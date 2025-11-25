2025 Tata Sierra: Here’s What Each Variant Packs In Terms Of Features

The 2025 Tata Sierra is being offered in 4 broad personas: Smart Plus, Pure, Adventure, and, Accomplished

The 2025 Tata Sierra has just been launched, starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and its complete powertrain options, along with the variant-wise feature list, have been revealed.

You can also check out booking and delivery details for the new Sierra in this story. Tata is offering the new Sierra in 7 broad variants: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus.

Here’s a look at what each variant of the new Sierra SUV offers in terms of features:

Tata Sierra Smart Plus Features

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Bi-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

17-inch steel wheels with cover

Flush-type door handles 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo

Rear window sunshade

Front sliding armrest Digital cluster

Manual AC

Rear AC vents

Physical control panel

Push button engine start/stop

Engine idle start/stop

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Type A and Type-C USB chargers at front

Keyless entry

Central locking

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Boot safety light None 6 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Hill ascent control

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Being an entry-level trim, the Sierra Smart Plus packs in all the essentials, including basic convenience features. The highlights include LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles. While on the inside, it comes loaded with features like push-button engine start/stop, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. Interestingly, Sierra also gets an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature as standard across all variants, which you generally get in higher-spec variants of other cars.

Notably, the base-spec Sierra still misses out on an infotainment system, which would have been a good addition.

If you want a good-looking SUV at an affordable price and don’t mind compromising on features, the Sierra Smart Plus fits the bill.

We have also compared the 2025 Sierra with the Tata Curvv in terms of features. Check out the detailed story here.

Tata Sierra Pure Features (Over Smart Plus)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Shark-fin antenna None Drive modes (city and sport)

Cruise control

Auto-fold ORVMs

Paddle shifters (automatic only) 10.2-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker sound system Rear parking camera

Hill descent control

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

The one-above-base Pure variant of the 2025 Sierra comes with important feature additions like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker sound system, a rear parking camera, cruise control, and drive modes, over the entry-level Smart Plus trim. It still doesn’t get automatic AC and a sunroof.

It packs all the essentials, but if a sunroof is on your must-have list, this variant won’t tick that box.

Pure Plus (Over Pure)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 17-inch alloy wheels None Automatic headlights

Panoramic sunroof

Dual-zone AC

One touch-up/down driver's side window

Two Type-C USB chargers in second row None Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Rain-sensing wipers

Tata has packed the mid-spec Pure Plus variant of the Sierra with premium features like dual-zone AC, automatic headlights, and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels offered with the lower-spec trims.

Choose this variant if you specifically want a panoramic sunroof.

Tata Sierra Adventure Features (Over Pure Plus)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety LED fog lights with cornering function

Roof rails Sliding parcel tray

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter 7-inch digital cluster None 360-degree camera

Blind spot monitor

Front parking sensors

The Adventure variant of the Sierra mainly adds a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights over the Smart Plus and Pure variants. All of this almost makes the Sierra Adventure one of the most value-for-money variants.

Perfect for buyers who want the practical features: fog lights, a 360-degree camera, a touchscreen, and a capable sound system.

Tata Sierra Adventure Plus Features (Over Adventure)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch alloy wheels Mood lights (dashboard)

60:40 split rear seats

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Front seats with back pockets

3 height-adjustable rear seat headrests 10.2-inch digital driver’s display

Cooled glovebox

Boss mode

Thigh support extender

3 Terrain modes

2 65W Type-C USB ports at the front

Suspension with FDD (Frequency selective damping) 12.3-inch touchscreen None

Over the regular Adventure variant, the Sierra Adventure Plus gets a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, boss mode, and 3 terrain modes. Additionally, it also features a smoother suspension setup with FDD (frequency selective damping) for an improved ride quality. Some important misses on this variant are ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

This is the variant from which the Sierra starts offering noticeably better ride quality, thanks to FDD.

Here’s how the new Sierra fares against the Kia Seltos in terms of features.

Tata Sierra Accomplished Features (Over Adventure Plus)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety 19-inch alloy wheels

Puddle lamps Leatherette seat upholstery

Mood lighting (centre console) Ventilated front seats

6-way powered driver’s seat

Wireless phone charger

Heads-up display

Express cooling 12-speaker JBL sound system with soundbar

Dolby 5.1 with Dolby Atmos Level 2 ADAS (13 features)

The one-below-top Accomplished variant of the Sierra gets ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and level 2 ADAS. Note that the ADAS suite on this variant includes limited features, while other functionalities are reserved for the top-spec Accomplished Plus variant.

Save for a few ADAS features and the fancy triple-screen setup, the Sierra Accomplished is packed with all the bells and whistles you could ask for.

Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus Features (Over Accomplished)

Exterior Interior Comfort And Convenience Infotainment Safety Booster Bi-LED headlights

Welcome and goodbye animation

Sequential turn indicators

Rear fog lamps None Air purifier

Auto-dimming IRVM

Driver’s seat with memory and welcome function Triple screen setup

Connected car tech

Arcade app suite

Amazon Alexa support Level 2 ADAS with 22 features

SOS (E-call/B-call)

In the top-spec, the 2025 Tata Sierra gets welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs, an air purifier, a triple scream setup which includes a digital driver’s display, a centre infotainment screen, and a separate screen for the co-driver. The Accomplished Plus variant of the Sierra comes loaded with a complete suite of Level 2 ADAS.

Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Sierra Accomplished Plus packs in the whole arsenal, all the features and tech you would ever want.

Here’s everything that the 2025 Tata Sierra offers over the Tata Harrier.

Tata Sierra Engine And Transmission Options

Tata is offering the 2025 Sierra with 3 powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 108 PS 160 PS 118 PS Torque 145 Nm 255 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

Tata Sierra Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra can be regarded as an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.