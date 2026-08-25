2026 Audi Q3 Unveiled In India, Let’s Take A Close Look At Audi’s Entry-level SUV For India In 18 Images

Audi has finally revealed its upcoming third-generation Q3 luxury SUV, and it comes with plenty to offer in terms of design, interior, and a long list of features. As we await its price announcement, which is expected to be revealed early next month, here is the SUV and its details in this set of 18 real-life images:

Design

The design language of the new Q3 is quite a departure from the current version, with busier proportions, a distinct chunkiness and modern lighting elements.

Up front, it gets a massive black grille and a silver skid plate that boosts its road presence.

Above it are sleek LED DRLs with triangular detailing, just like other recent Audis.

A large LED headlamp cluster is positioned much lower than before, and you also have a muscular bonnet.

Its side profile takes a more conventional crossover stance, with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, pull-type door handles, silver roof rails, and a prominent chrome accent running along the window line.

There is no plastic cladding here, which gives it a sporty look.

At the rear, you get to see a pair of connected LED taillamps with interesting detailing.

The Audi logo at the rear is illuminated, which looks very cool in the dark.

You also get a sporty rear bumper with a sculpted look and a silver skid plate.

Dimensions: Length: 4351 mm, Width: 1859 mm, Height: 1623 mm, Wheelbase: 2681 mm

Interior

Inside, the interior looks futuristic with a layered look to the dashboard and a dual-screen setup.

The steering wheel is a new unit with sharper lines, touch-based controls and the flatter Audi logo.

The centre console features swathes of piano black trim, and two cupholders courtesy of the gear shifter, which has been moved to a steering column-mounted stalk.

It gets a dual-tone light brown and black cabin theme, which, along with the panoramic sunroof, lends a bright and airy feel to the interior.

Features & Safety

The new Audi Q3 will be equipped with features like a three-zone climate control, 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, powered tailgate, 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, power-adjustable and heated front seats, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, Sonos sound system, digital instrument cluster, touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and USB Type-C fast charging ports.

Its list of safety features includes multiple airbags, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), electronic stability control (ESC), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and front and rear view cameras.

Powertrains

Under the hood, the new Q3 is likely to be powered by the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the current car, with a ‘Quattro’ all-wheel drive system as standard. Here are its expected specifications:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol TFSI Power 204 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG Drivetrain AWD

DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission, AWD- All-wheel drive

Expected Launch Date, Price & Rivals

The new Q3’s prices will be announced early next month. It is expected to be priced from Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi’s entry-level luxury SUV competes with the Mercedes-Benz GLA, the recently-launched BMW X1 LWB and the Mini Countryman C.

CarDekho Says…

Audi wants to reinvent its India lineup, and the Q3 is a key product that will help the brand increase its sales significantly. And with this third-generation SUV, the carmaker has put its best foot forward with a futuristic design, premium interior feel and most importantly, a refined and capable powertrain that should make it as desirable as competitors. However, one important detail that will chart its trajectory is the pricing, and we will be able to deliver a final judgement only once we have more details.

Would you choose the Q3 over its rivals? Let us know in the comments below!