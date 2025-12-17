All
    2025 MG Hector Variants Explained: Here’s What Each Variant Offers

    Modified On Dec 17, 2025 10:25 AM By Yashein

    2.6K Views
    The MG Hector has grown more tech-focused than ever, and is also more affordable than before

    MG Hector

    The newly launched 2025 MG Hector continues to build on its reputation as a feature-rich, tech-loaded SUV in the mid-size segment. With refreshed styling, an upgraded infotainment system, and many variants on offer, the Hector looks to compete not only with mid-size SUVs but also with smaller compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta (due to the price overlap). 

    The updated Hector is available in five broad trims: Style, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. So if you’re planning to buy the new Hector, here’s a detailed variant-wise breakdown of what each trim offers:

    MG Hector Style 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • Projector halogen headlamps

    • LED DRLs

    • Partial LED tail lamps

    • 17-inch steel wheel with covers

    • Shark fin antenna (micro type) 

    • Roof-mounted spoiler 

    • ORVM with turn indicator

    • Fabric seats

    • Silver finish for door handles

    • Front and rear reading lights (non-LEDs)

    • Leatherette armrest and door pads

    • Tilt steering wheel

    • 2nd row seat recline

    • Front and rear charging ports 

    • All power windows with one-touch up and down

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Multi-information display 

    • Audio system with Bluetooth, USB connectivity 

    • 4 speakers

    • 6 airbags

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • ABS with EBD

    • ESC

    • Rear parking sensor

    • ISOFIX child anchorages

    • Front and rear defogger 

    The base-spec Style variant of the Hector should not be ignored if you are on a tight budget, as it gets all the essential safety and convenience features. However, there are some misses, as there is no parking camera, something which you should have in a mid-size SUV. 

    MG Hector

    Interestingly, the base variant of the Hector is priced similarly to entry-level variants of smaller SUVs like the Tata Sierra. So for similar money, you are getting a larger SUV. 

    If you want to take a quick look at the variant-wise pricing of the new Hector, then head over to this story.

    MG Hector Select Pro 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED projector headlamps

    • Chrome finish for skid plates

    • Full LED tail lamps

    • Connected LED tail lamps

    • Halogen front fog lamp

    • LED rear fog lamp

    • 17-inch alloy wheels

    • Shark fin antenna  

    • Front and rear scuff plates

    • Chrome door handles

    • LED reading lights 

    • Steering-mounted audio controls

    • Gesture controls

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Wireless phone charger 

    • Cruise controls

    • Automatic climate control 

    • Cooled glovebox

    • Driver and co-driver vanity mirror

    • Sunglass holder

    • 14-inch infotainment system 

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 

    • 6 speakers

    • Digital driver display

    • Reverse parking camera

    • Cornering fog lamp 

    • Trumpet horn 

    The Select Pro is where the Hector truly starts showcasing its USP as a tech-forward SUV. The addition of the 14-inch infotainment system and panoramic sunroof transforms the cabin experience entirely, making it feel far more modern and premium. 

    MG Hector 

    Features like wireless smartphone connectivity and a wireless phone charger make daily driving more convenient. This variant makes a lot of sense for buyers who want a bit of a premium experience without stepping into the higher, more expensive trims.

    While the large infotainment is a good addition, you might want to consider upgrading the audio system, as 6 speakers for a car of this size might not be adequate. 

    MG Hector Smart Pro 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • 18-inch alloy wheel

    • Chrome finish on the door handle

    • Dual-tone interior

    • Leatherette seats 

    • Leather-wrapped steering wheel 

    • Connected car features 

    • Drive modes

    • Push-button start-stop with smart key

    • Auto ORVMs

    • 8-speaker sound system 

    • Front parking sensors

    • Electronic parking brake 

    • TPMS

    The Smart Pro strikes an excellent balance between convenience and value. What stands out is that you get some important safety features, a better audio system, larger wheels, and convenience features such as connected car tech and push-button start-stop.

    MG Hector 

    Leatherette finishes further add a hint of premiumness as well from this variant onwards.  

    MG Hector Sharp Pro 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • LED fog lamps

    • Chrome finish on window surrounds

    • Chrome body cladding 

    • None

    • 8-colour ambient lighting 

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Powered driver and co-driver seats

    • Auto headlamps 

    • Rain-sensing wipers

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Telescopic feature for the steering wheel

    • Infinity by Harman sound system 

    • None

    The Sharp Pro is for those who want the premium experience of the Hector but are willing to forgo a few top-spec, exclusive features. This variant offers a great balance between luxury and value. With features such as ventilated front seats, a powered driver seat, and ambient lighting, this variant significantly elevates comfort, especially for long-distance users. 

    MG Hector 

    For many, this will be the most sensible all-rounder variant in the Hector lineup.

    MG Hector Savvy Pro 

    Exterior

    Interior

    Comfort and Convenience

    Infotainment

    Safety 

    • None

    • None

    • Powered tailgate

    • Air purifier

    • None

    • 360-degree camera

    • Level-2 ADAS

    The biggest benefit of this variant is that it comes with a 360-degree camera, which can be a lifesaver in many situations. This variant delivers a true flagship experience. It is best suited for highway users and tech enthusiasts who can make full use of ADAS features like adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist. If budget is not a constraint and you want the most complete Hector experience, the Savvy Pro is the clear choice.

    MG Hector 

    Want an in-depth look at the new Hector? Head over to this story to take a look the image gallery and the SUV’s details.

    The powered tailgate feature also gets gesture control for convenience. 

    Hector Plus 

    MG also offers the Hector Plus along with the regular Hector. The Hector Plus comes in two variants only: Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Over the regular Hector, you get features like a dual-tone tan interior, a sliding function for the second row, USB charging port for the third row, separate fan speed control for the third row, and 50-50 split seats for the third row. 

    MG Hector Facelift 

    All these features are in addition to what you already get with the regular Hector. 

    Rivals

    The Hector rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV 700. Now that the prices of the Hector have been reduced, it will also compete with SUVs like the Tata SierraMaruti VictorisHyundai CretaKia SeltosMaruti Grand VitaraToyota HyryderVolkswagen TaigunSkoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

