2025 MG Hector Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

The MG Hector has grown more tech-focused than ever, and is also more affordable than before

The newly launched 2025 MG Hector continues to build on its reputation as a feature-rich, tech-loaded SUV in the mid-size segment. With refreshed styling, an upgraded infotainment system, and many variants on offer, the Hector looks to compete not only with mid-size SUVs but also with smaller compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta (due to the price overlap).

The updated Hector is available in five broad trims: Style, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. So if you’re planning to buy the new Hector, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers:

MG Hector Style

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety Projector halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

Partial LED tail lamps

17-inch steel wheel with covers

Shark fin antenna (micro type)

Roof-mounted spoiler

ORVM with turn indicator Fabric seats

Silver finish for door handles

Front and rear reading lights (non-LEDs)

Leatherette armrest and door pads Tilt steering wheel

2nd row seat recline

Front and rear charging ports

All power windows with one-touch up and down

Rear wiper and washer Multi-information display

Audio system with Bluetooth, USB connectivity

4 speakers 6 airbags

All-wheel disc brakes

ABS with EBD

ESC

Rear parking sensor

ISOFIX child anchorages

Front and rear defogger

The base-spec Style variant of the Hector should not be ignored if you are on a tight budget, as it gets all the essential safety and convenience features. However, there are some misses, as there is no parking camera, something which you should have in a mid-size SUV.

Interestingly, the base variant of the Hector is priced similarly to entry-level variants of smaller SUVs like the Tata Sierra. So for similar money, you are getting a larger SUV.

MG Hector Select Pro

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED projector headlamps

Chrome finish for skid plates

Full LED tail lamps

Connected LED tail lamps

Halogen front fog lamp

LED rear fog lamp

17-inch alloy wheels

Shark fin antenna Front and rear scuff plates

Chrome door handles

LED reading lights Steering-mounted audio controls

Gesture controls

Panoramic sunroof

Wireless phone charger

Cruise controls

Automatic climate control

Cooled glovebox

Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

Sunglass holder 14-inch infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6 speakers

Digital driver display Reverse parking camera

Cornering fog lamp

Trumpet horn

The Select Pro is where the Hector truly starts showcasing its USP as a tech-forward SUV. The addition of the 14-inch infotainment system and panoramic sunroof transforms the cabin experience entirely, making it feel far more modern and premium.

Features like wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless phone charger make daily driving more convenient. This variant makes a lot of sense for buyers who want a bit of a premium experience without stepping into the higher, more expensive trims.

While the large infotainment is a good addition, you might want to consider upgrading the audio system, as 6 speakers for a car of this size might not be adequate.

MG Hector Smart Pro

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety 18-inch alloy wheel

Chrome finish on the door handle Dual-tone interior

Leatherette seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel Connected car features

Drive modes

Push-button start-stop with smart key

Auto ORVMs 8-speaker sound system Front parking sensors

Electronic parking brake

TPMS

The Smart Pro strikes an excellent balance between convenience and value. What stands out is that you get some important safety features, a better audio system, larger wheels, and convenience features such as connected car tech and push-button start-stop.

Leatherette finishes further add a hint of premiumness as well from this variant onwards.

MG Hector Sharp Pro

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety LED fog lamps

Chrome finish on window surrounds

Chrome body cladding None 8-colour ambient lighting

Ventilated front seats

Powered driver and co-driver seats

Auto headlamps

Rain-sensing wipers

Auto-dimming IRVM

Telescopic feature for the steering wheel Infinity by Harman sound system None

The Sharp Pro is for those who want the premium experience of the Hector but are willing to forgo a few top-spec, exclusive features. This variant offers a great balance between luxury and value. With features such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, and ambient lighting, this variant significantly elevates comfort, especially for long-distance users.

For many, this will be the most sensible all-rounder variant in the Hector lineup.

MG Hector Savvy Pro

Exterior Interior Comfort and Convenience Infotainment Safety None None Powered tailgate

Air purifier None 360-degree camera

Level-2 ADAS

The biggest benefit of this variant is that it comes with a 360-degree camera, which can be a lifesaver in many situations. This variant delivers a true flagship experience. It is best suited for highway users and tech enthusiasts who can make full use of ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. If budget is not a constraint and you want the most complete Hector experience, the Savvy Pro is the clear choice.

The powered tailgate feature also gets gesture control for convenience.

Hector Plus

MG also offers the Hector Plus along with the regular Hector. The Hector Plus comes in two variants only: Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Over the regular Hector, you get features like a dual-tone tan interior, a sliding function for the second row, USB charging port for the third row, separate fan speed control for the third row, and 50-50 split seats for the third row.

All these features are in addition to what you already get with the regular Hector.

Rivals

The Hector rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV 700. Now that the prices of the Hector have been reduced, it will also compete with SUVs like the Tata Sierra, Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.