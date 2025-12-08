2025 Tata Sierra Review: Don’t Buy It Before Checking Out This In-Depth Review

The Sierra has most boxes ticked, making it a great contender in the compact SUV segment!

Tata has finally launched the Sierra in India, starting at an introductory price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The design of the Sierra is an ingenious and appealing combination of the best automotive memories and dominant SUV fashion.

Tata Sierra Exterior: Masterclassing Modern Nostalgia

The design of the Sierra is an ingenious and appealing combination of the best automotive memories and dominant SUV fashion. Here’s a closer look at it in as many as 15 real-life images.

It does not merely look good; it commands attention, playing the size game with an excellent score. Its length is manageable at 4.3 meters, but the excellent width, height and most importantly the 2730 mm wheelbase that makes it look big in a visual approach, making it look larger than its rivals such as the Creta or Seltos. Those overhangs are short enough, and the tall and upright glasshouse is effective in recreating that old favourite boxy SUV look.

The true-to-life recreation of the famous 'Alpine Window' through a mixture of large glass panels and an elegant gloss black roof actually ties this new Sierra with its legendary predecessor.

One of the few tips to anyone who buys them in the future, the gloss black plastic covering on the bottom of the body is very beautiful and can easily be scratched and swirled, and it is better to have a protective film over the surface to keep it looking like it did from the showroom.

Tata Sierra Interior: A Quality Lounge!

Tata has actually shifted the interior philosophy by not keeping it a closed and driver-centred cockpit, but rather built in a lounge-like theme. The cabin feels high-quality and comfortable with good fit and finish. Modern-day technology features, such as the triple-screen display, are much more noticeable and are in harmony with the familiar ergonomic controls.

The details are really so sweet; when you come in closer, you will notice that there are topographical maps, patterns and even the real GPS coordinates of the Sanand factory cleverly hidden in the plastic trays.

We believe it's Tata's best done interior to date.

Tata Sierra Comfort: A Job Done Well

In matters of comfort, Sierra has indeed done a very good job. The front seats are wide and have extensive contouring, and in the top variant, the driver gets 6-way power adjustment with memory. Importantly, they have a unique adjustable under-thigh support for a comfortable long drive experience.

The back seat is an actual game-changer in this area. With that long wheelbase, even when the tall occupants are in, they have plenty of knee room and headroom, and the broad bench can easily accommodate three average-sized adults.

The provision of a manual boss mode lever on the co-driver's seat enables the rear passenger to actually stretch out, opening up a space that is akin to that of a big MPV.

Tata Sierra Features: Trendsetter

The equipment list of Sierra is detailed and very competitive. The feature list includes the usuals like dual-zone climate control, a massive panoramic sunroof, and efficient front seat ventilation. What you also get is a 10.25-inch digital driver's screen, a very responsive 12.3-inch central touchscreen that can handle any wireless connection without the slightest lag, and a separate 12.3-inch Co-Driver Screen for personal entertainment that is exclusive to the segment.

The high-quality 12-speaker JBL audio system with Dolby Atmos will also satisfy the music lovers with the outstanding, surround-sound quality. The high-resolution 360-degree camera system also makes it easy to navigate the SUV in narrow places. To provide additional information, the Accomplished & above trims are also equipped with an AR Head-Up Display.

Tata Sierra Safety: Sweet Suite

Tata has a high safety benchmark with all its products, which the Sierra follows. The standard safety feature lists 6 airbags, ABS, EBD, ISOFIXs, and Electronic Stability Programme. The range-topping Accomplished+ is also equipped with a Level 2 ADAS, which is useful for buyers with frequent highway cruising. It has essential features such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Blind Spot Monitoring. The ADAS calibration that we used was reliable and sensibly adjusted to the common Indian traffic conditions.

Though awaiting official test rating, the market has high hopes that the Sierra will have a full five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, just like other siblings.

Tata Sierra Powertrain: There’s One For Everyone

Sierra has an extensive engine range, customised to the needs of various buyers:

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol (106 PS): This engine is made to be efficient with a low-end grunt, based on an Atkinson Cycle and generating 145 Nm of torque at comparatively lower RPMs. It is the reasonable, urban-oriented option, which is offered with both a 6-speed manual and a smooth 7-speed twin-clutch automatic (DCT). It could be used as the base for a hybrid engine in the future. We didn’t get a chance to drive this engine yet.

1.5-litre Turbo Petrol (160 PS): The engine that makes it fun. It offers great performance with bursts of acceleration, thanks to 255 Nm of torque. It makes cruising and overtaking on the highways a smooth and easy task. It comes only with a smooth 6-speed torque converter. Note that this performance comes with a tradeoff in fuel efficiency. Figures range around 8-10 kmpl in the city and 14-16 kmpl on the highway.

1.5 litre Turbo Diesel (118 PS): This is best suited to those with high mileage requirements and also those who emphasise running costs. It offers good linear power delivery that makes highway cruising comfortable up to 120 kmph. More importantly, the engine does not need DEF (AdBlue), thus making ownership easier. Highway returns should be outstanding above 16 kmpl, and city efficiency would be close to 12 kmpl.

Tata is looking into an AWD version too in future openly.

Tata is looking into an AWD version too in future openly.

Tata Sierra Suspension: Highway King…

One of the best things about Sierra is the ride quality. The suspension is adjusted slightly on the firmer side, which is very good to counter the body roll and provide stability on our erratic roads. The ride does not feel too stiff or bouncy, even with the large 19-inch alloys.

Adventure Plus and above variants have the advantage of being equipped with Frequency Dependent Damping (FDD), which provides a significant enhancement of comfort on irregular roads. The steering is not heavy and is easy to steer within a city, whereas the steering is light enough, and the handling is predictable, which affirms the Sierra as a composed cruiser.

Tata Sierra Final Verdict: Icon-ish…

The return of the Sierra is a tremendous success for Tata Motors. They’ve honoured the icon while creating a product that sets a new standard for design, interior space, and features in the compact SUV segment. The availability of multiple powertrains and variants means there’s a Sierra tailored for almost every buyer’s budget and need.

The final variable for success lies entirely with Tata’s promise to improve its ownership experience. No unexpected mechanical, electrical or tech glitches, no service centre headaches. If Tata can consistently deliver reliable after-sales support, the Sierra would be in for a bull run.

This SUV is genuinely excellent, with or without the iconic name. It earns our strongest possible recommendation.

This SUV is genuinely excellent, with or without the iconic name. It earns our strongest possible recommendation.