2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Variant-wise Colour Options Explained

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is available in 7 colour options, including Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Radiant Red

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift went on sale recently and is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It is offered in four variants: Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion, and comes in seven colour options: Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Caspian Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver, Stealth Black and Radiant Red. If you are considering the new Kiger and are unsure which colour to pick, here is the variant-wise distribution to help you make the decision.

Colour Options

Oasis Yellow (new)

Shadow Grey (new)

Caspian Blue

Ice Cool White

Moonlight Silver

Stealth Black

Radiant Red

Hues including Oasis Yellow, Shadow Grey, Ice Cool White, and Radiant Red are also available, with a choice of Mystery Black roof on the higher-spec Techno and Emotion trims.

Variant-wise Colour Options

Colour Options Authentic Evolution Techno Emotion Oasis Yellow ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Shadow Grey ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Caspian Blue ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Ice Cool White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Moonlight Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stealth Black ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Radiant Red ❌ ❌ ✅* ✅*

*The Radiant Red hue is available only as a dual-tone option in the Techno and Emotion variants.

Also Check Out: 2025 Renault Kiger Facelift Explained In 13 Real-life Images

Features And Safety

The 2025 Kiger facelift comes with features including an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, a single-pane sunroof, a wireless phone charger and cruise control.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill start assist and a reverse parking camera with sensors.

Powertrain Options

The facelifted Kiger comes with two engine options, both of which are the same as the pre-facelift model. Here are the details:

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol Power 72 PS 100 PS Torque 96 Nm 160 Nm (MT), 152 Nm (CVT) Transmission* 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/CVT

*AMT = Automated manual transmission, CVT = Continuously variable transmission

Price and Rivals

The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift is priced between Rs 6.30 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It continues to lock horns with other sub-4m SUVs such as Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq.

Which colour option of the Kiger do you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.