says…

    Audi wants to reinvent its India lineup, and the Q3 is a key product that will help the brand increase its sales significantly. And with this third-generation SUV, the carmaker has put its best foot forward with a futuristic design, premium interior feel and most importantly, a refined and capable powertrain that should make it as desirable as competitors. However, one important detail that will chart its trajectory is the pricing, and we will be able to deliver a final judgement only once we have more details.

    Audi Q3

    Would you choose the Q3 over its rivals? Let us know in the comments below!

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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    2026 Audi Q3 Unveiled In India, Let’s Take A Close Look At Audi’s Entry-level SUV For India In 18 Images
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