2025 Tata Sierra: Check Out Tata’s BEST INTERIOR EVER In 13 Images

Check how it feels to sit inside the Tata Sierra!

The 2025 Tata Sierra has now been revealed. And before you get to know its prices and variants on November 25, the carmaker has given us a detailed view of its exterior and interior design. We’ve already explained its exterior design, and in this report, we bring you up close to the new-age Sierra’s cabin to explain what it looks and feels like and what amenities it comes equipped with. Here you go:

Dashboard

The 2025 Sierra gets a brand-new dashboard layout that gives the cabin a premium and futuristic feel. Clearly, this is Tata’s best-ever interior design to date.

The biggest highlight is the triple-screen setup that includes the digital driver display, a central infotainment system, and a dedicated co-passenger entertainment screen. All three sit within a single glass panel for a seamless look.

The dashboard features some contrasting black trim over the beige tone, which stretches across the width and is paired with sleek chrome accents around the AC vents and below the climate control panel.

The four-spoke steering wheel is carried from other Tata cars like the Curvv and Harrier to the Sierra. It has mounted audio and calling controls and a gloss panel at the centre, which shall display the illuminated brand logo.

Small Details That rounded metal strip below the centre vents, which sits over a grey surface spanning across the width, is actually a soundbar, which is part of the Sierra’s 12-speaker JBL audio system.

Keen-eyed viewers can spot ‘Dolby Atmos’ lettering at the left edge.

Seats

The Sierra uses beige and white dual-tone leatherette upholstery, giving the cabin a lounge-like premium appeal. The seats look thick and well-contoured, offering great comfort.

The front seats are ventilated, and the driver gets power adjustment for added convenience. The co-passenger seat is not power adjustable but it does get a manual Boss mode to be controlled by rear occupants for opening up more legroom.

Rear passengers get three adjustable headrests (with a dedicated one for the one sitting in the centre) and a foldable centre armrest, keeping comfort in check for long journeys. The armrest also incorporates cupholders for added convenience.

The rear passengers also get dedicated rear AC vents, some storage space at the front seatback pockets, as well as rear sunshades that give them privacy and some protection in drives under the scorching sun.

Small Details The beige and brown dual-tone shades on the seats add a subtle hint of contrast and sophistication to the seats.

The front seats also have extended underthigh support; however, those seem to be fixed.

Features & Safety

The Sierra isn’t shy about features. It gets a panoramic sunroof that pans along almost the entire section of the roof. Yes, it's big and it brings in plenty of natural light and makes the cabin feel airy.

Audio duties are handled by a 12-speaker JBL sound system with a soundbar. It also comes with dual-zone climate control, borrowed from the Harrier and Safari, and a wireless phone charger.

Passenger safety is ensured with 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), offering features like adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. We won’t be surprised to see the Sierra scoring 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP, if and when tested.

The Sierra incorporates a whole lot of modern design elements across its body to look more contemporary and more modern. If you want to check out the Tata Sierra’s exterior design in detail, you can check out our in-depth image gallery for the same.

Also, it has got some interesting colours (with more interesting names), which you’ll find here.

Bootspace

While Tata hasn’t specified the quantity of the boot space of the 2025 Sierra, its boxy design does give it plenty of room for storing your luggage.

Small Details The spare wheel has been fixed below the platform surface of the SUV, hence freeing up the boot for more practical storage space.

Expected Specifications

The 2025 Tata Sierra is expected to get the carmaker’s brand new 1.5-litre TGDI turbo-petrol engine, as well as the diesel engine options. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre T-GDI (direct injection turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel engine Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT Power 170 PS 118 PS Torque 280 Nm 260 Nm

DCT - Dual clutch automatic transmission

In a typical Tata fashion, the Sierra will also have its all-electric counterpart, which has already been teased by Tata; the details of which you can find here.

Expected Price & Rivals

The price of the 2025 Tata Sierra will be announced on November 25, and it is likely to start from Rs 11 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). The Sierra is Tata’s potent threat to the entire compact SUV segment, including the likes of the new Maruti Victoris, the leading Hyundai Creta, the popular Kia Seltos, as well as the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, and Volkswagen Taigun.