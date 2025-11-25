All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    2025 Tata Sierra: Here’s What Each Variant Packs In Terms Of Features

    Modified On Nov 25, 2025 04:19 PM By Shreyash

    27.5K Views
    • Write a comment

    The 2025 Tata Sierra is being offered in 4 broad personas: Smart Plus, Pure, Adventure, and, Accomplished

    Tata Sierra

    The 2025 Tata Sierra has just been launched, starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and its complete powertrain options, along with the variant-wise feature list, have been revealed. 

    You can also check out booking and delivery details for the new Sierra in this story. Tata is offering the new Sierra in 7 broad variants: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus. 

    Here’s a look at what each variant of the new Sierra SUV offers in terms of features: 

    Tata Sierra Smart Plus Features

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Bi-LED projector headlights

    • LED DRLs

    • LED tail lights

    • 17-inch steel wheels with cover

    • Flush-type door handles

    • 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Front sliding armrest

    • Digital cluster

    • Manual AC

    • Rear AC vents

    • Physical control panel

    • Push button engine start/stop

    • Engine idle start/stop

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • Type A and Type-C USB chargers at front

    • Keyless entry

    • Central locking

    • Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

    • Boot safety light

    • None

    • 6 airbags

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • Hill ascent control

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    Being an entry-level trim, the Sierra Smart Plus packs in all the essentials, including basic convenience features. The highlights include LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles. While on the inside, it comes loaded with features like push-button engine start/stop, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. Interestingly, Sierra also gets an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature as standard across all variants, which you generally get in higher-spec variants of other cars. 

    Tata Sierra

    Notably, the base-spec Sierra still misses out on an infotainment system, which would have been a good addition.

    If you want a good-looking SUV at an affordable price and don’t mind compromising on features, the Sierra Smart Plus fits the bill.

    We have also compared the 2025 Sierra with the Tata Curvv in terms of features. Check out the detailed story here.

    Tata Sierra Pure Features (Over Smart Plus)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • None

    • Drive modes (city and sport)

    • Cruise control

    • Auto-fold ORVMs

    • Paddle shifters (automatic only)

    • 10.2-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 8-speaker sound system

    • Rear parking camera

    • Hill descent control

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    The one-above-base Pure variant of the 2025 Sierra comes with important feature additions like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker sound system, a rear parking camera, cruise control, and drive modes, over the entry-level Smart Plus trim. It still doesn’t get automatic AC and a sunroof.

    Tata Sierra

    It packs all the essentials, but if a sunroof is on your must-have list, this variant won’t tick that box.

    Pure Plus (Over Pure)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • None

    • Automatic headlights

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Dual-zone AC

    • One touch-up/down driver's side window

    • Two Type-C USB chargers in second row

    • None

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    Tata has packed the mid-spec Pure Plus variant of the Sierra with premium features like dual-zone AC, automatic headlights, and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels offered with the lower-spec trims.

    Tata Sierra

    Choose this variant if you specifically want a panoramic sunroof.

    Tata Sierra Adventure Features (Over Pure Plus)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • LED fog lights with cornering function

    • Roof rails

    • Sliding parcel tray

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter

    • 7-inch digital cluster

    • None

    • 360-degree camera

    • Blind spot monitor

    • Front parking sensors

    The Adventure variant of the Sierra mainly adds a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights over the Smart Plus and Pure variants. All of this almost makes the Sierra Adventure one of the most value-for-money variants. 

    Tata Sierra

    Perfect for buyers who want the practical features: fog lights, a 360-degree camera, a touchscreen, and a capable sound system.

    Tata Sierra Adventure Plus Features (Over Adventure)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 18-inch alloy wheels

    • Mood lights (dashboard)

    • 60:40 split rear seats

    • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

    • Front seats with back pockets

    • 3 height-adjustable rear seat headrests

    • 10.2-inch digital driver’s display

    • Cooled glovebox

    • Boss mode

    • Thigh support extender

    • 3 Terrain modes

    • 2 65W Type-C USB ports at the front

    • Suspension with FDD (Frequency selective damping)

    • 12.3-inch touchscreen

    • None

    Over the regular Adventure variant, the Sierra Adventure Plus gets a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, boss mode, and 3 terrain modes. Additionally, it also features a smoother suspension setup with FDD (frequency selective damping) for an improved ride quality. Some important misses on this variant are ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

    Tata Sierra

    This is the variant from which the Sierra starts offering noticeably better ride quality, thanks to FDD.

    Here’s how the new Sierra fares against the Kia Seltos in terms of features.

    Tata Sierra Accomplished Features (Over Adventure Plus)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • 19-inch alloy wheels

    • Puddle lamps

    • Leatherette seat upholstery

    • Mood lighting (centre console)

    • Ventilated front seats

    • 6-way powered driver’s seat

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Heads-up display

    • Express cooling

    • 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar

    • Dolby 5.1 with Dolby Atmos

    • Level 2 ADAS (13 features)

    The one-below-top Accomplished variant of the Sierra gets ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and level 2 ADAS. Note that the ADAS suite on this variant includes limited features, while other functionalities are reserved for the top-spec Accomplished Plus variant.

    Tata Sierra

    Save for a few ADAS features and the fancy triple-screen setup, the Sierra Accomplished is packed with all the bells and whistles you could ask for.

    Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus Features (Over Accomplished)

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort And Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety

    • Booster Bi-LED headlights

    • Welcome and goodbye animation

    • Sequential turn indicators

    • Rear fog lamps

    • None

    • Air purifier

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Driver’s seat with memory and welcome function

    • Triple screen setup

    • Connected car tech

    • Arcade app suite

    • Amazon Alexa support

    • Level 2 ADAS with 22 features

    • SOS (E-call/B-call)

    In the top-spec, the 2025 Tata Sierra gets welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs, an air purifier, a triple scream setup which includes a digital driver’s display, a centre infotainment screen, and a separate screen for the co-driver. The Accomplished Plus variant of the Sierra comes loaded with a complete suite of Level 2 ADAS.

    Tata Sierra

    Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Sierra Accomplished Plus packs in the whole arsenal, all the features and tech you would ever want.

    Here’s everything that the 2025 Tata Sierra offers over the Tata Harrier.

    Tata Sierra Engine And Transmission Options

    Tata is offering the 2025 Sierra with 3 powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows: 

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)

    1.5-litre diesel engine

    Power

    108 PS

    160 PS

    118 PS

    Torque

    145 Nm

    255 Nm

    260 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

    6-speed AT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission 

    AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    Tata Sierra

    Tata Sierra Rivals

    The 2025 Tata Sierra can be regarded as an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Tata Sierra

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    2025 Tata Sierra: Here’s What Each Variant Packs In Terms Of Features
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience