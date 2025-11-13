2025 Tata Sierra’s Unofficial Bookings Open At Dealerships Ahead Of Its November 25 Launch

The Sierra will be launched in its ICE version first, followed by the EV sometime later

Before the 2025 Tata Sierra gets launched on November 25, several dealerships across India have already started taking unofficial bookings. The Sierra is Tata’s answer to big names such as the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Grand Vitara. After all, the Sierra from the late 1990s and early 2000s was nothing short of an icon and is now making a comeback in a more modern avatar.

The new Sierra has recently been shown in a TVC, which also teased its electric avatar, which Tata might plan to introduce soon after. While the World Cup winners of the Indian Women’s cricket team have already been named as the first owners of the Sierra, if you are eager to book one, here’s what you should know beforehand.

Design

The erstwhile Sierra had a significant identity, and Tata made sure the new model triggers the same recall. And even Gen Zs will also see that the Sierra is no rookie in the segment. Tata kept the same boxy silhouette as the OG Sierra, but added modern touches like connected LED lighting and dual-tone alloy wheels. The silhouette of the Alpine windows remain, but it isn’t one single glass piece that’s found in the older car. So far, we have seen the Sierra in vibrant yellow and red hues, and expect more colours to come. If you want a closer and more detailed look at its design, we’ve decoded that here.

Also, if you want to take a look at the Sierra EV, here’s its very first look. It does have some slight tweaks to its face compared to its fossil fuel counterpart.

Interior and Features

Inside, you can expect a spacious cabin thanks to the Sierra’s boxy proportions. The black/beige/white theme gives the cabin a plush, premium feel. The dashboard looks upmarket, with those three connected displays for infotainment, instrumentation and co-passenger entertainment. The panoramic sunroof adds to its modernity. Both front and rear occupants also get centre armrests. And the four-spoke steering wheel and climate control panel has been lifted off other Tata cars.

Tata will not skimp on features. From teaser confirmations, we already know of a few: dual-zone auto AC, multiple drive modes, a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS. We also expect a premium JBL sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger and multi-colour ambient lighting. For safety, the Sierra should include multiple airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), as well as front and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The Sierra is expected to debut a brand new 1.5-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine; the same unit will also be offered in the Harrier and Safari on December 9. The petrol and diesel specifications for the Sierra are likely to be as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - dual clutch transmission

Price & Rivals

The Sierra, as already mentioned, will slot into the compact SUV segment against the aforementioned three biggies, as well as Tata Curvv, Maruti Victoris, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun. Tata might go aggressive in the Sierra’s pricing with its introductory tag expected to start from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).