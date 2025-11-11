2025 Tata Sierra: Design Decoded In 15 Images

The 2025 Sierra incorporates Tata’s new design philosophy, but boasts plenty of design touches from the original Sierra sold in the 1990s

The 2025 Tata Sierra is back in the spotlight with multiple teasers ahead of the November 25 launch. In the most recent teaser, Tata has revealed the complete exterior and interior design of the production-spec version of the SUV. While the Sierra retains the original silhouette from the model sold in the 1990s, it also incorporates Tata’s new design language for a modern look. In this story, we have explained how it looks and what it offers in 15 images.

Front

The fascia of the Sierra looks thoroughly modern and has no influence with the old Sierra. It features connected LED DRLs with integrated sequential turn indicators, all housed within a black housing. A prominent ‘SIERRA’ badge sits just below the DRL strip. The slim LED headlights are positioned on the black trim and the bumper, the latter featuring a large air dam and a silver skid plate to lend the SUV a rugged look.

Small Details The black trim also gets a mesh pattern under the ‘SIERRA’ badge

A camera has been placed just below the ‘Tata’ logo, indicating it also has a 360-degree camera

Side

It’s in the profile where you’ll find the new car takes plenty of inspiration from the 1990s Sierra, thanks to the recreation of the iconic Alpine windows. However, unlike before, it is not a single-pane unit as the alpine windows on the new Sierra are divided into two sections to accommodate the extra set of doors.

Other design highlights include a raked A-pillar design which has been blacked out, while the ORVMs (outside rear view mirrors) are also in black. It also gets flush-type door handles as already seen on the Tata Curvv and Tata Curvv EV. Further complementing its SUV look, it features thick body cladding and black roof rails to give it a tough look.

You can also check out the design differences between the old and the new Sierra in this story.

It rides on big dual-tone alloy wheels, making it look sophisticated.

Small Details ‘SIERRA’ badging on both front doors

The B-pillar has been finished in body colour.

The alpine windows are seamlessly integrated into the sunroof, finished with black trim.

Rear

At the back, the Sierra gets a minimalist approach in terms of design and boasts connected LED tail lamps. There’s a ‘SIERRA’ insignia on the tailgate as well and a gloss black rear bumper with silver skid plate that rounds off the overall rear design.

Small Details There’s an extended roof spoiler finished in body colour.

It also has a blacked-out shark-fin antenna

Tata will also offer the 2025 Sierra in all-electric version. The Sierra EV has also been teased recently, and gets a host of different design touches to distinguish it from the ICE version.

Interior

The cabin of the 2025 Tata Sierra looks like no other Tata car before and dials up the premiumness. Obviously, one of the cabin’s main highlights is its triple-screen setup (for the driver, infotainment, and passenger). The layered dashboard looks premium and features a black trim running below the chrome AC vents. Even the black and white hue gives it an upmarket look. That said, the 4-spoke steering wheel, gear lever and the climate control panel are shared with other Tata cars.

The 2025 Sierra also comes with a panoramic sunroof, one of the most sought-after features in the market. Features such as a 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), dual zone auto AC, and multiple drive modes have already been confirmed in previous teasers. It is also expected to come with amenities like a branded sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and multi-colour ambient lighting.

For the very first time, Tata also showcased the rear seats of the 2025 Sierra. Here, you will find comfort and convenience features like rear centre armrest, and three adjustable headrests. The doors also come with rear sunshades for added privacy and protection from harsh sunlight.

Small Details Gets dual-tone white and beige leatherette seat upholstery

Door handles are also finished in chrome for an upmarket feel.

The rear door pockets seem large enough to accommodate 1-litre bottles.

Expected Powertrain

Tata has yet not revealed the powertrain specifications for the ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the 2025 Sierra. However, it could come with a new 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). Interestingly, the first lot of the 2025 Sierra will be delivered to the World Cup Winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team. It will be an alternative to compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.