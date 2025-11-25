2025 Tata Sierra: Here’s What Each Variant Packs In Terms Of Features
Modified On Nov 25, 2025 04:19 PM By Shreyash
-
- Write a comment
The 2025 Tata Sierra is being offered in 4 broad personas: Smart Plus, Pure, Adventure, and, Accomplished
The 2025 Tata Sierra has just been launched, starting from Rs 11.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India), and its complete powertrain options, along with the variant-wise feature list, have been revealed.
You can also check out booking and delivery details for the new Sierra in this story. Tata is offering the new Sierra in 7 broad variants: Smart Plus, Pure, Pure Plus, Adventure, Adventure Plus, Accomplished, and Accomplished Plus.
Here’s a look at what each variant of the new Sierra SUV offers in terms of features:
Tata Sierra Smart Plus Features
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Being an entry-level trim, the Sierra Smart Plus packs in all the essentials, including basic convenience features. The highlights include LED projector headlights, LED DRLs, and flush-type door handles. While on the inside, it comes loaded with features like push-button engine start/stop, rear AC vents, and rear window sunshades. Interestingly, Sierra also gets an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold feature as standard across all variants, which you generally get in higher-spec variants of other cars.
Notably, the base-spec Sierra still misses out on an infotainment system, which would have been a good addition.
|
If you want a good-looking SUV at an affordable price and don’t mind compromising on features, the Sierra Smart Plus fits the bill.
We have also compared the 2025 Sierra with the Tata Curvv in terms of features. Check out the detailed story here.
Tata Sierra Pure Features (Over Smart Plus)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The one-above-base Pure variant of the 2025 Sierra comes with important feature additions like a 10.2-inch touchscreen, an 8-speaker sound system, a rear parking camera, cruise control, and drive modes, over the entry-level Smart Plus trim. It still doesn’t get automatic AC and a sunroof.
|
It packs all the essentials, but if a sunroof is on your must-have list, this variant won’t tick that box.
Pure Plus (Over Pure)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Tata has packed the mid-spec Pure Plus variant of the Sierra with premium features like dual-zone AC, automatic headlights, and most importantly, a panoramic sunroof. It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels instead of steel wheels offered with the lower-spec trims.
|
Choose this variant if you specifically want a panoramic sunroof.
Tata Sierra Adventure Features (Over Pure Plus)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The Adventure variant of the Sierra mainly adds a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor, front parking sensors, and LED fog lights over the Smart Plus and Pure variants. All of this almost makes the Sierra Adventure one of the most value-for-money variants.
|
Perfect for buyers who want the practical features: fog lights, a 360-degree camera, a touchscreen, and a capable sound system.
Tata Sierra Adventure Plus Features (Over Adventure)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
Over the regular Adventure variant, the Sierra Adventure Plus gets a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen, a fully digital 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, boss mode, and 3 terrain modes. Additionally, it also features a smoother suspension setup with FDD (frequency selective damping) for an improved ride quality. Some important misses on this variant are ventilated front seats and ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).
|
This is the variant from which the Sierra starts offering noticeably better ride quality, thanks to FDD.
Here’s how the new Sierra fares against the Kia Seltos in terms of features.
Tata Sierra Accomplished Features (Over Adventure Plus)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The one-below-top Accomplished variant of the Sierra gets ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, a 12-speaker JBL sound system, and level 2 ADAS. Note that the ADAS suite on this variant includes limited features, while other functionalities are reserved for the top-spec Accomplished Plus variant.
|
Save for a few ADAS features and the fancy triple-screen setup, the Sierra Accomplished is packed with all the bells and whistles you could ask for.
Tata Sierra Accomplished Plus Features (Over Accomplished)
|
Exterior
|
Interior
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
Infotainment
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
In the top-spec, the 2025 Tata Sierra gets welcome and goodbye animations with LED DRLs, an air purifier, a triple scream setup which includes a digital driver’s display, a centre infotainment screen, and a separate screen for the co-driver. The Accomplished Plus variant of the Sierra comes loaded with a complete suite of Level 2 ADAS.
|
Sitting at the top of the lineup, the Sierra Accomplished Plus packs in the whole arsenal, all the features and tech you would ever want.
Here’s everything that the 2025 Tata Sierra offers over the Tata Harrier.
Tata Sierra Engine And Transmission Options
Tata is offering the 2025 Sierra with 3 powertrain options. The detailed specifications are as follows:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol)
|
1.5-litre diesel engine
|
Power
|
108 PS
|
160 PS
|
118 PS
|
Torque
|
145 Nm
|
255 Nm
|
260 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission
AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
Tata Sierra Rivals
The 2025 Tata Sierra can be regarded as an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Victoris, and Volkswagen Taigun.