    2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

    Modified On Aug 25, 2025 05:41 PM By Dipan

    16.1K Views
    The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is available in 7 colour options, including Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Radiant Red

    The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift went on sale recently and is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, and comes in seven colour options: Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Radiant Red. If you are considering the new Kiger and are unsure which colour to pick, here is the variant-wise distribution to help you make the decision.

    Colour Options

    • Oasis Yellow (new)

      Renault Kiger facelift Oasis Yellow colour option

    • Shadow Grey (new)Renault Kiger facelift Shadow Grey colour option

    • Caspian BlueRenault Kiger facelift Caspian Blue colour option

    • Ice Cool WhiteRenault Kiger facelift Ice Cool White colour option

    • Moonlight SilverRenault Kiger facelift Moonlight Silver colour option

    • Stealth BlackRenault Kiger facelift Stealth Black colour option

    • Radiant RedRenault Kiger facelift Radiant Red colour option

    Hues including Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, and Radiant Red are also available, with a choice of Mystery Black roof on the higher-spec Techno and Emotion trims.

    Variant-wise Colour Options

    Colour Options

    Authentic

    Evolution

    Techno

    Emotion

    Oasis Yellow

    Shadow Grey

    Caspian Blue

    Ice Cool White

    Moonlight Silver

    Stealth Black

    Radiant Red

    ✅*

    ✅*

    *The Radiant Red hue is available only as a dual-tone option in the Techno and Emotion variants.

    Also Check Out: 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Explained In 13 Real-life Images

    Features And Safety

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift

    The 2025 Kiger facelift comes with features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and cruise control.

    Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

    Powertrain Options

    The facelifted Kiger comes with two engine options, both of which are the same as the pre-facelift model. Here are the details:

    Engine

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    72 PS

    100 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT)

    Transmission*

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/CVT

    *AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

    Price and Rivals

    2025 Renault Kiger facelift

    The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It continues to lock horns with other sub-4m SUVs such as Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq.

    Which colour option of the Kiger do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

