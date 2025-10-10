2025 Mahindra Bolero And 2025 Mahindra Bolero Neo: A Quick Recap On What’s New In Both SUVs

The updates made to both these SUVs give them a breath of fresh air and keep them more relevant in the market

Mahindra has given its rugged and reliable SUVs, the Bolero and Bolero Neo, a necessary refresh for 2025. While both SUVs retain their no-nonsense character, the updates aim to make them a little more stylish, comfortable, and feature-rich for modern buyers.

Mahindra has not only given the exterior a makeover, but also added some necessary features inside the cabin. So, for those who are looking for a dependable, budget-friendly SUV that now has a respectable set of features, this article might help you in your buying decision.

Let’s take a closer look at what’s new in different departments such as exterior design, interior, features, and more.

Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo: Exterior Updates

The standard Bolero now looks more stylish in the new Stealth Black shade and a fresh set of alloy wheels, while the grille design gets a minor update to keep things contemporary. Overall, the body style remains similar, and you still get the boxy design that the Bolero is known for. Furthermore, you now also get fog lamps with the Bolero SUV. If you fancy taking a closer look at the updated Mahindra Bolero, check out our image gallery.

Moving to the Bolero Neo, the design changes are subtle yet refreshing. There’s a new horizontal grille, dual-tone roof option, fresh dark grey 16-inch alloy wheels, and two new colour choices (grey and blue). All of these updates add a bit of urban styling to its rugged frame and you can take a closer look in our Bolero Neo image gallery.

Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo: Interior Updates

The 2025 Bolero steps up in cabin comfort. There are better materials, including leatherette seats, that make the cabin feel more premium now. The major update is that you now get a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a Type-C charging port. Apart from that, you also get more storage spaces such as new bolt on bottle holders, increasing the practicality inside the cabin. However, it retains the minimal design language, focusing more towards durability.

In the Neo, you now get two colour choices for the interior, depending on the variant you opt for. The Mocha brown/ Lunar Grey finish makes the cabin feel more upmarket and leatherette upholstery is offered in the top variant. Like the Bolero, the Neo also gets a new 9-inch infotainment system and enhanced charging options with new Type-C charging ports. While it is not focused on luxury, it balances rugged utility with enough features to appeal beyond only rural or utilitarian use. With that, let’s get to the features section…

Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo: Features

So, Mahindra has not made any major updates in terms of convenience and safety features, but they are necessary and welcome additions that make the SUVs feel slightly more well-equipped.

Both Bolero and Bolero Neo get new infotainment systems, while the latter also comes with a reverse parking camera that makes parking the SUV slightly easier. You also get steering-mounted audio controls with the Bolero. Our variants explained story of the Mahindra Bolero will give you a fair clue on what features each variant of the Bolero gets. Apart from that, both of them come with manual AC, power windows and remote locking / unlocking.

Both the SUVs still only get dual front airbags, while most similarly priced cars come with 6 airbags as standard fitment. You also get rear parking sensors, sensors, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo: Powertrain

The Mahindra Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine, a tried-and-tested motor that produces 100 PS of power and 260 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) layout.

The regular Bolero also gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine, but produces a lower output of around 75 PS and 210 Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

Mahindra Bolero And Bolero Neo: Variants And Prices

The Bolero is now available in four different variants: B4, B6, B6 (O), and B8. The B8 trim is a new addition here. The Bolero Neo is offered in five trims: N4, N8, N10, N10 (O), and N11. Here, the N11 is the new variant.

Pricing for the facelifted Bolero starts from Rs 7.99 lakh, whereas the Bolero Neo starts from Rs 8.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). Our launch story will give you all the details about the variant-wise prices of both the Boleros.

Final Takeaway…

If your priority is ruggedness, off-road ability, and reliability, and you value Mahindra’s reputation for durability, the Bolero should be your pick. The comfort and features in the higher trims will also mean that you get a fairly well-equipped SUV. Also, in the black hue now, the Bolero looks even more appealing.

If you want a more modern look and a more powerful engine, then the Bolero Neo gives excellent value and proves to be a strong middle ground between raw utility and urban comfort.

So, would you pick the Bolero or the Bolero Neo after knowing about their updates? Also note that a new-generation version of the Bolero models is expected to hit the Indian roads in 2026. Those models will be based on a completely new platform as well.